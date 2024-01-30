Audi Q7 updated again for 2024, with big SUV introducing new styling and tech

The cabin’s general architecture is the same as in the existing car, this is no surprise as the Q7 interior was completely replaced back in 2019. There are new trim, leather and stitching options, however. The digital interfaces have also been given a software update, but the same trio of screens – two haptic touchscreens in the dash and a further 12.3-inch Virtual Cockpit – remain.

Audi is also offering new exterior colour and trim options, mimicking the existing trim level splits with base S-Line, Black Edition and Vorsprung models. Each powertrain comes with a different level of standard equipment, and the new wheel options are sized between 20 and 22-inches.

The major changes largely concern the exterior styling, with the front and rear bumpers picking up new designs. The headlights can now be specified with HD Matrix LED units featuring a Laser high-beam and different lighting signatures, while the OLED rear lights feature their own new design.

Audi has given its seven-seat Q7 SUV a mild update for 2024, introducing new styling and tech features. This is the second facelift for this generation of Q7 after it originally entered production in 2015. Despite its relative age, the model has remained a strong seller for Audi, prompting this round of updates to keep it fresh in comparison to newer rivals. UK prices for the updated Audi Q7 will start at £66,605, with UK sales to commence in March.

Audi will offer four engines made up from two 3.0-litre V6 diesels with either 227bhp or 282bhp, as well as a petrol V6 of the same size with 334bhp. A range-topping SQ7 will be available too, with a 500bhp twin-turbocharged petrol V8.

All of these engines are fitted with a 48V mild-hybrid system to help lighten the load on the powertrain in traffic and at low speeds. A plug-in hybrid option hasn’t been confirmed, but one has been sold on and off over the existing Q7’s model cycle, so we could see one return in future.

Audi’s official economy figures for the new Q7 are actually down on those of the existing model. A rating of 32-33mpg for both diesels represents a drop compared to the official number of nearly 36mpg now. This is likely to be due to the larger 20-inch standard wheel size, as opposed to the current car’s 19-inch units. The V6 and V8 petrol sit at around 25mpg and 22mpg, respectively.

Most Audi Q7 models will ride on a standard air-suspension system, with optional active anti-roll tech that’s powered by the car’s 48V electrical system. Audi will also offer rear-wheel steering and a Sport Quattro rear differential, although these are likely to be kept for the high-spec SQ7 Vorsprung in the UK.

The Q7 otherwise offers the same mix of space, versatility and high-quality as it always did, with all five seats in the back two rows individually adjustable. Space in the third row is big enough for adults for short journeys, but boot space can be tight when in use. With the third row down, Audi quotes a rear boot space of 780 litres.

When it arrives in March, the updated Q7 will rival the ageing Volvo XC90 that will continue to be sold alongside the all-electric EX90, with upper trims getting closer to the bigger BMW X7 and Mercedes GLS in terms of both price and luxury.

