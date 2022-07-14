Skip to ContentSkip to Footer

Search

Menu

Skip advert
Advertisement
In-depth reviews

Kia Niro review

Efficient, practical and boasting excellent on-board technology, the Kia Niro is a family SUV that offers great value for money

By:Ellis Hyde
8 Nov 2024
Overall Auto Express rating

4.0

How we review cars
Price
£30,085 - £42,325
  • Highly practicality
  • Efficient powertrains
  • Excellent infotainment
  • Not fun to drive
  • Interior quality in places
  • Small boot in plug-in hybrid model
SPECIFICATIONS
Find your Kia Niro
Offers from our trusted partners on this car and its predecessors...
Buy with Carwow
Avg. Carwow saving £2,494 off RRP
Buy with Carwow
Leasing deals
From £302 pm
Leasing deals link
Or are you looking to sell your car?
Value my car
Fast, no-nonsense car selling
Value my car
Advertisement

Is the Kia Niro a good car?

The Kia Niro once again delivers on the practicality front, and any notion that it would be compromised due to the mix of internal combustion and pure-electric powertrains can be dismissed. The conventional hybrid model is a tough competitor in a congested market, while the plug-in hybrid offers the flexibility of its electric power that is impressive as well as efficient. The range-topping Niro EV doesn’t offer a world-beating range, but its versatility, comfort and excellent onboard technology will appeal to family and business users alike.

Advertisement - Article continues below

Cabin space across the Niro range is superb, its infotainment system is top-notch, and the low running costs are particularly appealing, but just like the old car, the Niro doesn’t feel all that special to drive, and some of its interior quality is lacking. That aside, the Niro (in whichever form you choose) is a strong contender across a variety of segments, and one of the best small SUVs on the market right now.

Key specs

Fuel type

Hybrid, electric

Body style

Small SUV

Powertrain

1.6-litre, 4cyl petrol plus 1x e-motor, front-wheel drive
1.6-litre, 4cyl petrol plus 1x e-motor, front-wheel drive, 11.1kWh battery

Safety

4 star Euro NCAP (2022)

Warranty

7yrs/100,000 miles

How much does the Kia Niro cost?

Pricing for the entry-level Niro Hybrid in 2 trim starts from around £30,000, while the equivalent Niro EV comes in at over £37,000. The Niro PHEV starts between the two (although closer to the EV version) at around £35,500.

Kia launched the first-generation Niro in the UK back in 2016 and it was a smash hit. It managed to win plenty of Auto Express group tests against esteemed opposition and the all-electric e-Niro won our 2019 Affordable Electric Car of the Year award. This second-generation model looks to follow in the footsteps of the original, once again being offered with hybrid, plug-in hybrid and fully electrified variants (although the electric Niro is now called the Niro EV). It also managed to win our Small SUV of the Year award in 2022 and our sister title Carbuyer’s 2023 Car of the Year title shortly after it launched.

The Niro has received a major makeover for its second generation with an entirely new front-end design with pinched headlights and a single light cluster below (quite similar to BMW’s recent design language). The electric Niro EV gets a slightly different face due to the charging port being located at the front, rather than on the front wing of the Niro PHEV.

Advertisement - Article continues below
Skip advert
Advertisement
Skip advert
Advertisement - Article continues below

More reviews

Car group tests
In-depth reviews
Long-term tests
Road tests
Used car tests

Like the old model, the Niro hybrid utilises a 1.6-litre GDi (Gasoline Direct Injection) petrol engine combined with an electric motor fed by a small battery, all used to drive the front wheels (like all Niros). The same petrol engine features in the plug-in hybrid, but it’s mated to a more powerful electric motor and larger battery for a pure-electric driving range of up to 40 miles. Both hybrids get a six-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission. 

The 64.8kWh battery found in the Niro EV is barely any bigger than the old e-Niro’s unit, and its 201bhp power output is identical. But range is up an extra five miles to 285 miles, while its recharging time from 10 to 80 per cent takes 45 minutes, which is nine minutes quicker than the old e-Niro.

The Niro’s trim structure is incredibly simple, kicking off with the entry-level ‘2’, followed by mid-range ‘3’ and finally top-spec ‘4’. All models are equipped with alloy wheels, LED daytime running lights, a digital instrument panel, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, a reversing camera, rear parking sensors and smart cruise control, among other safety features. The size of the digital driver’s display and central touchscreen vary depending on the trim level, with range-topping models equipped with two 10.25-inch panels.

Kia Niro HEV - rear tracking26

Engines, performance & drive

The Kia Niro isn’t a fun car to drive, but it does do everything you’d expect of a small SUV well enough that it’s hard to fault. The regular 127bhp hybrid may not be very fast – 0-62mph takes 11.3 seconds – but it is the best choice with the most comfortable and settled ride of all the versions in the Niro range. Read more about the Kia Niro's engines, performance and drive…

MPG, emissions & running costs

The Kia Niro is uniquely placed to appeal to a wide range of drivers thanks to being available in fuel efficient hybrid, and company-car friendly plug-in hybrid and all electric versions that have very low Benefit-in-Kind (BiK) costs. Depreciation and insurance costs are either on par or lower than tha of its closest rivals. Read more about the Kia Niro's MPG, emissions and running costs…

Interior, design & technology

The latest Kia Niro has a much bolder design than its predecessor that helps it stand out amongst rivals. Inside, it isn’t quite as plush as the most premium offerings in the class, but it should prove to be hard wearing. All version come with an infotainment screen that’s responsive, while a mixture of physical and touch sensitive controls for climate control and radio shortcuts is more straightforward to use on the move than rivals that have migrated everything to the central touchscreen. Read more about the Kia Niro's interior, design and technology…

Boot space, comfort & practicality

The bigger exterior dimensions of the Kia Niro have benefited front and rear passenger room, making this a practical family car. There are differences between the different versions when it comes to boot capacity, with the EV version having the most, closely followed by the hybrid. Unfortunately, the PHEV has the smallest boot. Read more about the Kia Niro's boot space, comfort, and practicality…

Reliability & safety

The Kia brand has done exceptionally well in our most recent Driver Power customer satisfaction survey, and the Niro comes with the brand’s industry leading warranty package. Euro NCAP awards the Niro a four star rating for cars with a more basic autonomous emergency braking (AEB) system, and five stars for models with the upgraded system. Read more about the Kia Niro's reliability and safety…

Kia Niro alternatives

Given the Niro is offered with three distinct powertrains, it has a long list of rivals. The Niro Hybrid and PHEV come up against the likes of the Honda HR-VRenault CapturNissan JukeToyota C-HR and this Kia’s sister car, the Hyundai Kona: our Car of the Year and Small SUV of the Year for 2023. The Niro Hybrid competes with the usual cohort of hatchbacks, such as the hybrid-only Toyota Corolla and Honda Civic, plus the Vauxhall Astra and Peugeot 308, both of which are offered with plug-in hybrid power. 

The pure-electric Niro EV has a slightly different field of competitors, namely other small electric SUVs such as the Hyundai Kona ElectricBYD Atto 3Peugeot E-2008 and Smart #1, not to mention zero-emissions hatchbacks like the Renault Megane E-TechCupra BornVolkswagen ID.3 and MG4.

Frequently Asked Questions

The Kia Niro is efficient, practical, striking to look at, and features excellent on-board tech, making it one of the best small SUVs you can buy right now.

Skip advert
Advertisement
Continue ReadingEngines, performance and drive
In This Review
Ellis Hyde
News reporter

As our news reporter, Ellis is responsible for covering everything new and exciting in the motoring world, from quirky quadricycles to luxury MPVs. He was previously the content editor for DrivingElectric and won the Newspress Automotive Journalist Rising Star award in 2022.

Skip advert
Advertisement

Have you considered?

Peugeot E-2008 GT long-term test: SUV’s range will leave you scratching your head
Auto Express deputy editor Richard Ingram leaning out of the Peugeot E-2008 while wearing a blindfold

Peugeot E-2008 GT long-term test: SUV’s range will leave you scratching your head

Long-term tests
7 Nov 2024
Volkswagen ID.7 Tourer
Volkswagen ID.7 Tourer - front corner right

Volkswagen ID.7 Tourer

In-depth reviews
6 Nov 2024

More on Niro

Show me:
Best small SUVs to buy 2024
Best small SUVs - header image

Best small SUVs to buy 2024

There's a huge range of small SUVs out there, so we’ve picked out the very best
Best cars & vans
22 Jul 2024
Best hybrid SUVs to buy 2024
Best hybrid SUVs - header image

Best hybrid SUVs to buy 2024

Plenty of SUVs now come with hybrid power, and we’ve picked out the very best buys on today’s market
Best cars & vans
13 May 2024
Kia Niro EV review
Kia Niro EV - front tracking

Kia Niro EV review

The Kia Niro EV boasts a number of key upgrades over its best-selling predecessor, the e-Niro, but range isn’t one of them
In-depth reviews
28 Mar 2024
Best cars for £20,000 or less
Best cars for £20,000 or less - header image

Best cars for £20,000 or less

£20k is serious used car money, these are our favourite buys for that kind of budget
Best cars & vans
11 Mar 2024
Best used small SUVs and 4x4s 2024
Best used small SUVs - header image

Best used small SUVs and 4x4s 2024

If you're after a little extra style and space without breaking the bank, these are the best used small SUVs and 4x4s to buy right now
Best cars & vans
16 Jan 2024
Best used hybrid cars 2024
Best used hybrids - header image

Best used hybrid cars 2024

Want to embrace electrified driving but need the reassurance of an internal combustion engine? Try one of our favourite used hybrid cars
Best cars & vans
10 Jan 2024
BYD Atto 3 vs Kia Niro EV 3: 2023 twin test review
BYD Atto 3 and Kia Niro EV - front tracking

BYD Atto 3 vs Kia Niro EV 3: 2023 twin test review

The BYD Atto 3 is the first of a new wave of Chinese EVs - can it beat the already established Kia Niro?
Car group tests
20 May 2023
Kia Niro Hybrid: long-term test
Pete Gibson with Kia Niro Hybrid being recovered

Kia Niro Hybrid: long-term test

Final report: Our hybrid had more than its fair share of problems, but there was much to like, too
Long-term tests
6 Mar 2023
Best new cars for under £400 per month
Best cars for £400 a month - header

Best new cars for under £400 per month

Got some cash to splash? These are the best new cars for under £400 per month
Best cars & vans
8 Feb 2023
Used Kia Niro (Mk1, 2016-2022) review
Used Kia Niro - front

Used Kia Niro (Mk1, 2016-2022) review

A full used buyer’s guide on the Kia Niro covering the Niro Mk1 that was on sale between 2016 and 2022
Used car tests
10 Nov 2022
MG4 vs Kia Niro EV: 2022 twin test review
MG4 and Kia Niro EV - front tracking

MG4 vs Kia Niro EV: 2022 twin test review

The new MG4 and Kia Niro EV join the electric family car class at a busy time for the sector. But which one is best?
Car group tests
15 Oct 2022
Skip advert
Advertisement
Kia Niro vs Nissan Juke: 2022 twin test review
Kia Niro and Nissan Juke - front tracking

Kia Niro vs Nissan Juke: 2022 twin test review

The new Kia Niro takes on the Nissan Juke in a battle for hybrid glory
Car group tests
9 Oct 2022
Kia Niro named Carbuyer Car Of The Year 2023
Carbuyer Car of the Year winner graphic (3 Kia Niros)

Kia Niro named Carbuyer Car Of The Year 2023

Kia’s compact family SUV has taken top honours at our sister title’s Best Car Awards
News
5 Oct 2022
New Kia Niro PHEV 2022 review
Kia Niro PHEV - front

New Kia Niro PHEV 2022 review

The new Kia Niro Plug-in Hybrid promises 180bhp and 279mpg, but how does it fare in the real world?
Road tests
10 Jul 2022
New Kia Niro Hybrid 2022 review
Kia Niro Hybrid - front

New Kia Niro Hybrid 2022 review

The new Kia Niro Hybrid is cheaper to buy than the PHEV and pure-EV versions, but does it come with some limitations as a result? We find out…
Road tests
10 Jul 2022
Small SUV of the Year 2022: Kia Niro
Kia Niro - New Car Awards 2022

Small SUV of the Year 2022: Kia Niro

The Kia Niro is the 2022 Auto Express Small SUV of the Year, with the Renault Captur and Toyota Yaris Cross commended
Awards
6 Jul 2022
Kia Niro review
Kia Niro

Kia Niro review

The Kia Niro crossover comes in hybrid, plug-in and full electric guises
In-depth reviews
1 Jun 2022
New Kia Niro EV prototype review
Kia Niro EV prototype - front

New Kia Niro EV prototype review

We get behind the wheel of a pre-production prototype version of the 201bhp Kia Niro EV
Road tests
22 May 2022
New 2022 Kia Niro pricing and specifications revealed
Kia Niro EV - front

New 2022 Kia Niro pricing and specifications revealed

The second-generation Kia Niro launches in the UK, with prices starting from £27,745
News
20 Apr 2022
Toyota Yaris Cross vs Kia Niro: 2021 group test review
Toyota Yaris Cross vs Kia Niro - header

Toyota Yaris Cross vs Kia Niro: 2021 group test review

The new Toyota Yaris Cross small SUV faces a serious rival in the form of the freshly revised Kia Niro
Car group tests
2 Oct 2021
Kia e-Niro - Best electric cars
Kia e-Niro Front tracking

Kia e-Niro - Best electric cars

Kia’s electric SUV offers a big electric range at an affordable price point
Best cars & vans
5 Aug 2020
New 2020 Kia e-Niro range expands with 180-mile entry-level model

New 2020 Kia e-Niro range expands with 180-mile entry-level model

Three versions of the all-electric Kia e-Niro SUV are now available to order, including a new sub £30k version with a 180-mile range
News
25 Jun 2020
Kia Niro PHEV vs MINI Countryman PHEV

Kia Niro PHEV vs MINI Countryman PHEV

The Kia Niro PHEV and MINI Countryman PHEV Cooper S E plug-in electric models focus on efficient running and family fun, but which is best?
Car group tests
30 May 2020
Skip to HeaderSkip to Content