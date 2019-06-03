Toyota Corolla review

Our opinion on the Toyota Corolla

The Toyota Corolla no longer leads the family hatchback segment when it comes to practicality, but this globally best-selling car can still hold its own against newer, slicker competitors. Thanks to great refinement, a comfortable ride, fantastic build quality and handling that’s precise and controlled (if not the last word in driving pleasure), there’s very little to dislike about the Corolla.

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What’s more, mid-life upgrades have brought subtle improvements to the Corolla's performance, with no effect on the car’s impressive efficiency. It also received a welcome overhaul of the infotainment system and on-board technology, resolving one of our original gripes with the 12th-generation Corolla. Overall, this British-built hatch is still as solid a family car as ever.

About the Toyota Corolla

Now in its 12th generation, the Toyota Corolla is built in the UK at the Japanese brand’s Burnaston factory near Derby. A midlife refresh saw it receive new technology and a revised hybrid powertrain in order to keep up with its younger rivals.

The Corolla uses the same TNGA platform as the Toyota C-HR SUV and the latest Toyota Prius. This car is only available as a full-hybrid, and you have the choice of 1.8-litre and 2.0-litre petrol engines paired with an electric motor and an automatic CVT gearbox. There’s no plug-in hybrid version, unlike with some of its key family hatchback rivals such as the Vauxhall Astra, Peugeot 308 and Volkswagen Golf. The Honda Civic is perhaps the Corolla’s most direct rival now, having also gone all-in on hybrid power for the 11th-generation model.