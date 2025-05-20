New Fiat 600 Hybrid 2025 review: frugal, spacious and packed with retro appeal

Verdict

If you want a larger alternative to the 500, then the Fiat 600 Hybrid is a much better offering than the old 500X. It’s frugal, spacious and comfortable to drive with a hybrid powertrain that seems to feel at home whatever car Stellantis puts it in. Fiat has obviously tried to duplicate the retro appeal of the 500 with the 600 and some surface details are well executed, but it all feels very similar to its immediate Stellantis cousins underneath – making the Fiat’s slightly higher price tag an issue.

Sometimes, big car manufacturers can be awfully predictable. We recently saw Stellantis roll out its new Hybrid 136 powertrain to cars such as the Citroen C4, Peugeot 5008, Alfa Romeo Junior and Vauxhall Astra. Not one to be left out, Fiat has now introduced this hybrid unit to its 600 crossover – which we’ve just driven.

We’ve experienced the Fiat 600 in all-electric 600e form already – as well as the wild Abarth 600e – and found that while the Italian firm has clearly tried to differentiate the small SUV from the many other Stellantis siblings on the surface, the same all-electric e-CMP architecture shared with the likes of the Vauxhall Mokka Electric and Jeep Avenger EV is always apparent.