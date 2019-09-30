As a stylish, slightly more practical alternative to the Kia Ceed hatchback, the Kia XCeed fills a niche in the South Korean manufacturer’s range. It’s about the same size its Niro stablemate, but more akin to rivals like the Toyota C-HR in its combination of design flair and driver focus.

Standard equipment is generous, there’s more space inside than you’ll find in the Ceed hatch and the XCeed is both more comfortable and more fun to drive than its conventional hatchback sibling. However, the XCeed’s place in Kia’s range means there’s plenty of competition from within – a Kia Sportage is a great choice if you want a full-blown SUV, while the Kia Niro offers low day-to-day running costs.

About the Kia XCeed

The XCeed fills the gap between the Stonic and Niro in the Kia range, but is about the same size as the latter. It's positioned as the more stylish choice, its sharp looks setting it apart and taking the fight to more expensive, premium-badged rivals like the Mercedes GLA and Audi Q2. Other rivals include the Toyota CH-R, Mazda CX-30, Volkswagen T-Roc and the MINI Countryman.

A facelift in 2022 brought in some exterior styling changes which give the XCeed a fresher feel, while the engine and trim options have been streamlined. The 2 and 3 specifications are now joined by the GT-Line and GT-Line S in the lineup, while there's a 158bhp 1.5-litre petrol engine offered alongside a 139bhp plug-in hybrid unit. The 118bhp 1.0-litre three-cylinder petrol engine is no longer available from new.