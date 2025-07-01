Coupe of the Year 2025: BMW 2 Series

An update for this year has seen its power output grow by 20bhp to 473bhp, while as with the rest of the 2 Series family, it’s gained a smarter infotainment system, revised trims and more standard kit, all of which sealed its victory as our Coupé category winner.

Our choice

BMW 230i Coupe (£43,405)

Unusually, it’s the least popular model in the 2 Series line-up that is the sweet spot. The 230i’s 242bhp four-cylinder turbo engine is 61bhp up on the base 220i – which is enough for a keen driver to appreciate a noticeable bump in performance for the cash. If money is no object, the latest M2 is superb, though.

Commended

Ford Mustang

Coupe buyers love a two-door with a big personality, and the Ford Mustang has a bigger personality than most – by which we mean its fantastic 5.0-litre V8 engine. While its noise will have you coming back for more, it’s the fact that the car is also spacious, sharp to drive, comfortable and surprisingly frugal that earns it a commended spot for 2025.

Maserati GranTurismo

Our 2024 winner in the Coupé of the Year category is still a fabulous two-door option. In fact, if we were asked to pick a car to drive down to the south of France in a day, we would find it hard to think of a better answer than the Maserati GranTurismo. This superb Italian GT offers comfort, refinement and performance in spades, which makes it worthy of its place in our top three this year.

