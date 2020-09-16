Mercedes GLA review

Our opinion on the Mercedes GLA

A three-time winner of our Small Premium SUV of the Year award not too long ago, the Mercedes GLA is comfortable and practical, plus it’s offered with a wide variety of engine options. The modestly powered petrol and diesel versions are fairly frugal and priced competitively, while the plug-in hybrid GLA 250 e with its 45-mile EV range is ideal for company car drivers. There are also two fire-breathing AMG versions.

However, the current second-generation GLA is considerably older than its key rivals from BMW and Audi, and there’s an all-new model coming in 2026 that’ll feature the brand’s latest, cutting-edge hybrid and EV powertrains. So if you want a small, premium SUV from Mercedes, we suggest holding off until next year.

About the Mercedes GLA

The current, second-generation Mercedes GLA was launched in 2020, with an electric version called the Mercedes EQA introduced in 2021, then the pair were updated in 2023. However, we should highlight that an all-new, third-generation GLA has already been spotted testing and is due to arrive before the end of 2026. It will feature the same hybrid and EV technology as the new Mercedes CLA saloon that just been launched.

If you can’t wait that long, the current GLA is available in five trim levels: Sport Edition, Sport Executive, AMG Line Executive, AMG Line Premium and AMG Line Premium Plus - and with a choice of petrol, diesel and plug-in hybrid engines. There are also three trim levels of the tuned AMG version with up to 416bhp on tap, plus the EQA with its own selection of trims and up to 320 miles of range.

Mercedes GLA prices and latest deals

Prices for the Mercedes GLA start from more than £36,000 - slightly less than the BMW X1, and nearly £3,000 less than the latest Audi Q3. However, the price tag quickly rises past the £40k mark if you upgrade to a higher specification or a more powerful engine. You’ll have to pay more than £45k to get the plug-in hybrid GLA 250 e, for instance, meanwhile the EQA starts from nearly £50k.