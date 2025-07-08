If you thought choosing a new car was difficult, try selecting the best cars from the entire back catalogue of automotive history. The best classic cars have not only stood the test of time but they’ve enhanced that standing, becoming more influential and coveted as the years have gone by. When we asked our editorial team to pick their all-time favourite classic cars, deliberations were long and arduous but the resulting list that you’ll find below is jam-packed with absolute corkers.

There are many routes to becoming recognised as one of the best classic cars in the world, none of them easy. Many of the models below broke new ground in terms of engineering or basic concept and inadvertently became trendsetters for scores of future models that would follow. Others simply seduced the world with their jaw-dropping style and desirability, while some managed to achieve an exquisite analogue driving experience that would become increasingly sought after as the car world moved to digital interfaces and electronic assistance.

Advertisement - Article continues below

In short, the very best classic cars all do something very, very special and each of the models in our list below tick that box in their own way. Let’s get started…

Lancia Aurelia B24 Spider

By Max Adams