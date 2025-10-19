Skip to ContentSkip to Footer

Car Deal of the Day: Skoda Superb Estate iV PHEV can do it all for only £235 a month

Our Deal of the Day for Sunday 19 October is an award-winning family wagon at a price that’s very difficult to ignore

By:Ellis Hyde
19 Oct 2025
Skoda Superb Estate - front full width image
  • Two-time Auto Express Estate Car of the Year
  • Plug-in hybrid set-up offers up to 235.4mpg
  • Just £235 per month 

Comfortable, practical, well equipped and quite a looker, the Skoda Superb Estate is brilliant in just about every way. Which is why it’s won the Auto Express Estate Car of the Year award twice now, and why being able to get your hands on the plug-in hybrid version for only £235 per month is a serious contender for bargain of the year!

This two-year lease deal for the Superb Estate iV comes from First Vehicle Leasing, and is available right now through the Auto Express Buy A Car service. It requires an initial outlay of just £3,165, followed by monthly payments of £234.61 – nearly £100 less per month than the cheapest deal we could find for the diesel version.

This deal includes the standard limit of 5,000 miles a year, but you can increase this to 10,000 miles and still pay less than £280 per month if required. And if you want to spend longer with the Superb Estate, three-year lease deals are available from £300 per month. 

Thanks to a 25.7kWh battery pack, the Superb Estate iV offers up to 84 miles of pure-electric driving range. That should be more than enough to handle most people’s commute. And when you need to go on a longer journey, there’s a 1.5-litre TSI four-cylinder petrol engine under the bonnet. Skoda says the hybrid system can average up to 235.4mpg.

In case you’re wondering, that battery pack is located underneath the Skoda’s rear seats. The luggage capacity takes a hit, but the 510 litres on offer should be plenty for the whole family, or there’s 1,770 litres available when the rear seats are down.

In SE Technology trim, the Superb Estate comes equipped with 17-inch alloy wheels, a 10.25-inch digital driver’s display, a 13-inch central infotainment display with integrated sat-nav, wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto and heated front seats with electrically adjustable lumbar support. There’s also a rear-view camera, plus adaptive cruise control, lane-keeping assist and traffic sign recognition.

Skoda Superb Estate - dashboard

The Car Deal of the Day selections we make are taken from our own Auto Express Buy A Car deals service, which includes the best current offers from car dealers and leasing companies around the UK. Terms and conditions apply, while prices and offers are subject to change and limited availability. If this deal expires, you can find more top Skoda Superb Estate iV leasing offers from leading providers on our Skoda Superb Estate page.

Check out the Skoda Superb Estate iV deal or take a look at our previous Car Deal of the Day selection here…

Ellis Hyde
News reporter

As our news reporter, Ellis is responsible for covering everything new and exciting in the motoring world, from quirky quadricycles to luxury MPVs. He was previously the content editor for DrivingElectric and won the Newspress Automotive Journalist Rising Star award in 2022.

Find a car with the experts

Compare dealsValue my car
