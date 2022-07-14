Kia Niro review

Like the old model, the Niro hybrid utilises a 1.6-litre GDi (Gasoline Direct Injection) petrol engine combined with an electric motor fed by a small battery, all used to drive the front wheels (like all Niros). The same petrol engine features in the plug-in hybrid, but it’s mated to a more powerful electric motor and larger battery for a pure-electric driving range of up to 40 miles. Both hybrids get a six-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission.

The 64.8kWh battery found in the Niro EV is barely any bigger than the old e-Niro’s unit, and its 201bhp power output is identical. But range is up an extra five miles to 285 miles, while its recharging time from 10 to 80 per cent takes 45 minutes, which is nine minutes quicker than the old e-Niro.

The Niro’s trim structure is incredibly simple, kicking off with the entry-level ‘2’, followed by mid-range ‘3’ and finally top-spec ‘4’. All models are equipped with alloy wheels, LED daytime running lights, a digital instrument panel, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, a reversing camera, rear parking sensors and smart cruise control, among other safety features. The size of the digital driver’s display and central touchscreen vary depending on the trim level, with range-topping models equipped with two 10.25-inch panels.

Engines, performance & drive

The Kia Niro isn't a fun car to drive, but it does do everything you'd expect of a small SUV well enough that it's hard to fault. The regular 127bhp hybrid may not be very fast – 0-62mph takes 11.3 seconds – but it is the best choice with the most comfortable and settled ride of all the versions in the Niro range.

MPG, emissions & running costs

The Kia Niro is uniquely placed to appeal to a wide range of drivers thanks to being available in fuel efficient hybrid, and company-car friendly plug-in hybrid and all electric versions that have very low Benefit-in-Kind (BiK) costs. Depreciation and insurance costs are either on par or lower than tha of its closest rivals.

Interior, design & technology

The latest Kia Niro has a much bolder design than its predecessor that helps it stand out amongst rivals. Inside, it isn't quite as plush as the most premium offerings in the class, but it should prove to be hard wearing. All version come with an infotainment screen that's responsive, while a mixture of physical and touch sensitive controls for climate control and radio shortcuts is more straightforward to use on the move than rivals that have migrated everything to the central touchscreen.

Boot space, comfort & practicality

The bigger exterior dimensions of the Kia Niro have benefited front and rear passenger room, making this a practical family car. There are differences between the different versions when it comes to boot capacity, with the EV version having the most, closely followed by the hybrid. Unfortunately, the PHEV has the smallest boot.

Reliability & safety

The Kia brand has done exceptionally well in our most recent Driver Power customer satisfaction survey, and the Niro comes with the brand's industry leading warranty package. Euro NCAP awards the Niro a four star rating for cars with a more basic autonomous emergency braking (AEB) system, and five stars for models with the upgraded system.

Kia Niro alternatives

Given the Niro is offered with three distinct powertrains, it has a long list of rivals. The Niro Hybrid and PHEV come up against the likes of the Honda HR-V, Renault Captur, Nissan Juke, Toyota C-HR and this Kia’s sister car, the Hyundai Kona: our Car of the Year and Small SUV of the Year for 2023. The Niro Hybrid competes with the usual cohort of hatchbacks, such as the hybrid-only Toyota Corolla and Honda Civic, plus the Vauxhall Astra and Peugeot 308, both of which are offered with plug-in hybrid power.

The pure-electric Niro EV has a slightly different field of competitors, namely other small electric SUVs such as the Hyundai Kona Electric, BYD Atto 3, Peugeot E-2008 and Smart #1, not to mention zero-emissions hatchbacks like the Renault Megane E-Tech, Cupra Born, Volkswagen ID.3 and MG4.