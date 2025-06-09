Skip to ContentSkip to Footer

Search

Menu

How can we help you?
Buy a CarSell My Car
Skip advert
Advertisement
News

Car Deal of the Day: A Volkswagen Golf R Estate for less than a GTI

The Golf R Estate is one of the best performance estates around – and right now it’s criminally cheap. It’s our Deal of the Day for 9 June.

By:George Armitage
9 Jun 2025
VW Golf R Estate - front cornering
  • 328bhp, 155mph top speed
  • Practical interior, high-quality cabin
  • Only £270.41 a month

If you've got your heart set on a fast estate car for not much cash, then you better load up on this deal, because this Volkswagen Golf R Estate won't be around for long at this price.

Select Car Leasing is offering the scintillating Volkswagen Golf R Estate for a simply unbelievable £270.41 a month right now. That's more than 300bhp for much less than £300 a month, which is not just an incredible power-per-pound ratio, it also means that this range-topping performance Golf is cheaper per month than the lesser potent (and practical) Golf GTI five-door hatch. 

This two-year deal requires £3,598.92 to be put down as an initial payment, and mileage is limited to 5,000 miles a year. This offer is better suited to lower-mileage drivers, because two-year, 8,000 miles per annum deals are all around £400 a month from every broker on the Auto Express Find a Car service, including from Select Car Leasing. 

Advertisement - Article continues below

Despite that, you're getting one of the finest fast estates around. The 328bhp 2.0-litre, turbocharged four-cylinder engine fires the load-lugger from zero to 62mph in just 4.8 seconds, before topping out at 155mph. The car's seven-speed dual-clutch auto box also ensures gear changes are ruthlessly efficient.

Beneath the practical body lies a trick four-wheel-drive system, which uses torque vectoring and electronic differential locks to send power to both front-to-rear and left-to-right. And the latest Golf R comes with DCC3 (Dynamic Chassis Control) as standard, allowing you to tweak the dampers and suspension to suit your mood. 

Of course, this being an estate car, space is important – rear legroom is pretty good and the 611-litre boot is enormous. Up front, the latest Golf features an improved cabin with an easier-to-use infotainment system and better-quality fixtures and fittings. 

VW Golf R Estate - interior

The Car Deal of the Day selections we make are taken from our own Auto Express Find A Car deals service, which includes the best current offers from car dealers and leasing companies around the UK. Terms and conditions apply, while prices and offers are subject to change and limited availability. If this deal expires, you can find more top Volkswagen Golf R Estate leasing offers from leading providers on our Volkswagen Golf R Estate hub page.

Deals on Volkswagen Golf R Estate rivals

Cupra Leon

Cupra Leon

New in-stock Cupra LeonCash £27,718Avg. savings £5,137
New Cupra Leon

Configure now

Audi A3

Audi A3

New in-stock Audi A3Cash £27,735Avg. savings £2,510
New Audi A3

Configure now

Honda Civic

Honda Civic

New in-stock Honda CivicCash £32,250Avg. savings £3,095
New Honda Civic

Configure now

Check out the Volkswagen Golf R Estate deal or take a look at our previous Car Deal of the Day selection here…

Skip advert
Advertisement
George Armitage

George Armitage is a content editor working on Auto Express and DrivingElectric, responsible for creating content for both websites. With experience in car sales and classic car restoration, he brings a hands-on passion for motoring to his role.

Find a car with the experts

Compare dealsValue my car
Skip advert
Advertisement

Recommended

Car Deal of the Day: A fully-loaded Jeep Avenger for under £200 per month
Jeep Avenger Altitude+ - front cornering

Car Deal of the Day: A fully-loaded Jeep Avenger for under £200 per month

The petrol-powered version of Jeep’s charming baby SUV is our Deal of the Day for 8 June
News
8 Jun 2025
Car Deal of the Day: Classy seven-seat Volkswagen Tiguan Allspace for only £227 per month
Volkswagen Tiguan Allspace - front action

Car Deal of the Day: Classy seven-seat Volkswagen Tiguan Allspace for only £227 per month

Family-friendly SUV offers plenty of equipment and space. It’s our Deal of the Day for 7 June
News
7 Jun 2025
Car Deal of the Day: Cupra Ateca is a near-300bhp firecracker SUV, for just £358 a month
Cupra Ateca front full width

Car Deal of the Day: Cupra Ateca is a near-300bhp firecracker SUV, for just £358 a month

It may be getting a little long in the tooth, but the Cupra Ateca is still a very desirable hot SUV. It’s our Deal of the Day for 6 June.
News
6 Jun 2025
Car Deal of the Day: Honda Jazz hybrid is music to our ears at just £200 per month
Used Honda Jazz Mk4 - front action

Car Deal of the Day: Honda Jazz hybrid is music to our ears at just £200 per month

Superminis don’t come any more sensible than the Honda Jazz. It’s our Deal of the Day for 5 June.
News
5 Jun 2025

Most Popular

Avoid using car finance claim firms, says financial watchdog
Finance agreement

Avoid using car finance claim firms, says financial watchdog

FCA warns that using a claim firm could see consumers lose up to 30 per cent of their winnings if car finance redress scheme is implemented
News
6 Jun 2025
Omoda 9 review
Omoda 9 - front

Omoda 9 review

Chinese brand’s flagship aims to offer premium-SUV kit and comfort, for the price of mainstream rivals. Can it deliver?
In-depth reviews
6 Jun 2025
Best mid-size SUVs to buy 2025 - our expert pick of the top options
June 2025 Best mid-size SUVs

Best mid-size SUVs to buy 2025 - our expert pick of the top options

Mid-size SUVs are hugely popular in the UK, and these are the very best of the current crop
Best cars & vans
4 Jun 2025
Skip to HeaderSkip to Content