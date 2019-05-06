Best used small SUVs and 4x4s to buy 2025
If you're after a little extra style and space without breaking the bank, these are the best used small SUVs and 4x4s
Few areas of the new car market have exploded in popularity like the small SUV sector. Over the last decade, these models have continually been some of the best-selling cars in the UK, and this means that the best used small SUVs can now be found in abundance for some very tempting prices.
In general, small SUVs derive their underpinnings from superminis, a more conventional category of small car – which makes them rather easy and pleasant to drive without taking up much more space on the road. Their chunky 4x4-inspired looks and high rooflines also make them appealing to buyers, as well as being more practical – in most cases they’re genuinely roomy enough to handle family life.
So space and style are two of the biggest considerations here, but so are low running costs and reliability. Above all else, though, these cars have to be affordable. The initial sting of depreciation has been felt by the first owner, so every model here boasts a competitive price range.
The best used small SUVs and 4x4s
Our expert road testers have rounded up the eight finest used small SUVs that you can buy right now, so read on below to find out more…
1. Ford Puma
The demise of Ford greats such as the Fiesta, Focus and Mondeo is a tragedy, but at least the firm hasn’t given up completely on eye-catching petrol-powered cars that are great to drive. Think of the Puma as a Fiesta for the modern age and you’ll get the idea.
It arrived in 2020 with a 1.0-litre petrol engine (in 124bhp and 153bhp forms), but within months there was also a 197bhp 1.5-litre option in the Puma ST. All came with six-speed manual or seven-speed dual-clutch automatic transmissions, although the two-pedal ST featured a 168bhp 1.0-litre engine. Trim levels for the regular Puma are Titanium, ST-Line, ST-Line X and Vignale – all come with plenty of standard kit.
The idea of a high-performance small SUV might seem ridiculous after the brilliance of the Fiesta ST, but the Puma ST is tremendous fun to drive. However, with the regular Puma so well set up, you shouldn’t feel compelled to take the ST route to have fun. If you’re keen to opt for the halo model, track down one with the Performance Pack if you can. This brought a mechanical limited-slip diff, which helps you to get the power down in slippery conditions.
The fact that the Puma was the best-selling car in the UK last year – and so far this year – tells you all you need to know about this smart-looking small SUV. Sensibly priced, the Puma is also well thought out and solidly built, as well as one of the most enjoyable cars in its segment to drive. And because it’s such a big seller, there are thousands on offer in the used car classifieds, priced from just £10,000.
You’ll be doing well to buy a Puma ST for less than £16,000 (and autos are £20k+), but if you stick with a regular Puma 1.0T you can get something rather nice for around £12,000. On Auto Express Buy a Car we found a 34,000-mile 1.0T Titanium on a 20-plate for £11,800, which should be the perfect companion whether you’re driving around town or hitting the open road on constant long journeys.
2. Citroen C3 Aircross
Citroen has long stood for individualistic styling inside and out, and while this sometimes puts form ahead of function, that’s not the case with the C3 Aircross. It looks distinctive, but is easy to live with, thanks to a roomy cabin and some really neat design touches. Petrol and diesel cars are offered, but the icing on the cake is low prices – you can buy one for as little as £5,000.
3. Hyundai Kona
Whether you want a petrol, diesel, hybrid or plug-in hybrid, the Hyundai Kona might be the small SUV that you’ve been looking for. The Mk1 was made between 2017 and 2023, and we reckon it's most impressive in electric form (from £10,000), but petrol models are priced from £8,000. All are well equipped, easy to drive, dependable and come with a transferable five-year warranty.
4. Vauxhall Crossland
Vauxhall offered an array of SUVs before the Crossland arrived in 2017, but none were easy to recommend. However, the Crossland changed everything, because it was refined, good to drive, well equipped and looked smart. With practicality also a strong suit, it hit the spot and you can now pick one up from as little as £5,000 in petrol or diesel form. There are no EV versions, though.
5. Volkswagen T-Roc
The Volkswagen T-Roc sits between the T-Cross and Tiguan and straddles the small and mid-sized SUV segments, so in this company it has above-average cabin and boot space. It’s well made, ergonomically laid out and easy to live with, but rather unexciting. You can pick between 1.0, 1.5 and 2.0 TSI turbocharged petrol engines, along with 1.6 and 2.0 TDI diesels, all of which are worth a look.
6. SEAT Arona
SEAT has gone off the boil as a brand recently, but don’t let that put you off the Arona. It’s a winner, thanks to its comfort levels, good visibility, engaging dynamics, plus it comes with some user-friendly infotainment systems. No wonder it peaked at 17th in our 2019 Driver Power survey, thanks largely to the great value it offers.
7. Jeep Renegade
With its charming retro looks and off-road ability, the Jeep Renegade is a small SUV with a big sense of adventure. It’s not so comfortable on the road, while the interior is cramped and features far too many low-rent materials. But the Jeep is cheap to buy and run, and it’s crammed with standard kit. Opting for a four-wheel-drive version makes the Renegade genuinely capable when the going gets tough, too.
8. Kia Niro
Buyers wanting a sensible and cost-effective used compact crossover are spoiled for choice, but one of the best is the original Kia Niro. Look past its rather bland styling and you’ll discover a spacious and well equipped family car that’s as easy to live with as it is to drive. You’re spoiled for choice when it comes to engines, too, with self-charging and plug-in hybrid variants as well as the all-electric Kia e-Niro model that claims up to 282 miles of battery range. Then there’s the fact that all examples will still have cover from Kia’s seven-year warranty.
9. Toyota C-HR
One of the first mainstream machines to combine a rugged SUV stance with sleek coupe looks, the Toyota C-HR is a great choice for families wanting to turn on the style. Under the Toyota’s eye-catching bodywork is the same platform as the Prius, which means similarly engaging driving dynamics, with impressive smoothness and refinement, plus the option of hybrid powertrains. The well made interior is roomy enough, but that sloping roofline means rear-seat occupants may feel a little claustrophobic. On the plus side, a five-year warranty and Toyota’s reputation for reliability should mean the C-HR will prove drama-free.
10. Audi Q3
If you’re looking for a more upmarket small SUV then the Audi Q3 is a standout choice. Depreciation has pushed prices to the point where it competes with cars that were a lot less expensive as brand-new buys. You’re not just getting a premium badge with the Q3, either. The interior is very high-quality, looks great, and the in-car tech still stands up well compared with the latest new cars. It’s roomy inside, too – there’s enough space in the back seats for adults, even if the high central tunnel restricts legroom in the middle seat.
