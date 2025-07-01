Estate Car of the Year 2025: Skoda Superb Estate
The Skoda Superb Estate is the 2025 Auto Express Estate Car of the Year with the Toyota Corolla Touring Sports and Volkswagen Passat commended
Sometimes it’s the most obvious answer for a reason. Skoda’s Superb has retained its Estate Car of the Year title, because it’s a quite frankly brilliant estate car.
A boot big enough to camp in has an official maximum 690 litres of space with the rear seats up, rising to 1,920 litres with them dropped if you need to do a massive tip run. But rear-seat space isn’t sacrificed, with room for basketball players to sit comfortably one behind the other. The cabin is well laid out, too, with clever controls and nice materials.
In something of a rarity for modern cars, you can have your Skoda Superb Estate in petrol, diesel or plug-in hybrid form, with Skoda still seeing enough demand to make it worth offering a diesel in what is an excellent long-distance companion. Depending on spec, there are 148bhp or 190bhp 2.0-litre diesels – the latter being all-wheel drive – or 148bhp 1.5 and 2.0-litre 201bhp petrol alternatives, as well as the range-topping 261bhp four-wheel-drive model.
If efficiency is important, the plug-in hybrid blends a petrol engine and an electric powertrain. It has an official 84-mile EV range, which means some serious journeys can be covered on electric power alone, without waking the petrol engine.
And being a Skoda, it’s got ‘Simply Clever’ touches that make your life easier scattered throughout the car. It really is superb.
Our choice
- Skoda Superb Estate 1.5 TSI e-TEC SE Technology (£36,120)
In line with the sensible workhorse nature of the Skoda, the entry car is a fine choice. Equipment levels are really impressive and while the 1.5 isn't overpowered for such a chunk of a car, it still does a fine job. However, the 201bhp 2.0-litre petrol – not available in SE Technology trim – is a better choice if you want a bit more poke.
Commended
Toyota Corolla Touring Sports
Sensible and practical are two words that describe the idea of an estate car, and they also perfectly suit the Toyota Corolla Touring Sports. The estate version of Toyota’s family car has almost 600 litres of boot space with the rear seats in place, and a choice of two super-efficient hybrid powertrains.
Volkswagen Passat
A long-time staple of the UK car market, the Volkswagen Passat was back with a bang in 2024 with an all-new model, available only as an estate and with petrol or PHEV power. Closely related to our 2025 estate champ, the classy VW wagon has a boot of up to 690 litres, making it even more of a load-lugger than previous Passats.
