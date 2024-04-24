Skip to ContentSkip to Footer
Skip advert
Advertisement
News

New BYD Seagull will come to the UK in 2025 to rival the Dacia Spring

A new European-market BYD Seagull electric supermini is set to hit UK showrooms in the second half of next year

by: Richard Ingram
24 Apr 2024
BYD Seagull - front

BYD will bring the next generation of its big-value BYD Seagull supermini to Europe and the UK, Auto Express can reveal, after the Chinese brand’s executive vice president Stella Li confirmed the plan on the eve of the Beijing Motor Show.

Introducing its most affordable electric car to Europe is seen as a key step by BYD, which has ambitious plans to achieve at least 10 per cent market share in the region by 2030. It will potentially give the company a useful rival for the next wave of more affordable European-brand EVs, led by the Dacia Spring but also including the Citroen e-C3 and Volkswagen ID.2

Speaking to media ahead of the Beijing show, BYD Company’s Executive Vice President Li said, “Yes, we plan to bring the Seagull to Europe next year. But it’s not the Chinese-market Seagull, it will be a European-market Seagull; a new Seagull. You haven’t seen it yet; even myself, I have not seen it yet.”

Advertisement - Article continues below

The current car is slightly smaller than a typical supermini, at 3.78 metres long. It has a single front-mounted 74bhp motor and comes with a choice of battery capacities, the larger of which (39kWh) delivers up to 252 miles of range under China’s less strenuous official tests. In BYD’s domestic market the car is priced, in base spec, from around £8,000.

Skip advert
Advertisement
Skip advert
Advertisement - Article continues below

It’s likely that the Seagull may grow slightly for its next generation, not least as BYD adjusts its crash structure for the Euro NCAP safety test – although Li admitted that the cost of adding electronic safety systems to the model may ultimately mean that buyers have to accept a three or four-star score (rather than the full five) in return for a lower price. 

Li also ended months of speculation by confirming to Auto Express that the next Seagull will be made in right-hand drive, with an eye on the UK market. We understand it’s likely to reach showrooms here in the final quarter of 2025.

The plan to bring the next Seagull to Europe is part of a wider strategy that will see BYD expanding far beyond its current Chinese manufacturing base. The company is currently setting up a factory in Brazil, and it recently revealed a plan to build a plant in Hungary. Li suggested that further manufacturing facilities will be added quickly, including, potentially, a further European site. 

“Before the end of the year, we’re going to announce an additional three or four manufacturing plants, globally,” Li said. “One may be in Mexico, in the centre or south of Mexico, to mainly focus on the Mexican market. The other two will be in different regions. In Europe, maybe one facility is not enough.”

Li said that no decision has yet been taken on where a second European site could be based. When asked directly if, as rumoured earlier this spring, BYD is in talks with the Italian government about setting up a factory there, she replied, “Not yet. There’s a chance it could happen not only in Italy. It could be in Spain, even in Germany, in France; it could be any other country. Once we see the capacity is needed, we’ll go from country to country to evaluate which is the most suitable. But we’re not at that stage yet.”

Click here for our list of the cheapest electric cars on sale...

Skip advert
Advertisement
Richard Ingram
Deputy editor

Richard has been part of the team for over a decade. During this time he has covered a huge amount of news and reviews for Auto Express, as well as being the face of Carbuyer and DrivingElectric on Youtube. In his current role as deputy editor, he is now responsible for keeping our content flowing and managing our team of talented writers.

Skip advert
Advertisement

Recommended

Beijing Motor Show 2024 preview: the Auto China car show juggernaut returns
Geneva Motor Show
News

Beijing Motor Show 2024 preview: the Auto China car show juggernaut returns

Major manufacturers will be showing off their latest cars in China this month
10 Apr 2024
Exclusive: Some Chinese cars ‘almost uninsurable’ as parts and repair support falters
BYD Seal - front cornering
News

Exclusive: Some Chinese cars ‘almost uninsurable’ as parts and repair support falters

Parts shortages and a lack of technical support are giving insurance underwriters the jitters when it comes to the new wave of Chinese cars hitting th…
8 Mar 2024
New BYD Atto 2 compact electric SUV could be headed to UK
BYD Atto 2- front
News

New BYD Atto 2 compact electric SUV could be headed to UK

Launching in China soon as the BYD Yuan Up, this new all-electric crossover could be a potential rival to MINI Aceman and Volvo EX30
5 Feb 2024
‘BYD is rubbing salt into Tesla’s wounds’
Opinion - BYD
Opinion

‘BYD is rubbing salt into Tesla’s wounds’

Mike Rutherford thinks BYD’s superb start to 2024 is part of the reason Tesla’s market valuation has plummeted
28 Jan 2024

Most Popular

Tesla slashes Supercharger membership cost with 42 sites now open to all EVs
Tesla Superchargers
News

Tesla slashes Supercharger membership cost with 42 sites now open to all EVs

Tesla has cut the costs of its Supercharger Membership, which grants access to lower charging rates, by £2 per month
19 Apr 2024
New Audi A3 facelift 2024 review: big improvements for the premium hatch
Audi A3 facelift - front
Road tests

New Audi A3 facelift 2024 review: big improvements for the premium hatch

The updated Audi A3 hasn’t been revolutionised, but is thoroughly improved thanks to a set of small but impactful improvements
22 Apr 2024
Skoda Fabia goes for bigger slice of supermini sales with 2024 updates
Skoda fabia front 3/4
News

Skoda Fabia goes for bigger slice of supermini sales with 2024 updates

Skoda has given its Fabia updated powertrains and equipment
22 Apr 2024
Skip to HeaderSkip to Content