Small SUV of the Year 2025: Renault 4

But there’s more to the 4 than that, because we found plenty of substance elsewhere, too. It’s great to drive, with a great balance between comfort, handling and performance, while it’s efficient in the real world, too. Most of all, however, the 4 delivers superb value compared with the competition. Where else can you get this much style, space and class-leading infotainment from less than £27,000?

Our choice

Renault 4 Techno (£28,995)

All three Renault 4 trim levels use the same powertrain, so the choice here comes down to standard kit. We’d take the mid-spec Techno, because among its many extras over the entry-level Evolution are adaptive cruise control, paddles to adjust the regenerative braking, and the superb built-in Google-based navigation system.

Commended

Alfa Romeo Junior

Alfa Romeo is a brand with petrol coursing through its veins, but on the basis of the Junior, there’s more than

a spark of electricity in there, too. The Junior is the most convincing of the many compact Stellantis SUVs on sale; it’s the best to drive and is keenly priced, despite wearing a desirable Alfa badge.

Dacia Duster

In terms of car for the cash, the Dacia Duster sits right towards the top of the pile, but there’s much more than just value on its side. The rugged good looks inside and out, a spacious cabin and comfort all won us over. Take the pure-petrol option for maximum bargain potential.

