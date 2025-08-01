Fiat 600 Hybrid Icon joins range, offering more kit for your money

Fiat has added a new Icon trim level to the 600 Hybrid range in the UK, splitting the base car and top-spec La Prima models on price and standard equipment.

The new variant will be available with 99bhp or 135bhp hybrid powertrain options, costing from £26,860 for the former and £27,860 for the latter. Both are £1,500 more than the base car, and on sale now.

Standard equipment for the Icon includes 17-inch bi-tone alloy wheels, a two-tone white and black interior, front and rear parking sensors with a reversing camera, embedded navigation and keyless entry and start. There’s also a wireless charging pad for mobile devices.

This builds on a decent level of standard equipment on the base 600 Hybrid, which comes with air-conditioning, a 10.25-inch touchscreen with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, seven-inch digital driver’s display, LED headlights and gearshift paddles for the automatic transmission. If you’re in the market for the 600 Hybrid, or any of Fiat’s electrified models, check out the Auto Express marketplace for some great deals.

The two specifications of hybrid powertrain are based on the same technical package, which combines a 1.2-litre three-cylinder petrol engine with a small electric motor and 48V mild-hybrid system. Both options come with a six-speed dual-clutch transmission, and can deliver 57.8mpg on the WLTP combined cycle and 109g/km.

Performance varies between the two, though, with the 99bhp variant claimed to take 10.9 seconds to reach 62mph, while the 135bhp option brings that figure down to 8.5 seconds.

There’s no word yet whether Fiat will also offer an Icon trim level for the all-electric 600e. For now it will soldier on with base RED and top-spec La Prima variants.

