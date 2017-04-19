What’s the best British car of all time? The Mini? A Land Rover? Jaguar has made some crackers, and we can’t forget motors from pinnacle manufacturers such as Aston Martin, McLaren, Bentley and Rolls-Royce. Six years after our last ranking, we’ve revisited our Top 50 best British built cars of all time.

All the UK's brands are either foreign-owned or have significant overseas financial backing due to globalisation and the UK’s open economy. But the models listed in our top 50 are united by one key attribute: being made in Britain. That’s why overseas investors Nissan, Ford, Toyota and others have a shot at glory in our Top 50 round-up, too.

To rank them, the Auto Express editorial team took a list of 75 key cars and numbered them from one to 50. Each judge considered them based on their engineering pedigree, design, commercial success, significance in automotive history and the heartfelt emotion each stirred. The placings were then converted into points and amalgamated to decide the final table.

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There are some fresh entries since we last compiled the list, so read on for our countdown of the Top 50 best British-built cars of all time. It’s bound to spark plenty of debate; let us know which cars top your list, too.

50. McLaren 720S