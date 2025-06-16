New Audi Q3 reinvents the indicator stalk, but there’s a whole lot more too
You’re looking at the all-new Audi Q3, the brand’s critically important small SUV that makes up a huge proportion of its sales here in the UK and across Europe. Yes, lots of new Audis have been flying out of factories of late, but the new Q3 is the first from the brand’s next generation of smaller models and packs some impressive powertrain figures, plus a rather high-end interior.
Priced from £38,300 when it arrives in September this year, UK models will be offered in three trim lines, topping out at just over £50,000 for the fully-loaded Edition 1 with the highest performing 262bhp petrol engine, equipped with Quattro all-wheel drive.
A sleeker Sportback variant will join the range in a few months time, but Audi has been a little more coy on the possibility of a mid-spec S or a new iteration of RS Q3 model – for those we’ll have to wait and see. At launch, buyers should find plenty to like, starting with the A3’s plug-in hybrid powertrain.
Chassis and powertrains
The Q3, just like before, finds its base in the VW Group’s MQB platform giving it a transverse engine layout and front-wheel drive on most models. Yet despite a design that very closely resembles the Q5, which uses Audi’s more traditional longitudinal arrangement, the two are actually very different under the skin.
The key difference is largely down to packaging, with Audi being able to squeeze in the engine, gearbox and, in some cases, hybrid elements with less of an impact on passenger space. It’s therefore no surprise to see the Q3 sharing many of the powertrain options from the smaller A3, including its impressive plug-in hybrid powertrain.
The PHEV package is made up of a 1.5-litre turbocharged four-cylinder petrol engine matched with a six-speed dual-clutch transmission. Unlike former Q3 PHEV powertrains, the petrol engine itself has been given more specialised engineering, including a clever Miller combustion cycle. This should help with efficiency, of course, but also give it a power and torque delivery that’s more suited to working alongside that electric motor.
In this case, the e-motor is mounted between the engine and transmission, feeding power through the gearbox. It’s driven by a chunky 25.7kWh battery, which Audi says can achieve a range of up to 74.4 miles, significantly more than the previous generation. All in, Audi quotes a peak combined power figure of 268bhp with 400Nm generated between both petrol and e-motors.
The company will also offer an entry-level 148bhp 1.5-litre petrol with a mild-hybrid system, a pure 148bhp, plus a 2.0-litre diesel with the same 148bhp power figure but a generous bump in torque. Finally, a pair of 2.0-litre petrols, initially with 263bhp and, later, with 200bhp will round out the range with a Quattro all-wheel drive system as standard; all other Q3s are front-wheel drive and come with a seven-speed dual-clutch.
Design and interior
If you’ve been a fan of Audi’s latest design language, you’ll love the new Q3 and its mini-Q5 appearance. The front end includes a new take on the single-frame grille with slim upper lighting units taking care of the customisable daytime running lights and indicators, while below sits a set of hidden main headlights that feature optional matrix beams.
The rear end uses the latest A6 Avant for its inspiration, rather than Q5, with a similar setup of rear lighting units that feature complex upper elements, a slim light bar and separate brake lights below. Audi also integrates an illuminated version of its four-ringed badge, with an aggressive faux grille opening where the exhaust pipes might once have sat.
The whole effect is more substantial and grown up than before, looking closer than ever like its larger siblings. Yet ironically, while it does look similar to other Audis, the Q3 actually shares most of its core body, including its doors with the Cupra Terramar that was revealed over 12 months ago.
Wheel sizes vary from 17 to 20-inches, with aero-optimised options available in 18 and 19-inch options. There’s also the usual Sport and S-Line body styles, plus a range of 11 colours including some unique to just the new Q3.
It’s inside where customers will arguably see the greatest change, with the former Q3’s rather underwhelming interior replaced wholesale with an all-new setup.
The biggest initial impression is led by the dual-screen display, which in this case is a touch smaller than the similar-looking unit you’ll find in the Q5. Here, the Q3’s setup combines an 11.9-inch display for the driver, with a slightly larger 12.8-inch touchscreen in the centre.
This main infotainment display and the slightly different aspect ratio has required a new user interface, which Audi has applied with a new and simplified menu structure. Gone is the small shortcut panel near the driver, and instead the system displays a standardised collection of menu tiles, plus a static set of climate functions at the screen base.
The screen sits on a highly sculpted, three-dimensional base which can be specified in various different finishes. Below this section sit the air vents, plus key switches for the drive modes and the volume knob. Look closely at the centre console, and you’ll notice that aside from the starter button and a couple of cup holders, there’s something else missing that you might expect to find on a modern Audi – and that’s a gear selector.
That’s because instead of mounting it in the centre console, Audi has designed a new arrangement of stalks that sit behind the steering wheel. To the right is the gear selector, with the wipers and indicators taken care of on the left. But rather than just housing them onto the usual stalks as one might see on a modern Volkswagen Tiguan, they’re formed into a static wraparound panel that sits behind the steering wheel. They also work slightly differently, as rather than physically tapping the stalk down to activate the indicators, they now operate on a rocker panel, the wipers meanwhile are accessed via a small scroll wheel.
An array of different material choices will be available depending on the model, including perforated ambient lighting in the doors, but the full-width light bar mounted under the windscreen in larger Audi models has been ditched, replaced instead by more visible lines following the contour of the dash front. As one of Audi’s smaller models, the high-end stereo option is a Sonus system rather than Bang & Olufsen, and we’re not upset to see the Q6’s complex door-mounted switch panel also be given the flick.
The boot is impressive in terms of space, with 575-litres with the second row in place, rising to 1,386 with the second row flipped down. The rear bench can also be moved forwards and back, and comes with adjustable backrests.
