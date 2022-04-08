Or are you looking to sell your car?

The Toyota Yaris Cross delivers where it matters most for buyers considering a supermini-based SUV. Of course, there’s the benefit of the higher driving position with better visibility, and slightly more practicality than the Yaris upon which it is based, but the Yaris Cross is also competitively priced compared to its rivals, is easy to pilot around town and offers excellent real-world economy courtesy of its efficient hybrid system. Yes, it feels like Toyota’s bean counters have had the last word in certain areas of the cabin, and some of its rivals are better for rear space. However, it’s a good-looking little car offering a generous level of standard kit, while buyers on a budget needn’t worry because overall running costs should be pretty low. Our choice: Toyota Yaris Cross 1.5 Hybrid Design About the Toyota Yaris Cross Toyota has a long and storied history of producing reliable, go-anywhere 4x4s and large SUVs like the Land Cruiser and RAV4, but that’s not where the big money is right now. Instead, it’s in small SUVs, and if you don't believe us, consider that the Ford Puma is one of the best-selling cars in the UK. The Toyota Yaris Cross is the Japanese manufacturer's entry into the already jam-packed small SUV segment. As the name suggests, it’s based on the regular Yaris supermini, slotting below the larger C-HR crossover in Toyota’s line-up. It also uses the same 'self-charging hybrid' powertrain as the little Yaris, which is at its best when driving in and around town, on shorter, urban commutes or competing in the hustle and bustle typical of the daily school run.