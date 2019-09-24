Skip to ContentSkip to Footer

Search

Menu

How can we help you?
Buy a CarSell My Car
Skip advert
Advertisement
Best cars & vans

Most reliable family cars to buy 2025

These are the most reliable family cars you can buy, according to our Driver Power survey

By:Shane Wilkinson
10 Sep 2025
Most reliable family cars - header image11

The last thing anyone wants is to be stranded at the roadside with a car full of increasingly restless kids. While no car is guaranteed to not break down, choosing one of the most reliable family cars will certainly improve your odds of a stress-free ownership experience.

Of course, it’s very difficult to tell which cars will actually be reliable without living with them first, so we’ve rounded up the most reliable family cars according to data from the latest edition of Driver Power - the UK's biggest car customer satisfaction survey.

Advertisement - Article continues below

By using the results from our Driver Power survey we can provide insight into the real-world reliability of new family cars that is unmatched elsewhere because it comes directly from people who actually own these vehicles. Our list of the most reliable family cars should help you decide which car to go for next.

Top 10 most reliable family cars

ModelGeneration (years produced)Driver Power reliability score
Vauxhall GrandlandMk1 (2019-date)95.74%
Mercedes GLEMk4 (2017-2024)94.56%
Vauxhall CrosslandMk1 (2017-2024)93.88%
Vauxhall AstraMk8 (2021-date)95.59%
Ford KugaMk3 (2020-date)93.06%
Dacia DusterMk2 (2018-2024)92.35%
Honda CivicMk11 (2022-date)92.31%
Mercedes A-ClassMk4 (2018-date)92.17%
Toyota CorollaMk12 (2019-date)91.88%
BMW 1 SeriesMk3 (2019-2025)91.75%

Read on to see the 10 most reliable family cars, according to the people who own them. You can also use the links in the table above to jump to a specific model

… 

1. Vauxhall Grandland Mk1 - 95.74%

Vauxhall Grandland Mk1 - front tracking

While you may have been expecting a Japanese or German car at the top of this list — and we wouldn’t blame you for doing so — the original Vauxhall Grandland is just one of several Vauxhalls to make it into this top 10. Grandland owners have been so impressed with this model that they also voted it as the best mid-size SUV as well as the second-best car to own overall in our 2025 Driver Power survey. It would appear that this is a car for the fashion-conscious, too, as the Grandland also bagged a first-place finish for its exterior styling

.

Skip advert
Advertisement
Skip advert
Advertisement - Article continues below

Latest Vauxhall Grandland deals

2. Mercedes GLE Mk4 - 94.56%

Mercedes GLE 400e front corner tracking

If your family has a penchant for luxury, they’ll be pleased to know that you can pick up a premium SUV without sacrificing dependability. Still not enough good news? Well there’s also the fact that the Mercedes GLE Mk4 was ranked as the best car to own, according to our 2025 Driver Power Survey. Aside from its typically upmarket running costs, the GLE scored consistently high across the board, with owners also praising areas such as performance, value for money, build quality and tech

Advertisement - Article continues below

Latest Mercedes GLE deals

3. Vauxhall Crossland Mk1 - 93.88%

Vauxhall Crossland - front tracking

If the Vauxhall Grandland is a tad too large for your tastes, its smaller sibling, the Vauxhall Crossland, really isn’t too far behind in the reliability stakes. Regardless of its more compact stature, the Crossland’s carefully thought-out cabin still offers a strong level of practicality, and Vauxhall hasn’t been shy with the standard on-board kit. This Vauxhall’s family car credentials have been backed up by owners, too, as they placed its child-friendly features, boot space and seating versatility all within the top 10

.

Latest Vauxhall Crossland deals

4. Vauxhall Astra Mk8 - 93.59%

Vauxhall Astra UK - front

Plenty of family car buyers have flocked to SUVs, but if you’d rather stick with a good old-fashioned hatchback or estate car, the long-serving Astra is yet another Vauxhall that should prove stress-free to live with. Now in its eight generation, the latest Vauxhall Astra was actually voted as the best family car to own overall by the people who do. If you’re worried that buying a sensible car means sacrificing driving fun, think again, as this spacious machine also scored an incredible first place in the ride and handling category

Skip advert
Advertisement
Skip advert
Advertisement - Article continues below

Latest Vauxhall Astra deals

5. Ford Kuga Mk3 - 93.06%

Ford Kuga FHEV - front tracking

While the Ford Puma might get more attention as one of the nation’s best-selling cars, the larger Ford Kuga is also deserving of its share of praise. With steadily high scores in the practicality, safety and interior categories of Driver Power, there’s little doubting this SUV’s family-carrying credentials. As is often the case with Fords, owners also praised the level of driver engagement that the Kuga offers, partly thanks to it sharing the same platform as the Focus hatchback

Advertisement - Article continues below

Latest Ford Kuga deals

6. Dacia Duster Mk2 - 92.35%

Dacia Duster - front tracking

In the not too distant past, buying one of the cheapest cars on sale may have instilled a slight fear of inevitable and catastrophic mechanical failure as soon as the warranty was up. However, those days are well and truly behind us as the humble yet tough Dacia Duster continues to prove itself as a dependable yet dirt cheap workhorse. While it unsurprisingly doesn’t win any awards for the level of luxury on offer, it more than makes up for this by offering the very best value for money of any car in our 2025 Driver Power survey. Affordable insurance and servicing as well as strong fuel economy are also very welcome sights because, let’s face it, families don’t come cheap

Skip advert
Advertisement
Skip advert
Advertisement - Article continues below

Latest Dacia Duster deals

7. Honda Civic Mk11 - 92.31%

Honda Civic - front tracking

The lack of a Japanese car at the top of this list probably came as a surprise, but the traditional reliability stalwarts aren’t out of the running. Thanks to the latest model’s hybrid powertrain, owners rated the Honda Civic’s running costs highly enough to land it a third place finish in this category. Cabin features, quality and practicality also ranked within the top 10, but you’ll need to look towards the Civic Type R if you want a fun (albeit much more expensive) driving experience

Advertisement - Article continues below

Latest Honda Civic deals

8. Mercedes A-Class Mk4 - 92.17%

Mercedes A-Class - front tracking

It’s a double-whammy for Mercedes as the A-Class also bags a top-10 finish on this list. It may be the brand’s smallest model, but this prestige hatchback has a pretty strong number of top-10 scores under its belt. Owners were particularly pleased with the blend between physical and touchscreen controls, along with the ride quality and interior build quality. Perhaps most importantly for anyone considering the A-Class as their next family car, though, safety features finished in a respectable sixth place

Latest Mercedes A-Class deals

9. Toyota Corolla Mk12 - 91.88%

Toyota Corolla - front tracking

Few people put their cars under more daily strain than cab drivers, and the Mk12 Toyota Corolla has become a very common sight on taxi ranks across the country. If this isn’t enough testament to the Corolla’s reliability, its ninth place finish on this list should certainly seal the deal. Along with its durability, Corolla owners are also highly satisfied with its handling, drivetrain smoothness and ride quality

.

Latest Toyota Corolla deals

10. BMW 1 Series Mk3 - 91.75% 

Used BMW 1 Series Mk3 - front action

The BMW 1 Series is a consistently strong seller in the UK, so there are plenty of people out there putting it to the real-world test in a variety of different situations. It’d appear that this premium hatchback is holding up well for the most part, too. Reliability is clearly taken care of, and there’s more good news as owners are also highly satisfied with the 1 Series’ quality and design. There’s also plenty of driving pleasure to be found, just as we’d expect from a BMW, so the 1 Series is clearly living up to its badge. 

Latest BMW 1 Series deals

Most reliable family cars
Most reliable small cars
Most reliable 4x4s and SUVs
Best cars to own
Best cars to own by class
How does Driver Power work?

Top family car deals

Mercedes-Benz GLE

Mercedes-Benz GLE

New in-stock Mercedes-Benz GLECash £78,050
New Mercedes-Benz GLE

Configure now

Honda Civic

Honda Civic

New in-stock Honda CivicCash £31,848Avg. savings £2,485
New Honda Civic

Configure now

Toyota Corolla

Toyota Corolla

New in-stock Toyota CorollaCash £27,543Avg. savings £3,685
New Toyota Corolla

Configure now

Skip advert
Advertisement
Continue Reading
Shane Wilkinson

Shane is responsible for looking after the day-to-day running of the Auto Express website and social media channels. Prior to joining Auto Express in 2021, he worked as a radio producer and presenter for outlets such as the BBC.

Skip advert
Advertisement

Recommended

Car Deal of the Day: Sporty plug-in hybrid SUV for £214 a month? That’ll be the Ford Kuga
Ford Kuga - main image

Car Deal of the Day: Sporty plug-in hybrid SUV for £214 a month? That’ll be the Ford Kuga

The Kuga neatly mixes an engaging driving experience with cheap running costs. It’s our Deal of the Day for September 9
News
9 Sep 2025
Three-car garage: used BMW 1 Series, 2 Series and 3 Series Touring for £32k
Used BMW three-car garage - header image

Three-car garage: used BMW 1 Series, 2 Series and 3 Series Touring for £32k

This selection of BMWs should have all bases covered without delving into the expensive M division
Features
9 Sep 2025
Mercedes A-Class to die at the end of 2026, with no successor confirmed
Mercedes A-Class - front cornering

Mercedes A-Class to die at the end of 2026, with no successor confirmed

Mercedes has confirmed a decision has not been made on a future A-Class, but the hatchback will remain in production until the end of 2026
News
8 Sep 2025
Dacia Duster Journey Hybrid long-term test: SUV shines on 650-mile adventure
Dacia Duster Journey Hybrid long-term - kids jumping

Dacia Duster Journey Hybrid long-term test: SUV shines on 650-mile adventure

Third report: The family SUV has dealt with urban life admirably, but how about hundreds of miles over a weekend?
Long-term tests
5 Sep 2025

Most Popular

Electric car battery repairs and health checks: how to keep thousands of EVs on the road
Battery health checks - Arnhem site 4 REVIVE MOBILE

Electric car battery repairs and health checks: how to keep thousands of EVs on the road

The truth about EV battery repair and why understanding state of health could revolutionise the electric-car market
Features
5 Sep 2025
Sexy new Renault Clio cranks up the old va va voom
Renault Clio Munich 2025 - front

Sexy new Renault Clio cranks up the old va va voom

The sixth generation of the huge selling Renault Clio has finally been revealed, and it will arrive in UK next year
News
9 Sep 2025
Car Deal of the Day: Open wide and say R, it’s a sporty Volkswagen Golf for £210 a month
Volkswagen Golf - front action

Car Deal of the Day: Open wide and say R, it’s a sporty Volkswagen Golf for £210 a month

The Volkswagen Golf has always been a quality choice, but now it won’t break the bank, even in R-Line trim. It’s our Deal of the Day for September 5
News
5 Sep 2025
Skip to HeaderSkip to Content