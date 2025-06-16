New Audi Q3 reinvents the indicator stalk, but there’s a whole lot more too

You’re looking at the all-new Audi Q3, the brand’s critically important small SUV that makes up a huge proportion of its sales here in the UK and across Europe. Yes, lots of new Audis have been flying out of factories of late, but the new Q3 is the first from the brand’s next generation of smaller models and packs some impressive powertrain figures, plus a rather high-end interior.

Priced from £38,300 when it arrives in September this year, UK models will be offered in three trim lines, topping out at just over £50,000 for the fully-loaded Edition 1 with the highest performing 262bhp petrol engine, equipped with Quattro all-wheel drive.

A sleeker Sportback variant will join the range in a few months time, but Audi has been a little more coy on the possibility of a mid-spec S or a new iteration of RS Q3 model – for those we’ll have to wait and see. At launch, buyers should find plenty to like, starting with the A3’s plug-in hybrid powertrain.

Chassis and powertrains

The Q3, just like before, finds its base in the VW Group’s MQB platform giving it a transverse engine layout and front-wheel drive on most models. Yet despite a design that very closely resembles the Q5, which uses Audi’s more traditional longitudinal arrangement, the two are actually very different under the skin.

The key difference is largely down to packaging, with Audi being able to squeeze in the engine, gearbox and, in some cases, hybrid elements with less of an impact on passenger space. It’s therefore no surprise to see the Q3 sharing many of the powertrain options from the smaller A3, including its impressive plug-in hybrid powertrain.