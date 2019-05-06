Few areas of the new car market have exploded in popularity like the small SUV sector. Over the last decade, these models have continually been some of the best-selling cars in the UK, and this means that the best used small SUVs can now be found in abundance for some very tempting prices.

In general, small SUVs derive their underpinnings from superminis, a more conventional category of small car – which makes them rather easy and pleasant to drive without taking up much more space on the road. Their chunky 4x4-inspired looks and high rooflines also make them appealing to buyers, as well as being more practical – in most cases they’re genuinely roomy enough to handle family life.

So space and style are two of the biggest considerations here, but so are low running costs and reliability. Above all else, though, these cars have to be affordable. The initial sting of depreciation has been felt by the first owner, so every model here boasts a competitive price range.

The best used small SUVs and 4x4s

Our expert road testers have rounded up the eight finest used small SUVs that you can buy right now, so read on below to find out more…

1. Ford Puma

The demise of Ford greats such as the Fiesta, Focus and Mondeo is a tragedy, but at least the firm hasn’t given up completely on eye-catching petrol-powered cars that are great to drive. Think of the Puma as a Fiesta for the modern age and you’ll get the idea.