Skip to ContentSkip to Footer

Search

Menu

Skip advert
Advertisement
Best cars & vans

The best cars to buy now

What are the best cars you can buy? We have all the answers...

By:Auto Express team
23 Jan 2025

If you’re looking to take the first steps on the road to a new car, you’ve come to the right place. Our ‘best cars’ pages are the perfect way to build your new car buying shortlist, finding out which are the best cars in every category and class across the UK car market. 

Our experienced road testers have driven and extensively tested every new car on sale in the UK and their expert verdicts are used to rank the cars in the top 10 lists you’ll find below. Take a look at the models we recommend in each market sector and click through to our full, in-depth reviews to learn more. 

These links are a great place to start in your journey to finding the best new or used car for your needs…

Advertisement - Article continues below

And remember, once you've found your perfect new or used car, Auto Express can help you buy it. Our Find a Car service delivers the top deals from our nationwide network of trusted dealers...

Skip advert
Advertisement
  • Cars
Skip advert
Advertisement

More on Best cars & vans

Best luxury SUVs 2025
Best luxury SUVs - header image

Best luxury SUVs 2025

Luxury SUVs combine the sophistication of a luxury car with the sheer practicality of an SUV. Here’s our pick of the current crop…
Best cars & vans
23 Jan 2025
Best executive cars to buy 2025
Best executive cars - header image

Best executive cars to buy 2025

These executive cars add a real touch of class to every journey
Best cars & vans
23 Jan 2025
Best city cars to buy 2025
Best city cars - header image

Best city cars to buy 2025

Conquering the city streets? These are the best urban runabouts for the job
Best cars & vans
23 Jan 2025
Cheapest cars to insure in the UK 2025
Cheapest cars to insure - header image

Cheapest cars to insure in the UK 2025

These are the cars with the lowest insurance group ratings in the UK today
Best cars & vans
22 Jan 2025
Best small cars to buy 2025
Best small cars 2025 - header

Best small cars to buy 2025

Small cars come in all kinds of shapes, if not sizes. Here we highlight the best ones to buy
Best cars & vans
20 Jan 2025
Best people carriers and MPVs to buy 2025
Best MPVs - header image

Best people carriers and MPVs to buy 2025

These people carriers and MPVs are loaded with family-friendly features and acres of space
Best cars & vans
20 Jan 2025
Best new car deals: fifteen super offers available right now
New car deals header - January 2025

Best new car deals: fifteen super offers available right now

Thinking of buying a new car? These are some of the best deals on the market right now…
Best cars & vans
16 Jan 2025
Top 10 longest-range electric cars on sale 2025
Longest range electric cars - header image

Top 10 longest-range electric cars on sale 2025

Racking up the miles? These are the EVs with the longest battery ranges that you can buy in the UK
Best cars & vans
14 Jan 2025
Cheapest cars to buy 2025
Cheapest cars - header image

Cheapest cars to buy 2025

Searching for a brand-new bargain? These are the cheapest cars in the UK right now
Best cars & vans
14 Jan 2025
Best saloon cars to buy in 2025
Best saloon cars

Best saloon cars to buy in 2025

Saloon cars may be less popular than they used to be, but there are still plenty of fantastic models to choose from
Best cars & vans
14 Jan 2025
Best electric cars 2025: the top 10 EVs you can buy today
Best electric cars header

Best electric cars 2025: the top 10 EVs you can buy today

These are the EVs that should be on your shortlist if you’re thinking about making the switch
Best cars & vans
14 Jan 2025
Skip advert
Advertisement
Best large panel vans 2025
Best large vans - header image

Best large panel vans 2025

Pick the right large panel van and you'll have a machine that can do all sorts of jobs
Best cars & vans
13 Jan 2025
Best cheap supercars
Best cheap supercars - header image

Best cheap supercars

We've all trawled the internet looking at cheap supercars at some point. To save you the trouble, here are some performance bargains
Best cars & vans
9 Jan 2025
Best cheap convertibles
Best cheap convertibles - header image

Best cheap convertibles

Nothing beats a drop top, especially in sunny weather. Here are some of the best cheap used convertibles out there now
Best cars & vans
9 Jan 2025
Best cars for £3,000 or less
Best cars for £3,000 or less - header image

Best cars for £3,000 or less

A tight budget doesn’t mean you have to compromise on quality. Here are some great used cars available for £3,000 or less
Best cars & vans
8 Jan 2025
Cheapest electric cars on sale 2025
Cheapest electric cars - header image

Cheapest electric cars on sale 2025

EVs are often dismissed for being too expensive, but these electric cars are bucking the trend
Best cars & vans
8 Jan 2025
Best electric vans 2025
Best electric vans - header image

Best electric vans 2025

We reveal the best electric vans to buy or lease in the UK right now
Best cars & vans
8 Jan 2025
Best electric SUVs to buy 2025
Best electric SUVs - header image

Best electric SUVs to buy 2025

The electric SUV market is growing rapidly, so we’re here to help you pick the best ones to buy
Best cars & vans
7 Jan 2025
Best cars for tall people 2025
Best cars for tall people - header image

Best cars for tall people 2025

Are you a taller driver or one who regularly ferries tall passengers around? Here are our top 10 cars for taller people
Best cars & vans
7 Jan 2025
Best track day cars 2025
Best track day cars - header image

Best track day cars 2025

Whether you're looking to shave tenths off your lap time or simply want to have fun, these are the UK's best track day cars
Best cars & vans
7 Jan 2025
Best 7-seater cars to buy 2025
Best seven-seater cars - header image

Best 7-seater cars to buy 2025

We pick the best seven-seater cars across a wide range of price points
Best cars & vans
7 Jan 2025
Fastest Nurburgring lap times 2025: quickest cars and lap records
Mercedes AMG-One at Nurburgring

Fastest Nurburgring lap times 2025: quickest cars and lap records

Check out the top 10 fastest production cars around the Nurburgring Nordschleife circuit in Germany
Best cars & vans
6 Jan 2025
Best small vans 2025
Best small vans - header image

Best small vans 2025

Small vans are practical, affordable and cheap to run. This is our top 10 rundown of the best low-cost load-luggers
Best cars & vans
6 Jan 2025
Skip to HeaderSkip to Content