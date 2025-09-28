Audi Q3 review

Our opinion on the Audi Q3

In almost all of the areas it needs to, the new Audi Q3 excels. It rides well and the infotainment is easy to navigate. Buyers after a flexible PHEV model will love the excellent range, and those looking for something a little sportier will find that the top-spec Quattro drives with surprising agility. The cabin, meanwhile, feels just about premium enough to justify the Audi badge.

No records have been broken with the new Audi Q3, but buyers of combustion-powered compact SUVs don’t tend to be asking for anything too radical.

Key specs Fuel type Petrol, diesel, plug-in hybrid Body style SUV Powertrain 1.5/2.0-litre four-cylinder petrol, diesel and plug-in hybrid Safety TBC Warranty 3 years, 90,000 miles

About the Audi Q3

The Audi Q3 is an easy car to classify as it offers typical Audi traits in a compact SUV package. It’s mechanically related to cars like the Volkswagen Tiguan and Cupra Terramar, to the point that it shares the VW’s key powertrain options and the Cupra’s rear door skins. This is no bad thing, as the VW Group’s latest engines are some of the best in the business.

As was the case with the previous generation Q3, two body styles are available: an upright SUV and sleeker Sportback. Both are largely identical aside from the roof height and steeper slope of the rear screen on the Sportback.

As the Q3 is one of Audi’s best sellers in the UK, plenty of engine and trim options are available, but all are effectively centred around a four-cylinder engine and DSG automatic gearbox. There are two sizes of petrol, plus a diesel, but the biggest step forward under the bonnet of this Q3 comes in the form of a plug-in hybrid option.