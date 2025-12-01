Kia has given us our first look at a new compact SUV called the Seltos, which could potentially arrive in the UK in 2026.

Kia says the Seltos’s design “blends the rugged heritage of past ICE SUVs with the clean, aerodynamic sophistication of Kia’s latest EVs”, although the newcomer will very much be a combustion-engined alternative to the all-electric EV3.

Reflecting a new “global ambition”, according to Kia, the second-generation Seltos will provide the Korean firm with another crossover to take on the likes of Volkswagen T-Roc and MINI Countryman. If it does come to the UK, the Seltos would be positioned in a segment above the Stonic, which received a facelift this year, although it’s difficult to see how it could squeeze in alongside the similarly sized Kia Niro.

The Seltos’ exterior design clearly takes plenty of inspiration from the brand’s other models, such as the Sportage and pure-electric cars like the EV9 and EV3. One of the teaser images shows Kia’s signature ‘Star Map’ daytime running lights with similarly thin, vertical rear lamps, too.

The overall surfacing looks to be smoother than the chunky EV3, more akin to the EV2 concept that was presented earlier this year. One element that the Seltos shares with the EV3 and EV5 is the ‘floating roof’ effect that’s achieved by a black section on the rear pillar. There are also flush-fitting door handles, silver bumper detailing and blocky wheelarch cladding.

Several trims such as an off-road inspired X-Line and sporty GT-Line will also be available, according to Kia, which should result in more variations of bumper designs and alloy wheel choices.

Technical details haven’t been announced yet, but expect the Seltos to sit on Kia’s K3 platform, which is shared with the Hyundai Kona, Kia Niro and Kia K4. While the outgoing Seltos’ K2 platform was limited to pure-petrol and diesel engines, we should see a range of hybrid petrol units on the new car, with a seven-speed dual-clutch automatic and possibly a six-speed manual – like the one offered in the new K4.

We’ll learn more about Kia’s new small crossover when it’s unveiled on 10 December.

