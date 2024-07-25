New Kia K4 hits the UK market, and it’s cheaper than a VW Golf

Pricing for the new Kia K4 has been revealed, with the Korean firm’s rival to the Skoda Octavia and Volkswagen Golf kicking off at £25,995. Customers can order the new K4 now, with Kia saying first deliveries should be expected by the end of the year.

We’ve already driven the Kia K4 over in the US where it’s been on sale in saloon form since 2024, but the UK will get the hatchback variant. We were impressed by the K4’s looks and the way it drove, and now we can add value to its attributes, as it’s priced £2,155 cheaper than a Golf.

That’s for the entry-level K4 Pure trim level, while the mid-range GT-Line starts at £29,995 and the highest-specification GT-Line S starts from £33,995.

As the K4 name – rather than EV4 – suggests, this new Kia will be powered by a handful of combustion engines and will not offer a pure-electric powertrain. Kicking off the range is a 113bhp mild-hybrid 1.0-litre turbocharged triple paired with a six-speed manual gearbox, while a seven-speed dual-clutch automatic (DCT) is also available for an extra £1,500.

The GT-Line and GT-Line S have that same engine with only the automatic transmission, but the GT-Line also comes with a 147bhp 1.6-litre petrol engine mated to a DCT (adding £1,300 to the price) while the GT-Line S has the same unit tweaked to 177bhp (costing £2,200 extra).

Kia K4: equipment and technology

Every Kia K4 gets automatic LED headlights, rain-sensing front wipers, automatic air-conditioning, a faux leather steering wheel, a six-speaker sound system, twin 12.3-inch screens on the dash with a 5.3-inch climate control screen (the same as the EV3 and EV4) and wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto.