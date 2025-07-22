Renault 4 vs Ford Puma Gen-E: can French fancy declaw its EV rival?

There are two distinct routes that car makers can take to electrify their model line-ups. Depending on time frames and cost, some companies have been able to create bespoke electric car platforms, with scalable tech that can be adjusted to suit different requirements. That’s the path Renault has chosen with the R4, a car that follows hot on the heels of the numerically larger, but physically smaller, Renault 5 supermini.

As the Captur is to the Clio, so the Renault 4 is to the 5, with its retro-inspired design adorning a larger SUV-style body that offers more space than the supermini’s, but also features virtually identical technology on board.

The second option is to electrify an existing combustion-engined platform. While Ford offers dedicated EV tech in its line-up, it has gone down this route with the new Ford Puma Gen-E, which is based on the firm’s best seller, but without a trace of combustion power.

In both instances, these small SUVs aim to deliver a usable range and decent everyday practicality in a package that is priced at a comparable point to the petrol-engined alternatives. But which one delivers the best overall experience?

Renault 4

Model: Renault 4 E-Tech Techno Price: £28,995 Powertrain: 52kWh battery, 1x electric motor, 148bhp 0-62mph: 8.2 seconds Test efficiency: 4.0 miles/kWh Official range: 245 miles Annual VED: £195

Since the Renault 5 took design inspiration from the company’s back catalogue, the French firm couldn’t really do anything else with the SUV variant. The 4 is longer than the 5 hatchback overall and also has a longer wheelbase, so it’s better suited to family duties. Power comes from the larger 52kWh battery found in the supermini, while prices are competitive: they start from £27,000 for Evolution trim, while Techno (our pick) costs £29,000 and the top-spec Iconic model in our pictures is £31,000.

Tester's notes

The Renault 4 draws design inspiration from the firm’s back catalogue, but the E-Tech model is light years ahead in terms of quality. While the dash layout is identical to the R5’s, the separate climate controls and stubby infotainment stalk positioned lower down on the steering column will be familiar to anyone who has driven a modern Renault. It does mean the right side of the steering wheel is a little busy, with the infotainment control, the wiper stalk and drive selector all closely packed together.

Ford Puma Gen-E

Model: Ford Puma Gen-E Select Price: £29,995 Powertrain: 43kWh battery, 1x electric motor, 166bhp 0-62mph: 0-62mph: 8.0 seconds Test efficiency: 4.7 miles/kWh Official range: 234 miles Annual VED: £195

While the petrol Puma offers a few engine choices and trim options, the Gen-E line-up has been kept simple. There’s just one powertrain, comprising a 53kWh battery (43kWh of which is usable) and a 166bhp electric motor that sends power to the front wheels. There are only two trim options, with the Select model coming

in at five pounds under £30,000 and the higher-spec Premium costing £2,000 extra. However, even the base model tested here comes with a generous list of kit.

Tester's notes

It’s one thing testing electric cars in the summer months, but in winter, colder temperatures will take a chunk out of the Puma’s driving range. Ford mitigates against this by fitting the Gen-E with a heat pump as standard, which is surprising because it’s an option on the pricier Explorer and Capri. The Puma also comes with Ford’s excellent Quickclear windscreen, but a heated steering wheel and front seats are part of a £350 option pack. Most rival EVs feature these as standard as a quick way to get warm.