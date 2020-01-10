Skip to ContentSkip to Footer
Mercedes GLE review: classy plug-in hybrid with impressive electric range

The Mercedes GLE offers seven seats and the best cabin in its class, but it’s not cheap

by: Alastair Crooks
25 Jan 2024
Mercedes GLE 400e front corner tracking18
Overall Auto Express Rating

4.0 out of 5

How we review cars
  • PHEV range
  • Strong image
  • Refinement
  • Expensive to buy
  • High running costs
  • Thirsty petrol versions
Mercedes has a strong SUV portfolio and the GLE is one of the brand’s most popular models. It’s one of thirteen SUVs offered by the firm (if you include the growing all-electric EQ electric car arm) and the GLE sits between the GLC and GLS in the range alongside the GLE Coupe.

There are three trim levels; AMG Line, AMG Line Premium and AMG Line Premium Plus - that’s before you check out the hot AMG models. There’s seating for up to seven, while all models are fitted with four-wheel drive and a smooth nine-speed automatic transmission. 

Mercedes practically invented the premium SUV segment when it launched the M-Class in 1997 as a direct rival to the Range Rover. This in turn became the GLE-Class when the vehicle was facelifted in 2015. Since then, Mercedes has sold more than two million units of its big SUV.

It’s a hotly contested segment, with the GLE going into battle against heavyweights such as the BMW X5, Volvo XC90 and Audi Q7. Prices start from around £78,000 for the entry-level GLE 300 d, rising to £93,000 for a top-spec GLE 450. Go-faster AMG models start from under £94,000 in ‘53’ guise and the range-topping AMG 63 is priced at around £143,000.

The best SUVs to buy now

So it’s not cheap, but the high price is offset by extensive standard equipment. Even on the basic AMG Line, you get a “warmth comfort package” with heated seats and even heated armrests, Mercedes’ “Parking Package” featuring a transparent bonnet and 360 degree camera, a Burmester sound system, head-up display and of course an AMG bodykit with 20-inch wheels. 

Also standard is the nine-speed automatic transmission, 4MATIC four-wheel drive and Airmatic air suspension - the latter of which was an option on the entry-level 300 d prior to the GLE’s facelift in 2023. 

There are now two diesel engines offered - a 2.0-litre four-cylinder and a 3.0-litre six-cylinder. As part of its mid-life facelift, these engines gained mild-hybrid technology to boost efficiency and add some extra power. The 400 d diesel engine was removed from the range at the same time.

Mercedes GLE 400e rear corner18

As for the petrol engines, there’s a mild-hybrid 2.0-litre four-cylinder badged ‘450’ and two AMG variants - a GLE 53 with a mild-hybrid six-cylinder and the GLE 63 with its widely-used 4.0-litre twin-turbocharged V8. 

There’s just one plug-in hybrid powertrain. It’s a 2.0-litre four-cylinder petrol engine mated to a rather large 31.2kWh battery, which returns an impressive electric-only range of 60 miles and 60kW recharging speeds. 

While the current GLE’s styling is softer and less aggressive than its predecessor, it’s the interior that is the most impressive. Mercedes has blended leather, open-pore wood and aluminium accents to create the best cabin in its class and an interior that could grace a car costing upwards of £100,000.

The two 12.3-inch screens combine to create a single ultra-wide display, with the front and middle row passengers free to bask in S-Class-like levels of space. The space in the third row of seats is less impressive, making this more of a 5+2 SUV rather than an authentic seven-seater. A Land Rover Discovery or Volvo XC90 remain better options in this regard.

But this doesn’t detract from an otherwise impressive overall package. Few cars offer this level of comfort, while the AMG Line trim means that nobody is going to feel short-changed by the GLE. 

For an alternative guide to the Mercedes GLE, visit our sister site DrivingElectric.com...

Continue ReadingEngines, performance and drive
In this review
Alastair Crooks
Senior news reporter

A keen petrol-head, Alastair Crooks has a degree in journalism and worked as a car salesman for a variety of manufacturers before joining Auto Express in Spring 2019 as a Content Editor. Now, as our senior news reporter, his daily duties involve tracking down the latest news and writing reviews.

