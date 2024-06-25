New Volkswagen Golf R gets more power to help slay its hot hatch rivals

The specs have been official for a few weeks, and we’ve even tried a late prototype – but the covers have finally been taken off the new Volkswagen Golf R and Golf R Estate – as well as revealing a new launch edition.

The official pictures, shot at Germany’s Lausitzring race circuit, show how the Volkswagen Golf Rs get the latest family look, including an illuminated badge for the first time. There’s a different front bumper that incorporates air curtains for better aero efficiency, and new optional 19-inch forged-alloy wheels that save up to eight kilos of unsprung mass per corner, too.

Inside, the Golf R features the same updates to its infotainment system as the rest of the recently revised Golf range, with a 12.9-inch display. And while its steering wheel does still feature haptic switches instead of regular physical ones (a constraint of keeping the R-mode button), Volkswagen has worked to ensure that the controls require a more solid press, to help reduce the chance of accidental inputs.

Both the hatchback and Estate versions of the R switch to the uprated version of the VW Group’s well-proven EA888 2.0-litre four-cylinder turbocharged engine. Previously only available in special editions, this version of the motor produces 329bhp, enough to take the four-wheel-drive, dual-clutch auto hatch from 0-62mph in 4.6 seconds (the Estate takes 0.2 seconds longer).

An optional Performance pack will lift the speed limiter from 155mph to 167mph, and bring a couple of additional track-focused driving modes, including a Nordschleife setting that promises to be slightly softer than the extreme Race setting, due to the classic German circuit’s rougher, more undulating routes..

That extra is included on the launch version of the car, called Black Edition. It also brings unique design elements like black 19-inch Estoril wheels (a dark forged wheel as available as an option), different VW and R logos, black brake calipers and darkened matrix-LED headlights.

VW has yet to confirm UK prices for the revised Golf R, but they should start from around £42,500, with a premium of around £2k for the Black Edition, when the models go on sale in late autumn.

