The last thing anyone wants is to be stranded at the roadside with a car full of increasingly restless kids. While no car is guaranteed to not break down, choosing one of the most reliable family cars will certainly improve your odds of a stress-free ownership experience.

Of course, it’s very difficult to tell which cars will actually be reliable without living with them first, so we’ve rounded up the most reliable family cars according to data from the latest edition of Driver Power - the UK's biggest car customer satisfaction survey.

By using the results from our Driver Power survey we can provide insight into the real-world reliability of new family cars that is unmatched elsewhere because it comes directly from people who actually own these vehicles. Our list of the most reliable family cars should help you decide which car to go for next.

Top 10 most reliable family cars

Read on to see the 10 most reliable family cars, according to the people who own them. You can also use the links in the table above to jump to a specific model

1. Vauxhall Grandland Mk1 - 95.74%

While you may have been expecting a Japanese or German car at the top of this list — and we wouldn’t blame you for doing so — the original Vauxhall Grandland is just one of several Vauxhalls to make it into this top 10. Grandland owners have been so impressed with this model that they also voted it as the best mid-size SUV as well as the second-best car to own overall in our 2025 Driver Power survey. It would appear that this is a car for the fashion-conscious, too, as the Grandland also bagged a first-place finish for its exterior styling

