Roll over diesel: EVs are now doing the big mileage in the UK

Electric cars now account for more than one in every 20 miles driven in the UK. New data has also shown that the average EV is now covering almost the same distance annually as its diesel counterpart and more than the average petrol car.

Research from the RAC Foundation shows that the average electric car under three years old will rack up 10,054 miles per year. That’s much more than the equivalent petrol car, which will typically only cover around 7,585 miles annually.

When you compare EVs with diesel cars there’s very little difference. Diesels cover 10,728 each year on average and while this remains slightly ahead of EVs, it’s worth pointing out that ten years ago, most electric cars tended to rack up less than half the mileage of the equivalent diesel.

The RAC Foundation’s director, Steven Gooding, said: “Until recently new car buyers, often fleets and businesses, have looked to diesels when they’ve needed something capable of racking up the big miles whilst still offering reasonable fuel economy.”

“Now it seems that fully electric cars are starting to take over where the diesel left off, providing a practical alternative in terms of range and cost per mile, and because of the attractive tax breaks they come with,” Gooding explained.