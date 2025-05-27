Abarth 500e review

Our opinion on the Abarth 500e

Some real charisma and personality has been injected into the all-electric Abarth 500e hot hatchback. The car is swift rather than fast, but it has impressive road manners given its upright stance and city-car proportions. Add in an excellent cabin, plus the fabulous exterior design transformation, and the 500e feels like one of the most desirable compact hot EVs on the market – even if all that comes at a price.

About the Abarth 500e

The Abarth 500 was a real success for Abarth and Fiat, selling consistently throughout its production run and cultivating an enthusiastic and loyal audience that most brands would kill for. Dropping the model for an all-electric variant was a risk, and one that hasn’t entirely paid off, not least due to a much higher price than the old petrol models.

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To Abarth’s credit, it’s not a half-measure car. It looks just as good as the old car, and Abarth has made the same kind of effort inside, with racy seats and quality materials. It’s a brisk performer too, and in an attempt to replicate the drama of the petrol Abarth 500s, there’s even a sound generator that doesn’t just work inside the car, but outside it too.

The 500e had the market to itself for a while, but the arrival of other sporty, small EVs means things are a little tougher now, particularly as the car’s pricing puts it into the same region as some more powerful cars like the Alpine A290 and Cupra Raval. The Abarth is entertaining to drive but, like its predecessor, is flawed enough to limit its appeal to a narrower audience than some of its rivals.