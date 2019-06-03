Toyota Corolla review

The Toyota Corolla no longer leads the family hatchback segment when it comes to practicality but the world’s best-selling car can still hold its own against newer, slicker competition. Thanks to great refinement, a comfortable ride, fantastic build quality and handling that’s precise and controlled – if not the last word in driving pleasure – there’s very little to dislike about the Corolla.

What’s more, this updated model receives subtle improvements to performance with no effect on the car’s impressive efficiency, plus an overhaul of the infotainment system and on-board technology that resolves one of our main gripes with the 12th-generation Corolla. Overall, the British-built hatch is still as solid a family car as ever.

About the Toyota Corolla

The Toyota Corolla has been around in various forms since 1966 and has been the world’s best-selling car for a good portion of its nearly six decades of production. But you don’t get a sales smash just by turning up in the market. The Corolla’s global success is a testament to Toyota’s ability to pinpoint the needs of generations of drivers and deliver the right product to meet them.

We’re now on the 12th-generation Toyota Corolla, which is built in the UK, at the Japanese brand’s Burnaston factory near Derby. This car was refreshed in 2023 with new technology and revised hybrid powertrain.