Used BMW 1 Series (Mk2, 2011-2019) review

These were no doubt aided by the generous amount of standard safety equipment, including a clever five-stage traction control system, four airbags and a raft of safety accessory options such as lane departure warning and low-speed automatic braking.

What’s it like to drive?

As the only rear-wheel-drive car in its class, the BMW 1 Series is nicer to drive than most of its rivals. Even an entry-level model is more engaging than an equivalent front-wheel-drive family hatchback, offering a delightful blend of sharp handling and steering that’s full of feel.

Engines and performance

The petrol range begins with the 118i, which uses a 134bhp 1.5-litre petrol turbocharged three-cylinder engine also found in the MINI. The 120i and 125i share a 2.0-litre unit and the M140i uses a twin-turbo 3.0-litre straight six engine with 335bhp. The 116i was dropped with the 2015 facelift and the M135i became the M140i in 2016.

The update also added a three-cylinder diesel to the 1 Series range, namely the 115bhp 1.5-litre unit also found in the MINI Cooper D and badged 116d here. The 118d, 120d and 125d models stick with a larger four-cylinder 2.0-litre diesel engine, tuned for different power outputs.

Even the 118i will do 0-62mph in 8.5 seconds and hit a top speed of 130mph, while the 120i covers the sprint in 7.4 seconds, the 125i in 6.4 seconds and the M140i in 4.6 seconds. These are all quick cars, and although the M140i sounds the best, on account of its six cylinders, the remaining four-cylinder engines have a smooth thrum all the way to the red line. None of them ever feels breathless if you’re in the right gear.

Around town, the higher-end four-cylinder diesel models – the 120d and 125d – feel quick and eager. That’s because they have 400Nm and 450Nm of torque respectively – the latter only a little less than the M140i, and available as an automatic only.

Arguably the most impressive engine overall is the 116d. With only three cylinders, it manages to haul the 1 Series along nicely, and although it’s not the most eager to rev, its 270Nm of torque is 50Nm more than in the 118i, so it’s a flexible motor.

It sounds pleasant enough too, with BMW having muted most of the diesel clatter. Given that it’s a three-cylinder diesel it’s remarkably smooth, both at idle and full tilt.

On the road

An enjoyable driving experience is one of the biggest selling points of the BMW 1 Series, with every version providing the sort of rear-wheel-drive balance that the competition can only dream of. However, it's no one-trick pony.

The 1 Series doesn’t come cheap, but the good news is that sharp responses and composed cornering are a given all the way through the range, from the 116d to the M140i. All 1 Series models corner without much body roll and show impressive agility, while cars with the optional adaptive dampers ride more comfortably than the equivalent Audi A3 and Mercedes A-Class.

As usual with a BMW, comfort deteriorates the further up the range you go, with an SE car on smaller wheels and with thicker tyre sidewalls providing a noticeably smoother ride than an M Sport car. That’s because M Sport brings with it firmer, lowered suspension, bigger wheels and lower-profile tyres as standard.

For the same reason the seats make a difference too, with an SE’s flatter chairs offering less lateral support but generally being more comfortable over long distances than the tighter sports seats of a Sport or M Sport model.

A six-speed manual gearbox is standard, although all models can be specified with an eight-speed automatic. The 120d is available with xDrive four-wheel drive for added traction, but this increases the car’s weight.

The manual gearbox feels solid, if a little notchy, while the automatic is brilliant – smooth and quick shifting. The eight ratios of the auto mean it stays in the engine’s sweet spot more of the time.

All 1 Series models are quick, with even the cheapest 118i petrol dishing up the sort of 0-62mph sprint that’s firmly in the warm hatch league, and while the 116d might look comparatively sluggish on paper, its strong low-end torque makes it feel flexible in real life.

The 1 Series’ dynamic ability means it’s better suited to petrol engines generally, the high-revving character of these units adding to the driving enjoyment. That said, the very popular 118d and 120d models are positively rapid around town, owing to masses of low-rev torque, while the 125d is a true high-performance diesel. This range-topping engine gives a fantastic blend of real-world pace and 60mpg-plus economy. It’s expensive to buy used, though.

Moving up to the flagship M140i, it has one of the great six-cylinder engines, with a clever two-stage turbocharger which means its peak torque comes in at a ridiculously low 1,300rpm. It also differs from the rest of the range by having a seven-speed auto as standard.

What should you look out for?

The BMW 1 Series Mk2 was a favourite within fleet circles, so servicing and maintenance should have been taken care of on time during the first few years of the car’s life. Beyond that, it’s worth finding a car with full BMW service history because there are plenty of cars to choose from. Diesel versions are likely to have spent a lot of time on Britain’s motorways, so stone chips on the bonnet and front bumper are to be expected. Also look out for kerb damage on the larger alloy wheels.

Common used BMW 1 Series problems

Leaf blockage