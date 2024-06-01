BYD Dolphin vs Fiat 600e: which brand makes the best budget EV?

When it comes to small cars, few brands have as much experience as Fiat. From dinky city cars, to handsome superminis and even baby sports cars, the Italians have offered them all in the past, often with a dose of charm, desirability and more often than not, fun.

More recent times have introduced compact crossovers to the line-up, and the new 600e is the company’s second fully electric model after the 500. We can almost take the promise of style for granted, but is there substance to go with it? To find out, we’re pitting it against another newcomer to this ever-growing segment.

While the 600e is one of the largest cars in Fiat’s range, the Dolphin is currently the smallest from BYD, a maker that has already shown promise in other sectors with the Atto 3 and Seal. Not only is it the Chinese brand’s smallest car, but it’s also its cheapest, in a class where value for money is a major virtue.

But does it have the sophistication of a car from one of Europe’s giants? We find out by subjecting the pair to our Real World Road Test.

Fiat 600e La Prima BYD Dolphin Design Price: £36,995 £31,695 Powertrain: 1x e-motor, 154bhp 1x e-motor, 215bhp 0-62mph: 9.0 seconds 7.0 seconds Efficiency: 4.0mi/kWh 4.0mi/kWh Official range: 252 miles 265 miles Charging: 100kW 88kW

Fiat 600e

At first glance, the Fiat 600 range looks quite cheap, with a starting price of £23,975. This, however, is for a petrol model; the EV side of the line-up kicks off from £32,995, with this top-spec La Prima model coming in at £36,995.

Tech highlights

While the rest of Fiat’s range of small cars have emerged from its time as part of the FCA group, the 600e is a car which instead borrows heavily from the French side of the Stellantis empire.