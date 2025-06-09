Car Deal of the Day: A Volkswagen Golf R Estate for less than a GTI

328bhp, 155mph top speed

Practical interior, high-quality cabin

Only £270.41 a month

If you've got your heart set on a fast estate car for not much cash, then you better load up on this deal, because this Volkswagen Golf R Estate won't be around for long at this price.

Select Car Leasing is offering the scintillating Volkswagen Golf R Estate for a simply unbelievable £270.41 a month right now. That's more than 300bhp for much less than £300 a month, which is not just an incredible power-per-pound ratio, it also means that this range-topping performance Golf is cheaper per month than the lesser potent (and practical) Golf GTI five-door hatch.

This two-year deal requires £3,598.92 to be put down as an initial payment, and mileage is limited to 5,000 miles a year. This offer is better suited to lower-mileage drivers, because two-year, 8,000 miles per annum deals are all around £400 a month from every broker on the Auto Express Find a Car service, including from Select Car Leasing.

Despite that, you're getting one of the finest fast estates around. The 328bhp 2.0-litre, turbocharged four-cylinder engine fires the load-lugger from zero to 62mph in just 4.8 seconds, before topping out at 155mph. The car's seven-speed dual-clutch auto box also ensures gear changes are ruthlessly efficient.

Beneath the practical body lies a trick four-wheel-drive system, which uses torque vectoring and electronic differential locks to send power to both front-to-rear and left-to-right. And the latest Golf R comes with DCC3 (Dynamic Chassis Control) as standard, allowing you to tweak the dampers and suspension to suit your mood.

Of course, this being an estate car, space is important – rear legroom is pretty good and the 611-litre boot is enormous. Up front, the latest Golf features an improved cabin with an easier-to-use infotainment system and better-quality fixtures and fittings.

The Car Deal of the Day selections we make are taken from our own Auto Express Find A Car deals service, which includes the best current offers from car dealers and leasing companies around the UK. Terms and conditions apply, while prices and offers are subject to change and limited availability. If this deal expires, you can find more top Volkswagen Golf R Estate leasing offers from leading providers on our Volkswagen Golf R Estate hub page.

