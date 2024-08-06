Skip to ContentSkip to Footer
News

New Volkswagen Golf R and Golf GTI Clubsport hit showrooms this week

The new VW Golf R is among the most powerful Volkswagens ever produced, and there’s still an estate version

by: Ellis Hyde
6 Aug 2024
Golf GTI Clubsport - front tracking11

The new Volkswagen Golf GTI Clubsport is going on sale on 8 August, along with the new Volkswagen Golf R hatch and Golf R Estate.

Prices for the Golf GTI Clubsport start from £41,655 – £2,755 more than the standard Golf GTI. The extra cash gets you a slightly more powerful turbocharged 2.0-litre four-cylinder petrol engine producing 296bhp and 400Nm of torque, all of which is sent to the front wheels via a seven-speed DSG gearbox. 0-62 mph takes 5.6 seconds, according to Volkswagen.

The Clubsport also benefits from a larger set of brakes than you get in a regular GTI, and a special front bumper and honeycomb grille to help distinguish it. Volkswagen’s latest IQ.LIGHT matrix LED headlights are fitted as standard, as well as 18-inch ‘Richmond’ alloy wheels, a 12.9-inch central touchscreen, heated front seats, three-zone air conditioning, keyless entry and start, and adaptive cruise control, among other driver assistance tech.

Meanwhile the Golf R starts from £43,320 in hatchback form, or £44,685 if you want the estate. Both models also get a 2.0-litre turbo four-pot engine, but power increases to 329bhp and 420Nm of torque; enough for 0-62mph in 4.6 seconds in the hatchback, or 4.8 seconds in the estate, and the top speed is 155mph as standard. 

The Golf R benefits from 4MOTION all-wheel drive with R-Performance Torque Vectoring, and Dynamic Chassis Control (DCC) adaptive suspension is fitted as standard. Equipped with the optional R-Performance package, the Golf R can hit 167mph flat out and features two additional racetrack-specific driving modes – ‘drift’ and ‘special’. A GPS lap timer and G-meter are added as well.  

The R-Performance package is included as standard on the limited-edition Golf R Black Edition, which starts from £44,570 and is only available as a hatchback. This version comes with unique styling cues like black 19-inch ‘Estoril’ wheels, darker VW and R logos, black brake calipers and darkened matrix LED headlights.

What do you think of the latest hot VW Golf range? Let us know in the comments section below...

Ellis Hyde
News reporter

As our news reporter, Ellis is responsible for covering everything new and exciting in the motoring world, from quirky quadricycles to luxury MPVs. He was previously the content editor for DrivingElectric and won the Newspress Automotive Journalist Rising Star award in 2022.

