New Volkswagen Golf R and Golf GTI Clubsport hit showrooms this week

The new Volkswagen Golf GTI Clubsport is going on sale on 8 August, along with the new Volkswagen Golf R hatch and Golf R Estate.

Prices for the Golf GTI Clubsport start from £41,655 – £2,755 more than the standard Golf GTI. The extra cash gets you a slightly more powerful turbocharged 2.0-litre four-cylinder petrol engine producing 296bhp and 400Nm of torque, all of which is sent to the front wheels via a seven-speed DSG gearbox. 0-62 mph takes 5.6 seconds, according to Volkswagen.

The Clubsport also benefits from a larger set of brakes than you get in a regular GTI, and a special front bumper and honeycomb grille to help distinguish it. Volkswagen’s latest IQ.LIGHT matrix LED headlights are fitted as standard, as well as 18-inch ‘Richmond’ alloy wheels, a 12.9-inch central touchscreen, heated front seats, three-zone air conditioning, keyless entry and start, and adaptive cruise control, among other driver assistance tech.

Meanwhile the Golf R starts from £43,320 in hatchback form, or £44,685 if you want the estate. Both models also get a 2.0-litre turbo four-pot engine, but power increases to 329bhp and 420Nm of torque; enough for 0-62mph in 4.6 seconds in the hatchback, or 4.8 seconds in the estate, and the top speed is 155mph as standard.

The Golf R benefits from 4MOTION all-wheel drive with R-Performance Torque Vectoring, and Dynamic Chassis Control (DCC) adaptive suspension is fitted as standard. Equipped with the optional R-Performance package, the Golf R can hit 167mph flat out and features two additional racetrack-specific driving modes – ‘drift’ and ‘special’. A GPS lap timer and G-meter are added as well.

The R-Performance package is included as standard on the limited-edition Golf R Black Edition, which starts from £44,570 and is only available as a hatchback. This version comes with unique styling cues like black 19-inch ‘Estoril’ wheels, darker VW and R logos, black brake calipers and darkened matrix LED headlights.

