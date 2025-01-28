New 2025 Audi Q3 Sportback spotted out in the open

The next-generation Audi Q3 Sportback has been spotted flaunting its sleek new design ahead of an official reveal later this year. The popular compact premium SUV has typically offered all the qualities that customers seem to be looking for, and this new model will bring big upgrades in design, technology and powertrain options that should only add to its appeal.

Advertisement - Article continues below

Just like the standard Q3 SUV that’ll see similar major updates, the sleek new Sportback version will run on a heavily updated ‘evo’ version of the MQB platform that’s already in use under the new Cupra Terramar. This will support the new generation of plug-in hybrid powertrain options that’ll be capable of more than 50 miles of EV range. In the Terramar, these are available with 200bhp and 272bhp, and we suspect the same options will be available in the new Q3.

These will join a range of electrified mild-hybrid and pure-petrol options powering either the front wheels, or all four wheels on higher-powered models. Despite this being an Audi, the all-wheel drive system will remain the Haldex-style system found in MQB models with a front-bias, rather than the Quattro system found in the Q3’s larger siblings.

However, for most customers, the changes under the skin will likely be outweighed by improvements to the cabin and design. The exterior will be all-new and feature Audi’s latest design language, including split headlights, a massive upright grille and aggressively accentuated wheelarches.

What makes the Sportback different to the standard SUV is its roofline, which more aggressively slopes towards the back to create a coupe-like shape. As is the case with the current Q3, Audi has done this at the same time as slimming the windows to give the car a sleeker silhouette than the more upright SUV.

Inside, meanwhile, the updated cabin will feature a brand-new dashboard and digital interface. Inspiration will come from the new Q5, although the Q3’s lower price could see some of the screens downsized and simplified.

We don’t yet know whether Audi Sport will develop an RS Q3 variant of the new model, but the brand has maintained that it will continue to offer its iconic five-cylinder turbocharged petrol engine for as long as it can.

When the new Q3 Sportback arrives in the UK later this year, we expect it’ll be priced from around £40,000, rising to beyond £50,000 when fitted with one of its plug-in hybrid powertrains.

Click here for our list of the best family cars...