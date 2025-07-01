Skip to ContentSkip to Footer

Estate Car of the Year 2025: Skoda Superb Estate

The Skoda Superb Estate is the 2025 Auto Express Estate Car of the Year with the Toyota Corolla Touring Sports and Volkswagen Passat commended

By:Paul Barker
1 Jul 2025
Estate Car of the Year 2025: Skoda Superb Estate

Sometimes it’s the most obvious answer for a reason. Skoda’s Superb has retained its Estate Car of the Year title, because it’s a quite frankly brilliant estate car.

A boot big enough to camp in has an official maximum 690 litres of space with the rear seats up, rising to 1,920 litres with them dropped if you need to do a massive tip run. But rear-seat space isn’t sacrificed, with room for basketball players to sit comfortably one behind the other. The cabin is well laid out, too, with clever controls and nice materials.

In something of a rarity for modern cars, you can have your Skoda Superb Estate in petrol, diesel or plug-in hybrid form, with Skoda still seeing enough demand to make it worth offering a diesel in what is an excellent long-distance companion. Depending on spec, there are 148bhp or 190bhp 2.0-litre diesels – the latter being all-wheel drive – or 148bhp 1.5 and 2.0-litre 201bhp petrol alternatives, as well as the range-topping 261bhp four-wheel-drive model.

If efficiency is important, the plug-in hybrid blends a petrol engine and an electric powertrain. It has an official 84-mile EV range, which means some serious journeys can be covered on electric power alone, without waking the petrol engine.

And being a Skoda, it’s got  ‘Simply Clever’ touches that make your life easier scattered throughout the car. It really is superb.

Our choice

In line with the sensible workhorse nature of the Skoda, the entry car is a fine choice. Equipment levels are really impressive and while the 1.5 isn't overpowered for such a chunk of a car, it still does a fine job. However, the 201bhp 2.0-litre petrol – not available in SE Technology trim – is a better choice if you want a bit more poke.

Commended

Toyota Corolla Touring Sports

Sensible and practical are two words that describe the idea of an estate car, and they also perfectly suit the Toyota Corolla Touring Sports. The estate version of Toyota’s family car has almost 600 litres of boot space with the rear seats in place, and a choice of two super-efficient hybrid powertrains.

Volkswagen Passat

A long-time staple of the UK car market, the Volkswagen Passat was back with a bang in 2024 with an all-new model, available only as an estate and with petrol or PHEV power. Closely related to our 2025 estate champ, the classy VW wagon has a boot of up to 690 litres, making it even more of a load-lugger than previous Passats.

See all the winners...

Click on the gallery below to see all the winners of our 2025 New Car Awards...

Car of the Year 2025: Skoda Elroq31

You can find all the information on our New Car Awards 2025 winners and the reasons why we chose them on the pages below. Just follow the links to read more…

New Car Awards 2025: the winners

New Car Awards 2025: introductionHot Hatch of the Year 2025: Honda Civic Type R
Car of the Year 2025: Skoda ElroqCoupe of the Year 2025: BMW 2 Series
City Car of the Year 2025: Kia PicantoConvertible of the Year 2025: Mazda MX-5
Supermini of the Year 2025: Fiat Grande PandaPerformance Car of the Year 2025: McLaren Artura
Family Car of the Year 2025: Skoda OctaviaAffordable Electric Car of the Year 2025: Renault 5
Estate Car of the Year 2025: Skoda Superb EstatePremium Electric Car of the Year 2025: BMW iX
Small Company Car of the Year 2025: Kia EV3Affordable Hybrid Car of the Year 2025: MG3
Mid-size Company Car of the Year 2025: Tesla Model 3Premium Hybrid Car of the Year 2025: BMW 530e
Large Company Car of the Year 2025: Audi A6 e-tronPick-up of the Year 2025: Ford Ranger
Small SUV of the Year 2025: Renault 4Small Van of the Year 2025: Stellantis small vans
Mid-size SUV of the Year 2025: Skoda ElroqMid-size Van of the Year 2025: Ford Transit Custom
Large SUV of the Year 2025: Skoda KodiaqLarge Van of the Year 2025: Renault Master
Small Premium SUV of the Year 2025: Volvo EX30Electric Van of the Year 2025: Renault Master E-Tech
Mid-size Premium SUV of the Year 2025: BMW X3Driver Power Award 2025: Mercedes GLE
Large Premium SUV of the Year 2025: BMW iXDriver Power Manufacturer Award 2025: Subaru
Luxury Car of the Year 2025: Bentley Flying SpurPrevious winners

Paul Barker
Editor

As Editor, Paul’s job is to steer the talented group of people that work across Auto Express and Driving Electric, and steer the titles to even bigger and better things by bringing the latest important stories to our readers. Paul has been writing about cars and the car industry since 2000, working for consumer and business magazines as well as freelancing for national newspapers, industry titles and a host of major publications.

Recommended

Car of the Year 2025: Skoda Elroq
Car of the Year 2025: Skoda Elroq

Car of the Year 2025: Skoda Elroq

The new all-electric Skoda Elroq SUV is the Auto Express Car of the Year for 2025
Awards
1 Jul 2025
Family Car of the Year 2025: Skoda Octavia
Family Car of the Year 2025: Skoda Octavia

Family Car of the Year 2025: Skoda Octavia

The Skoda Octavia is the 2025 Auto Express Family Car of the Year, with the Citroen C4 and Dacia Jogger commended
Awards
1 Jul 2025
City Car of the Year 2025: Kia Picanto
City Car of the Year 2025: Kia Picanto

City Car of the Year 2025: Kia Picanto

The Kia Picanto is the 2025 Auto Express City Car of the Year, with the Hyundai i10 and Leapmotor T03 commended
Awards
1 Jul 2025
Supermini of the Year 2025: Fiat Grande Panda
Supermini of the Year 2025: Fiat Grande Panda

Supermini of the Year 2025: Fiat Grande Panda

The Fiat Grande Panda is the 2025 Auto Express Supermini of the Year, with the Citroen C3 and Renault 5 commended
Awards
1 Jul 2025

Most Popular

Car Deal of the Day: 717bhp BMW M5 Touring super-estate on a tasty lease deal
BMW M5 Touring - front action

Car Deal of the Day: 717bhp BMW M5 Touring super-estate on a tasty lease deal

The BMW M5 Touring is M car royalty, with a thoroughly impressive PHEV powertrain. It’s our Deal of the Day for 29 June
News
29 Jun 2025
Electric car appeal is at its lowest since 2019
Opinion - Kia EV9 GT

Electric car appeal is at its lowest since 2019

From poor electric car sales to crashes in F1, Mike Rutherford thinks its been a crazy few weeks in the automotive world
Opinion
29 Jun 2025
New Skoda Epiq vRS to headline brand’s hot-SUV onslaught
Skoda Epiq vRS exclusive image

New Skoda Epiq vRS to headline brand’s hot-SUV onslaught

Every future Skoda will get the go-faster treatment, with the brand also working on making cars sharper and more engaging
News
27 Jun 2025
