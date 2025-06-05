Tesla overtaken by China's BYD in the UK car sales charts

Chinese giant BYD has done what many a few years ago would have deemed impossible by overtaking Tesla in UK new-car sales last month, signalling the ‘Build Your Dreams’ brand is here to stay.

In May, just over 3,000 new BYD models were registered in the UK – five times more than the same period in 2023. So far this year, the brand’s top seller has been the Seal U hybrid SUV, which sits above the Atto 3, Seal and Dolphin EVs in the brand’s model range.

Advertisement - Article continues below

On the other hand, only a little more than 2,000 new Teslas hit the road last month, meaning it’s a third down compared with its main rival. Although BYD is still lagging behind Tesla for overall UK sales in 2025, it’s not by that much; the Chinese maker has registered 14,807 models here since the beginning of this year, compared with Tesla’s 15,002.

In a statement, Elon Musk’s EV brand was also keen to point out that while it is 33 per cent behind year-on-year in terms of new registrations, this is due to a switchover in production of the revised Model Y.

Tesla says it’s “comfortably” been taking orders for the new car and while it does not pre-register new examples – meaning sales figures are severely down this month – it does expect a return to form in June.