Estate Car of the Year 2025: Skoda Superb Estate

And being a Skoda, it’s got ‘Simply Clever’ touches that make your life easier scattered throughout the car. It really is superb.

Configure your perfect Skoda Superb Estate through our Find A Car service now.

Our choice

Skoda Superb Estate 1.5 TSI e-TEC SE Technology (£36,120)

In line with the sensible workhorse nature of the Skoda, the entry car is a fine choice. Equipment levels are really impressive and while the 1.5 isn't overpowered for such a chunk of a car, it still does a fine job. However, the 201bhp 2.0-litre petrol – not available in SE Technology trim – is a better choice if you want a bit more poke.

Commended

Toyota Corolla Touring Sports

Sensible and practical are two words that describe the idea of an estate car, and they also perfectly suit the Toyota Corolla Touring Sports. The estate version of Toyota’s family car has almost 600 litres of boot space with the rear seats in place, and a choice of two super-efficient hybrid powertrains.

Volkswagen Passat

A long-time staple of the UK car market, the Volkswagen Passat was back with a bang in 2024 with an all-new model, available only as an estate and with petrol or PHEV power. Closely related to our 2025 estate champ, the classy VW wagon has a boot of up to 690 litres, making it even more of a load-lugger than previous Passats.

New Car Awards 2025: the winners

