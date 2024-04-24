New BYD Seagull will come to the UK in 2025 to rival the Dacia Spring

It’s likely that the Seagull may grow slightly for its next generation, not least as BYD adjusts its crash structure for the Euro NCAP safety test – although Li admitted that the cost of adding electronic safety systems to the model may ultimately mean that buyers have to accept a three or four-star score (rather than the full five) in return for a lower price.

Li also ended months of speculation by confirming to Auto Express that the next Seagull will be made in right-hand drive, with an eye on the UK market. We understand it’s likely to reach showrooms here in the final quarter of 2025.

The plan to bring the next Seagull to Europe is part of a wider strategy that will see BYD expanding far beyond its current Chinese manufacturing base. The company is currently setting up a factory in Brazil, and it recently revealed a plan to build a plant in Hungary. Li suggested that further manufacturing facilities will be added quickly, including, potentially, a further European site.

“Before the end of the year, we’re going to announce an additional three or four manufacturing plants, globally,” Li said. “One may be in Mexico, in the centre or south of Mexico, to mainly focus on the Mexican market. The other two will be in different regions. In Europe, maybe one facility is not enough.”

Li said that no decision has yet been taken on where a second European site could be based. When asked directly if, as rumoured earlier this spring, BYD is in talks with the Italian government about setting up a factory there, she replied, “Not yet. There’s a chance it could happen not only in Italy. It could be in Spain, even in Germany, in France; it could be any other country. Once we see the capacity is needed, we’ll go from country to country to evaluate which is the most suitable. But we’re not at that stage yet.”

