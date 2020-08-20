Or are you looking to sell your car?

Even though the latest Audi A3 looks familiar, its sharper exterior lines and slightly larger footprint only accentuate the premium look of the stylish family hatchback. Where the German manufacturer has made decisive change is with the on-board tech and interior design, offering an up-to-date digital environment with the typical Audi focus on quality materials throughout the cabin. The A3 remains as desirable as ever, but will still have its work cut out to win customers away from the equally capable Mercedes, BMW and Volkswagen rivals. About the Audi A3 The A3 has been around since 1996 when Audi decided to produce a premium hatchback to deal with the oncoming threat of the first-generation Mercedes A-Class. The debut Audi A3 model cleverly used the reliable underpinnings from its Mk4 Volkswagen Golf stablemate, and with its polished good looks, sophisticated style and superb build quality, it quickly established itself as a leader in the premium hatchback class. Now in its fourth generation, the A3 continues to mix it amongst the best, even though the high-end hatchback sector also includes the likes of the BMW 1 Series. The latest A3 still utilises a shared platform – this time the Volkswagen Group’s MQB platform – with the cheaper Golf, SEAT Leon and Skoda Octavia. The Audi variant differs from the others by offering big-car luxury and a desirable appeal that others still find hard to match.