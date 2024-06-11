Volkswagen Golf R review

Is the Volkswagen Golf R a good car?

The Volkswagen Golf R sits at the pinnacle of the VW Golf range and lords it over lesser hatchbacks with a level of performance that very few cars can match at this price. The latest edition has upped its game in terms of the all-important driver enjoyment as well, with the level of configuration available in the various driving modes meaning it can be adjusted to suit a range of scenarios on road and track. The Mk8.5 VW Golf package isn’t perfect but the Golf R pushes it to a highly impressive extreme.

Key specs Fuel type Petrol Body style Five-door hatchback Powertrain 2.0-litre, 4cyl turbocharged petrol, all-wheel drive Safety Five-star Euro NCAP (2022) Warranty 3yrs/60,000 miles

How much does the Volkswagen Golf R cost?

If the Volkswagen Golf is the do-it-all family hatchback, the R is the do-it all Golf. No other model in the range has the breadth of capabilities you get from the R and, you’ve guessed it, that’s reflected in the price. At £42,745 for the hatchback, and another £1,400 if you fancy the even more capable Estate, this all-wheel-drive super-hatch sits at the pinnacle of the Golf range and mixes with a host of highly talented, high-performance rivals.

The Volkswagen Golf R sits above the front-wheel-drive Volkswagen Golf GTI (261bhp) and its hardcore Golf GTI Clubsport (296bhp) offshoot, offering more power (328bhp) courtesy of a more highly strung version of the familiar 2.0-litre, four-cylinder turbocharged engine. VW Group sister brand Cupra offers hot versions of the Leon hatch including the Cupra Leon 333, which has the same engine and 4x4 drivetrain as the Golf R but is only available in estate form. Elsewhere in the group, Audi’s S3 uses similar running gear to the Cupra, and only costs £2,500 more.