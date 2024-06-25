Skip to ContentSkip to Footer
Skip advert
Advertisement
News

New Volkswagen Golf R gets more power to help slay its hot hatch rivals

The updated Volkswagen Golf R is here, with more power and an all-new Black Edition trim

by: John McIlroy
25 Jun 2024
Volkswagen Golf R - front26

The specs have been official for a few weeks, and we’ve even tried a late prototype – but the covers have finally been taken off the new Volkswagen Golf R and Golf R Estate – as well as revealing a new launch edition.

The official pictures, shot at Germany’s Lausitzring race circuit, show how the Volkswagen Golf Rs get the latest family look, including an illuminated badge for the first time. There’s a different front bumper that incorporates air curtains for better aero efficiency, and new optional 19-inch forged-alloy wheels that save up to eight kilos of unsprung mass per corner, too.

Inside, the Golf R features the same updates to its infotainment system as the rest of the recently revised Golf range, with a 12.9-inch display. And while its steering wheel does still feature haptic switches instead of regular physical ones (a constraint of keeping the R-mode button), Volkswagen has worked to ensure that the controls require a more solid press, to help reduce the chance of accidental inputs.

Volkswagen Golf R Black Edition - rear26

Both the hatchback and Estate versions of the R switch to the uprated version of the VW Group’s well-proven EA888 2.0-litre four-cylinder turbocharged engine. Previously only available in special editions, this version of the motor produces 329bhp, enough to take the four-wheel-drive, dual-clutch auto hatch from 0-62mph in 4.6 seconds (the Estate takes 0.2 seconds longer). 

Advertisement - Article continues below

An optional Performance pack will lift the speed limiter from 155mph to 167mph, and bring a couple of additional track-focused driving modes, including a Nordschleife setting that promises to be slightly softer than the extreme Race setting, due to the classic German circuit’s rougher, more undulating routes..

That extra is included on the launch version of the car, called Black Edition. It also brings unique design elements like black 19-inch Estoril wheels (a dark forged wheel as available as an option), different VW and R logos, black brake calipers and darkened matrix-LED headlights. 

VW has yet to confirm UK prices for the revised Golf R, but they should start from around £42,500, with a premium of around £2k for the Black Edition, when the models go on sale in late autumn.

Click here for our list of the best fast family cars...

Skip advert
Advertisement
John McIlroy
Editor-at-large

John started journalism reporting on motorsport – specifically rallying, which he had followed avidly since he was a boy. After a stint as editor of weekly motorsport bible Autosport, he moved across to testing road cars. He’s now been reviewing cars and writing news stories about them for almost 20 years.

Skip advert
Advertisement

Recommended

New Volkswagen Golf R prototype review: promising signs for VW’s performance flagship
Volkswagen Golf R prototype - front
Road tests

New Volkswagen Golf R prototype review: promising signs for VW’s performance flagship

We get behind the wheel of the new Volkswagen Golf R ahead of its official arrival
11 Jun 2024
Top 10 best fast family cars 2024
Best fast family cars - February update
Best cars & vans

Top 10 best fast family cars 2024

Having a family shouldn't limit you to a boring hatchback or people carrier - here's our top 10 fast family cars
1 Feb 2024
New Volkswagen Golf R facelift: four-wheel-drive hot hatch looks cool in the snow
Volkswagen Golf R facelift - front
News

New Volkswagen Golf R facelift: four-wheel-drive hot hatch looks cool in the snow

The hottest Golf has been spotted trying to cool off
29 Jan 2024
Best used hot hatchbacks 2024
Best used hot hatchbacks - header image
Best cars & vans

Best used hot hatchbacks 2024

Our picks for the best used hot hatchbacks in the UK
12 Jan 2024

Most Popular

New MG Cyberster 2024 review: electric GT is a world away from the MGB
MG Cyberster 2024 UK - front
Road tests

New MG Cyberster 2024 review: electric GT is a world away from the MGB

The two-seat MG Cyberster electric roadster fits the open-topped grand tourer brief
24 Jun 2024
Dacia, Kia and MG have gone from no-hopers to celebrated winners
Opinion - Dacia Duster
Opinion

Dacia, Kia and MG have gone from no-hopers to celebrated winners

Mike Rutherford thinks Dacia, Kia and MG were once considered underdogs, but the 2024 Driver Power results show just how far all three manufacturers h…
23 Jun 2024
New Cupra Leon 2024 facelift review: fun hatch gets sharper looks
New 2024 Cupra Leon - front tracking
Road tests

New Cupra Leon 2024 facelift review: fun hatch gets sharper looks

Cupra tidies up its Leon range with a facelift, but it’s the plug-in hybrid hatch which gains the greatest upgrades
21 Jun 2024
Skip to HeaderSkip to Content