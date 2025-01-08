Fiat 600e and Abarth 500e prices slashed by more than £4,000

The pure-electric Fiat 600e crossover and its Abarth 500e hot hatch stablemate have had their price tags slashed by up to £4,220, and as a result, both models now start from £29,975.

The models are the latest recipients of the Fiat E-Grant, which the Italian brand initially offered in 2023 on the 500e city car as a replacement for the EV incentives previously available from the UK Government. The E-Grant applies directly to the cars’ on-the-road prices, so it applies to retail and fleet customers.

Fiat and Abarth’s UK marketing director, Giuseppe Cava, said that the discounts are meant to help those potential customers put off by “the perceived high cost of EV purchase” and “to make the switch more affordable than ever for all buyers”.

The news follows figures released by the SMMT (Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders) which revealed that Fiat sales were down 14% compared with the previous year, and that across the market, just one-in-ten private buyers opted for an EV. That said, performance brand Abarth saw its sales increase by nearly 16% in 2024.

Fiat and Abarth aren’t the only Stellantis group brands significantly reducing the prices of their small electric cars. The Jeep Avenger recently had a £5,000 price cut, which also brought the chunky SUV’s base price below £30k. The Citroen e-C4 got an even larger price reduction of £5,600 late last year, while the Vauxhall Corsa Electric and Astra Electric saw their prices slashed by £4,695.

The Fiat 600e uses a 54kWh battery and 154bhp e-motor, which provides up to 254 miles of range. The Abarth 500e features a 150bhp e-motor, so it’s good for 0-62mph in exactly seven seconds, but its 42kWh battery only offers up to 157 miles of range.

One of the Abarth’s more novel features is a sound generator, which provides a synthesised exhaust note that is meant to replicate the sound of the brand’s petrol-powered hot hatches of the past.

