Audi Q7 review

​Our opinion on the Audi Q7

While it’s certainly not a spring chicken any more, the Audi Q7 is still accomplished enough to take on rivals like the BMW X5, Mercedes GLE, and Range Rover Sport. The Q7 is great to drive, too, expertly blending a plush ride with sure-footed grip, traction and body control. Its cavernous interior offers plenty of space for seven, and all models are well-equipped; we just wish that there were more efficient powertrains available.

About the Audi Q7

Although a latecomer to the premium SUV class, the Audi Q7 certainly made an impact when it arrived. Launched in 2007, the original stood out thanks to its imposing dimensions and spacious seven-seat layout, where most of its rivals were only five-seaters.

Then, in 2015, the second-generation Q7 arrived. The Q7 Mk2 offers the same level of quality as the original but in a lighter package. It was also the first model to use the VW Group's MLB platform, sharing its basic structure with the Bentley Bentayga, Porsche Cayenne, Volkswagen Touareg and even the Lamborghini Urus. However, all of these models are differentiated by their own unique DNA, and the Audi benefits from the German brand's image and its focus on technology.

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The Q7 has received a handful of updates over its rather long lifetime, and these changes have brought a sharper look, a redesigned interior with a dual-screen infotainment system, a more luxurious interior, and revised mild-hybrid petrol and diesel engines. All these revisions have been made to make sure the brand’s largest SUV keeps pace with far younger rivals.