New Audi A3 TFSIe 2025 review: an almost perfect plug-in hybrid
The new Audi A3 TFSIe plug-in hybrid offers a fantastic balance of handling, refinement and all-electric range
Verdict
Audi has proven that a plug-in hybrid really can offer a compelling combination of near-EV cost-efficiency and the flexibility of a combustion engine. The Audi A3 TFSIe’s fantastic electric range, superb refinement and relatively uncompromised handling make it an excellent choice for buyers who want most of the benefits of electrification, without having to take the plunge in a full EV.
Last year, Audi revised the popular A3 with a set of styling and interior changes, but the biggest upgrade has arguably only just arrived via a new, and much improved, plug-in hybrid powertrain.
We’ll start with the key figures, as the German firm is quoting a phenomenal electric range of 88 miles on the WLTP cycle. This has been achieved through the new e-motor and a battery pack which, at 25.4kW, has twice the capacity of the previous one. It also now features DC fast charging at up to 50kW, on top of its 11kW AC rate.
This is the same set-up as on the new Volkswagen Golf eHybrid, and together they positively destroy most rivals for electric range, including Peugeot’s recently renewed 308 PHEV, which tops out at 55 miles. If you’re wondering how the Mercedes A-Class PHEV compares, that’ll do around 52 miles, but it’s becoming less relevant by the day as Merc is about to guillotine the A-Class entirely in the next few months. A PHEV BMW 1 Series? Forget it.
Of course, the electric bit of a plug-in hybrid is only half the story, and in the case of the petrol engine, Audi has completely renewed it, too. The turbocharged 1.5-litre four-cylinder is fairly cutting-edge, with high-end elements such as a variable geometry turbo, and runs on a Miller combustion cycle, both of which unlock impressive low-down torque and efficiency.
Together, Audi quotes fairly ridiculous WLTP efficiency figures between 941mpg and 709mpg, and a CO2 rating of just 6-9g/km, meaning the A3 gets about as close as possible to having the tiny benefit-in-kind or company car tax rates of an EV, without necessitating making the switch to full electrification.
Performance also benefits from the petrol-electric collaboration, as collectively the powertrain is capable of producing 200bhp and 350Nm of torque, which will get the A3 from 0-62mph in 7.4 seconds. Hardly shabby.
While it’s easy to focus on the A3’s numbers, get the new TFSIe on the road and it’s quickly apparent that Audi’s engineering efforts have paid dividends in other areas – particularly around refinement and handling.
When driving in electric mode, the 116bhp e-motor has more than enough juice to never feel sluggish or underpowered, as some PHEVs can, with performance feeling equivalent to any urban-focused EV. It also becomes clear that the claimed 88-mile range isn’t some pie-in-sky fancy, either, as at A-road and B-road speeds, plus a bit of town driving, we saw a 3.8m/kWh efficiency figure – which pretty much matches that range estimate.
When the petrol engine does need to kick in, it does so with very impressive levels of refinement, slipping into operation without so much as a murmur from under the bonnet. It also does this without a physical jolt, which can sometimes afflict PHEVs without much warning.
After the switch, the A3 leaves enough energy in the cells to effectively be used as a traditional hybrid, meaning most town and low-speed driving won’t see the engine fire up until a hard press of the accelerator – even with zero miles of range showing.
This is all perfectly laid out on the superb driver’s display, too, meaning that you can see how much throttle will cause the engine to fire; useful if you’re about to enter a village or cresting over a hill.
If there was one wish, it would be the option of easier configurability to the plug-in hybrid system. A simple ‘battery hold’ button to retain a certain amount of electricity as you enter a town or city would be a useful addition, rather than needing to dig through the touchscreen – although this is automatically calculated, if the car’s embedded navigation system is activated.
Audi’s work with the suspension also seems to have paid dividends, as the driving experience is largely unaffected by the additional weight of the PHEV system, finding a nice balance between control and comfort without ever being particularly entertaining.
The rest of the package is as per the standard A3, with an attractive, much improved interior, slick digital interfaces and a good balance of clean design and physical controls. Space is average for the class, but the rear bench is still big enough for two adults. The boot is also largely the same size as non-PHEV models, but you do lose the underfloor storage – which, ironically, would be the perfect place to store a charge cable.
Overall, though, it is a significantly better overall package than many of its plug-in rivals, and makes an awful lot of sense for those wanting an electrified experience, with the added flexibility of a combustion engine alongside.
Many often deride the notion of an PHEV as offering the worst of all worlds on account of their generally compromised efficiency and over-complexity. But here, Audi proves that when condensed into a smaller and more efficient package, the plug-in hybrid can very much live up to its promises.
|Model:
|Audi A3 Sportback TFSIe S-Line
|Price:
|£41,430
|Powertrain:
|1.5-litre, four-cylinder turbo petrol, plus 1x e-motor and 25.4kWh battery
|Power/torque:
|200bhp/350Nm
|Transmission:
|6-speed auto, front-wheel drive
|0-62mph:
|7.4 seconds
|Top speed:
|140mph
|Economy/CO2:
|941-709mpg/6-9g/km
|Size (L/W/H):
|4,343/1,816/1,430mm
|On sale:
|Now