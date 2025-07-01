Skip to ContentSkip to Footer

Coupe of the Year 2025: BMW 2 Series

The BMW 2 Series is the 2025 Auto Express Coupe of the Year, with the Ford Mustang and Maserati GranTurismo commended

By:Alex Ingram
1 Jul 2025
It’s understandable that much of BMW’s range has moved with the times, because high demand for SUVs from buyers plus lower appetite for smaller, sportier models has seen the brand drift away from its previous mantra of “the ultimate driving machine” to instead offer ever more comfortable and refined – yet still engaging – models instead.

However, if you’re a BMW fan who yearns for a modern take on its previous icons, then our Coupé of the Year is just the car for you. The 2 Series feels more like an old-school BMW. Its overall footprint is similar to that of an E90 3 Series from 20 years ago and its simple front-engined, rear-wheel-drive layout makes even the base four cylinder models feel engaging to drive. Of course there’s also the four-wheel-drive M240i, which delivers superb all-weather traction, plus the lure of a lusty six-cylinder engine.

At the top of the range, however, is the M2. This superb bruiser of a car remains one of the best modern performance cars from BMW’s M division, blending muscle-car brutality with scalpel-like precision. While most buyers go for the slick automatic, it’s at its best with a six-speed manual gearbox. This transmission delivers one of BMW’s highest-quality shifts, and trades some point-to-point pace for a heap more driver involvement.

An update for this year has seen its power output grow by 20bhp to 473bhp, while as with the rest of the 2 Series family, it’s gained a smarter infotainment system, revised trims and more standard kit, all of which sealed its victory as our Coupé category winner.

Our choice

  • BMW 230i Coupe (£43,405)

Unusually, it’s the least popular model in the 2 Series line-up that is the sweet spot. The 230i’s 242bhp four-cylinder turbo engine is 61bhp up on the base 220i – which is enough for a keen driver to appreciate a noticeable bump in performance for the cash. If money is no object, the latest M2 is superb, though.

Commended

Ford Mustang

Coupe buyers love a two-door with a big personality, and the Ford Mustang has a bigger personality than most – by which we mean its fantastic 5.0-litre V8 engine. While its noise will have you coming back for more, it’s the fact that the car is also spacious, sharp to drive, comfortable and surprisingly frugal that earns it a commended spot for 2025.

Maserati GranTurismo

Our 2024 winner in the Coupé of the Year category is still a fabulous two-door option. In fact, if we were asked to pick a car to drive down to the south of France in a day, we would find it hard to think of a better answer than the Maserati GranTurismo. This superb Italian GT offers comfort, refinement and performance in spades, which makes it worthy of its place in our top three this year.

Car of the Year 2025: Skoda Elroq

You can find all the information on our New Car Awards 2025 winners and the reasons why we chose them on the pages below. Just follow the links to read more…

New Car Awards 2025: the winners

New Car Awards 2025: introductionHot Hatch of the Year 2025: Honda Civic Type R
Car of the Year 2025: Skoda ElroqCoupe of the Year 2025: BMW 2 Series
City Car of the Year 2025: Kia PicantoConvertible of the Year 2025: Mazda MX-5
Supermini of the Year 2025: Fiat Grande PandaPerformance Car of the Year 2025: McLaren Artura
Family Car of the Year 2025: Skoda OctaviaAffordable Electric Car of the Year 2025: Renault 5
Estate Car of the Year 2025: Skoda Superb EstatePremium Electric Car of the Year 2025: BMW iX
Small Company Car of the Year 2025: Kia EV3Affordable Hybrid Car of the Year 2025: MG3
Mid-size Company Car of the Year 2025: Tesla Model 3Premium Hybrid Car of the Year 2025: BMW 530e
Large Company Car of the Year 2025: Audi A6 e-tronPick-up of the Year 2025: Ford Ranger
Small SUV of the Year 2025: Renault 4Small Van of the Year 2025: Stellantis small vans
Mid-size SUV of the Year 2025: Skoda ElroqMid-size Van of the Year 2025: Ford Transit Custom
Large SUV of the Year 2025: Skoda KodiaqLarge Van of the Year 2025: Renault Master
Small Premium SUV of the Year 2025: Volvo EX30Electric Van of the Year 2025: Renault Master E-Tech
Mid-size Premium SUV of the Year 2025: BMW X3Driver Power Award 2025: Mercedes GLE
Large Premium SUV of the Year 2025: BMW iXDriver Power Manufacturer Award 2025: Subaru
Luxury Car of the Year 2025: Bentley Flying SpurPrevious winners

Alex Ingram
Chief reviewer

Alex joined Auto Express as staff writer in early 2018, helping out with news, drives, features, and the occasional sports report. His current role of Chief reviewer sees him head up our road test team, which gives readers the full lowdown on our comparison tests.

