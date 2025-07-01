Skip to ContentSkip to Footer

Small SUV of the Year 2025: Renault 4

The Renault 4 is the 2025 Auto Express Small SUV of the Year, with the Alfa Romeo Junior and Dacia Duster commended

By:Alex Ingram
1 Jul 2025
Small SUV of the Year 2025: Renault 4

Is there a more exciting brand than Renault right now? If there is, we’re wracking our brains to think of a mainstream manufacturer whose current line-up blends desirability, tech and value so well.

For its small electric cars, Renault has tapped into its rich back catalogue and revived some of its most distinctive past masters. It got off to an absolute flier with the Renault 5, and as this victory in our Small SUV class shows, it’s been at it again with the Renault 4.

Much like its original namesake, the 4 is less overtly about style – although that unmistakable illuminated fascia and distinctive profile still make the 4 stand out like little else in the class – but practicality is at its heart. Despite being larger than the 5 on which it’s based, it’s still a small car – just 4.1 metres long and 1.8 metres wide – yet there’s loads of space inside.

It’s the same story at the back, where a 420-litre boot is very impressive for the segment. Access to the load area is easy, too, because Renault engineers strived to make the hatchback opening as low as possible – a nod to the original 4’s deep door.

But there’s more to the 4 than that, because we found plenty of substance elsewhere, too. It’s great to drive, with a great balance between comfort, handling and performance, while it’s efficient in the real world, too. Most of all, however, the 4 delivers superb value compared with the competition. Where else can you get this much style, space and class-leading infotainment from less than £27,000?

Our choice

All three Renault 4 trim levels use the same powertrain, so the choice here comes down to standard kit. We’d take the mid-spec Techno, because among its many extras over the entry-level Evolution are adaptive cruise control, paddles to adjust the regenerative braking, and the superb built-in Google-based navigation system.

Commended

Alfa Romeo Junior

Alfa Romeo is a brand with petrol coursing through its veins, but on the basis of the Junior, there’s more than 
a spark of electricity in there, too. The Junior is the most convincing of the many compact Stellantis SUVs on sale; it’s the best to drive and is keenly priced, despite wearing a desirable Alfa badge.

Dacia Duster

In terms of car for the cash, the Dacia Duster sits right towards the top of the pile, but there’s much more than just value on its side. The rugged good looks inside and out, a spacious cabin and comfort all won us over. Take the pure-petrol option for maximum bargain potential.

Alex Ingram
Chief reviewer

Alex joined Auto Express as staff writer in early 2018, helping out with news, drives, features, and the occasional sports report. His current role of Chief reviewer sees him head up our road test team, which gives readers the full lowdown on our comparison tests.

