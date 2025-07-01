Skip to ContentSkip to Footer

Driver Power Manufacturer Award 2025: Subaru

Subaru is the winner of our 2025 Driver Power Manufacturer Award

By:Tom Jervis
1 Jul 2025
Driver Power Manufacturer Award 2025: Subaru

Picking up two wins in a row, Subaru may not sell cars in the same quantities as other manufacturers, but the brand is still a hit with owners, topping this year’s Driver Power brand survey and beating the likes of Mercedes, BMW, Ford and even Tesla in the process.

The Japanese manufacturer dominated this year’s rankings, taking the top spot in seven of the 10 categories, with the only real disappointment being in the fuel economy section – a small price to pay given that owners were impressed by the firm’s punchy range of powertrains. Subaru’s highest score came in the ride and handling section, which is perhaps a takeaway from the marque’s racing and rallying heritage.

Japanese cars are known for their build quality and reliability, and Subaru is no different in this regard, coming first in this category by an impressive three-and-a-half percentage points. Given that Subaru’s UK line-up comprises only SUVs and estates, it’s no wonder it also topped the board for practicality. Ultimately, the maker’s two-year winning streak in the Driver Power survey shows that despite its subtle presence in the UK car market, the company is still deeply impressing owners in almost every single sense.

Tom Jervis
Consumer reporter

Tom is Auto Express' Consumer reporter, meaning he spends his time investigating the stories that matter to all motorists - enthusiasts or otherwise. An ex-BBC journalist and Multimedia Journalism graduate, Tom previously wrote for partner sites Carbuyer and DrivingElectric and you may also spot him throwing away his dignity by filming videos for the Auto Express social media channels.

