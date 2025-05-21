New Audi A3 TFSIe 2025 review: an almost perfect plug-in hybrid

Verdict

Audi has proven that a plug-in hybrid really can offer a compelling combination of near-EV cost-efficiency and the flexibility of a combustion engine. The Audi A3 TFSIe’s fantastic electric range, superb refinement and relatively uncompromised handling make it an excellent choice for buyers who want most of the benefits of electrification, without having to take the plunge in a full EV.

Advertisement - Article continues below

Last year, Audi revised the popular A3 with a set of styling and interior changes, but the biggest upgrade has arguably only just arrived via a new, and much improved, plug-in hybrid powertrain.

We’ll start with the key figures, as the German firm is quoting a phenomenal electric range of 88 miles on the WLTP cycle. This has been achieved through the new e-motor and a battery pack which, at 25.4kW, has twice the capacity of the previous one. It also now features DC fast charging at up to 50kW, on top of its 11kW AC rate.

This is the same set-up as on the new Volkswagen Golf eHybrid, and together they positively destroy most rivals for electric range, including Peugeot’s recently renewed 308 PHEV, which tops out at 55 miles. If you’re wondering how the Mercedes A-Class PHEV compares, that’ll do around 52 miles, but it’s becoming less relevant by the day as Merc is about to guillotine the A-Class entirely in the next few months. A PHEV BMW 1 Series? Forget it.