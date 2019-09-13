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In-depth reviews

Mercedes GLS review

The vast GLS delivers unbeatable practicality and wonderful refinement, but lacks the S-Class’s sense of occasion

By:Shane Wilkinson
16 Nov 2026
Mercedes GLS - front tracking16
Overall Auto Express rating

4.0

How we review cars
RRP
£98,805 £177,630
Pros
  • Huge amount of space inside
  • Sublime build quality
  • Slick interior tech
Cons
  • Feels absolutely enormous on UK roads
  • Best with optional suspension
  • S-Class feels that bit more special
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Our opinion on the Mercedes GLS

The Mercedes GLS is a very large SUV that’s chock-full of technology and opulence. It’s also been freshened up thanks to a recent facelift. However, while there’s no quibbling with the amount of space and luxury within this car, the GLS’s sheer bulk can be nightmarish when trundling down our nation’s modestly-sized roads. With the powertrains consisting of either a six-cylinder diesel or a fiery petrol V8 from AMG, running costs will be equally gigantic.

About the Mercedes GLS

The Mercedes GLS took a huge leap on from its predecessor, boasting superb comfort and refinement while offering more space than nearly anything else for the money. Its diesel engine is also smooth, powerful and quiet, delivering fuel economy which – though not great – is acceptable for this sort of car. Of course, there’s also a petrol-powered AMG variant for those who crave excitement over economy.

In order to keep its flagship SUV well in the running with fellow German counterparts like the Audi Q7 and BMW X7, Mercedes has treated the GLS to a sizable facelift. Lest this behemoth ever be described as subtle, a much larger, redesigned grille now sits at the front. This is accompanied by an improved pair of headlights that are brighter and more energy efficient.

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On its launch, Mercedes dubbed its GLS as ‘the S-Class of SUVs’. That’s a tough billing to live up to, especially when you consider the peerless reputation of the brand’s most luxurious saloon. 

It’s made an even tougher task given the broad spread of abilities the GLS needs to cover. This is a car which needs to not only carry as many as seven adults in the sort of luxury that S-Class passengers would expect, but also give a decent account of itself off road – whether drivers ever bother to take it there or not. The fact that the S-Class was facelifted in 2026 doesn’t do the GLS many favours, either.

We’ve put the Mercedes GLS through a wide range of testing since it first arrived on the market. This included a twin test against the previous-generation Audi Q7, where the GLS came second due to its high price and inferior driving experience.

Performance & driving experience

The standard GLS has a strong and refined diesel engine, while the AMG and Maybach models offer ludicrous petrol power
Mercedes GLS - front

Pros

  • Very quiet on the move
  • No shortage of power on offer
  • AMG and Maybach models boast supercar levels of power

Cons

  • Struggles to hide its weight in tighter corners
  • Feels absolutely huge in town
  • The best suspension costs a bit extra

On the road, the GLS gets very close to Mercedes’ claims of an ‘S-Class of SUVs’. Refinement is excellent and performance is more than adequate, so overall it’s a very relaxing, comfortable place to while away the miles.

As standard the GLS comes with air suspension, but its real party trick comes with the Advanced E-Active Body Control suspension. This employs two cameras that scan the road ahead to prime the suspension in order to cancel out any ruts and bumps. It’s a £5,000 option on the standard models, but at this sort of price point, that’s unlikely to be too upsetting. 

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Without this system, the GLS can occasionally thump into large bumps, the body rocking across cambers and undulations; it falls short of the BMW X7 in terms of both comfort and control. With it, however, the ride quality and body control are just sublime.

Model Power0-62mphTop speed
Mercedes GLS 450d AMG Line Premium Plus362bhp5.7 seconds155mph
Mercedes-AMG GLS 63 Premium603bhp4.2 seconds174mph
Mercedes-Maybach GLS 680603bhp4.5 seconds155mph

Performance, 0-60mph acceleration and top speed

Despite the line-up getting a revamp, the core GLS still only has one engine, the 400 d, This is a 362bhp 3.0-litre V6 diesel. It copes easily with the near-2.5 tonne mass it needs to haul about thanks to a hefty 750Nm of torque delivered from as little as 1,200rpm. This allows the GLS to cover the 0-62mph sprint in 5.7 seconds and achieve a top speed of 155mph.

This diesel is mated to Mercedes’ nine-speed automatic transmission, which allows the engine to quickly settle down when driving at cruising speeds. This means that it mostly goes about its business unnoticed.

While the 400 d is undoubtedly quick, there’s also the Mercedes-AMG GLS 63 which takes performance on to supercar levels. Its 4.0-litre V8 petrol engine produces 603bhp and a colossal 850Nm of torque. 0-62mph is dispatched in 4.2 seconds, and it’ll then charge on to 174mph.

If you’d rather err towards plushness than sportiness, the fanciest Mercedes-Maybach GLS 680 is powered by the same V8 engine. It’s just as powerful but this model is ever so slightly slower from 0-62mph at 4.5 seconds. Remember, though, that one simply does not race around in a Maybach as that would be frightfully uncouth. 

Town driving, visibility and parking

Busy roads, narrow streets and width restrictions will quickly become the bane of any Mercedes GLS driver’s life. This is one of the largest SUVs that you can buy in the UK, and considering how expensive it is, you’ll be very wary of anyone or anything getting too close to it. 

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Luckily, there’s plenty of driving and parking assistance technology to help prevent any mishaps. This includes a 360-degree camera, parking assist and even a rim protection warning system. 

Another issue with the GLS is manoeuvrability. Both the Audi Q7 and BMW X7 are available with four wheel steering, which makes town driving much easier for a car of this size. Without it, the GLS feels rather cumbersome by comparison.

Country road driving and handling

The optional E-Active Body Control can make a real difference in mild corners In its normal setting, it helps to fight against body roll, leaving a stable platform at all times. However, switch to ‘Curve’ mode and it can actively lean into the bends. However, on very twisty sections the system struggles to keep up. Regardless, the GLS feels stable, predictable, and offers up strong levels of grip. The steering is light and precise, too.

Motorway driving and long-distance comfort

As anyone would reasonably expect from a top-shelf luxury SUV, the GLS is quiet on the move. The most audible noise at speed comes from the tyres, but this isn’t a criticism: it’s just that everything else is so quiet. A fairly slippery shape (at least by SUV standards) means that wind noise is well suppressed, while the engine only really makes itself heard when you ask for hard acceleration.

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The E-Active system is also at its best on motorways and fast, flowing A-roads, where it gives the feeling of a high speed train; smooth and stable.

“Few vehicles on the road could so ably subdue bumps while simultaneously limiting excessive rebound and body motions.” - James Riswick, contributor.

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MPG & running costs

The GLS is a big, heavy car; even with a capable diesel engine it will cost a pretty penny at the pumps
Mercedes GLS - rear

Pros

  • Large fuel tank
  • Mild-hybrid technology

Cons

  • Every model will attract big fuel bills
  • High tax and insurance 

There’s only so much a combustion engine – no matter how efficient – can do to offset the need to haul around a 2.5-tonne SUV. So while the 3.0-litre V6 diesel is a capable unit that’s mated to a mild-hybrid system, at best it achieves 35.8mpg in official WLTP tests. Spend time driving in town, though, and that number will drop quite significantly. 

Despite the relative thirst, an enormous 90-litre fuel tank means that, should you match the official economy figures, the GLS will cover about 600 miles on a tank.

As expected, the powerful Mercedes-AMG GLS 63 trades economy for performance. The result is a claimed maximum of just 20.9mpg. The V8-powered Maybach sits ever so slightly higher at 21.1mpg. Again, these figures could quickly drop in the real world if you do a lot of sitting around in traffic or pootling around town.

Model MPGCO2Insurance group
Mercedes GLS 450d AMG Line Premium Plus34.9mpg212g/km50
Mercedes-AMG GLS 63 Premium20.9mpg308g/km50
Mercedes-Maybach GLS 68021.1mpg306g/km50

Insurance groups

This is a flagship Mercedes SUV with a six-figure price, so if you guessed that insurance premiums would be on the high side, you guessed correctly. Every model sits in group 50 out of 50, though it’s the same story with the BMW X7 and Range Rover. You might be able to save a tiny amount with the Audi Q7, though, as some variants sit in group 49.

Tax

High emissions and even higher pricing mean the Mercedes GLS takes a hammering from both the VED road tax and luxury car tax. That being said, this isn’t a problem that’s exclusive to the GLS, as several other large luxury SUVs also face some eye-watering bills. If you’d rather keep these costs under control, you’ll be far better off with an electric SUV. The most obvious option here is the Mercedes EQS SUV, but the BMW iX, Porsche Cayenne Electric and Range Rover Electric are also worth a look.

Depreciation

According to our market data, the Mercedes GLS will hold on to 38 to 48 per cent of its original value after three years or 36,000 miles. The Maybach and AMG models are generally the stronger investments here, but the entire BMW X7 line-up is generally more resistant at 45 to 48 per cent.   

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Interior, design & technology

The cabin follows an older Mercedes design, but this’ll be good news for those who dislike massive screens
Mercedes GLS - interior

Pros

  • Screen graphics look great
  • Software is fast and easy to fathom
  • Still has plenty of buttons

Cons

  • Older design compared to a number of other Mercedes cars
  • Full rear-seat entertainment system is an optional extra

While there was originally an aura of understatement about the GLS, Mercedes’ midlife facelift has made it into a much more striking machine. A new look front end with seemingly countless illuminated stars has brought this older model in line with its younger siblings, and the changes carry over to the inside, too.

Interior and dashboard design

A fresh infotainment system and Supercomputer operating system mean the GLS’s tech is bang up-to-date. However, perhaps the biggest upside of this revamp is that Mercedes didn’t purge physical buttons from the interior in favour of absolutely enormous screens — something which has happened with several other models. Instead, the GLS follows a much more traditional balance between screens and switches, and this is something that we definitely approve of.

Materials and build quality 

It’d be pretty disastrous if a German luxury car had anything less than impeccable build quality. Fortunately, the Mercedes GLS feels very well put together, and there’s no shortage of top-shelf materials throughout. Have a trawl through the options list and you can find plenty of extra adornments, too, including multiple options for the leather and wood. 

Infotainment, sat-nav and stereo

The facelifted GLS uses three 12.3-inch displays, rather than the one-piece Hyperscreen that you’ll find in some other Mercedes models. All three run the latest MBUX interface, and this includes AI-powered voice control, and a Google data-driven sat-nav system. 

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The first screen, sat ahead of the driver, is a customisable display that shows driving information in a variety of layouts, and can also offer a mix of navigation and entertainment functions. These can be adjusted through touch sensitive controls mounted on the spokes of the steering wheel.

The central screen is the main infotainment unit. This shows the navigation functions in much greater detail and, thanks to touch-screen input, allows the driver to pinch and swipe across the map to both preview destinations and adjust the zoom. It’s also the location of the 360-degree camera’s display and, when equipped, the augmented navigation system, which superimposes live instructions onto images relayed from a forward-facing camera.

Finally, the third screen is for the front passenger, and this can be used for entertainment, such as streaming videos, and adjusting certain settings within the car.

The whole setup looks gorgeous and is easy to use. The home page is laid out in a tile-like format, and the large display makes the icons easy to read. While so many functions are controlled via the touchscreen, the climate functions are still adjusted by physical buttons below. While it’s a slick system, users can still rely on their smartphone apps if they prefer: all models come as standard with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto.

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Rear seat passengers are catered for when it comes to tech, too. For an extra £5,000, the GLS can be fitted with the MBUX High -End Rear Seat Entertainment System. This adds two 12.9-inch displays for the mid-row passengers, along with wireless noise-cancelling headsets and a remote control.

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Boot space & practicality

The GLS is one of the most spacious posh seven-seaters on the market
Mercedes GLS - rear seats

Pros

  • Ample space for every passenger
  • Usable luggage room with all three seat rows in place
  • Plenty of storage areas

Cons

  • Driving position isn’t quite as commanding as the G-Class’s
  • No Coupe option

The GLS appears in just the one body style; unlike its GLC and GLE stablemates, there’s no option of a fastback-like ‘Coupe’ option here. 

As you’d expect, the high ride height gives a commanding view of the road ahead, although it’s not quite as high as the Mercedes G-Class’s. For such a large car, the glass area all round makes visibility fairly good, and for the areas which can’t be seen easily, a 360-degree camera is standard.

The GLS is a class leader when it comes to space. All three rows of seats can easily fit tall adults, while there are generous door bins and plenty of other storage areas dotted around the cabin.

Dimensions and size

Simply put, the Mercedes GLS is huge. It’s longer than both the Audi Q7 and BMW X7, though the Audi is slightly wider.

Dimensions comparison 
ModelMercedes GLSAudi Q7BMW X7
Length5,233mm5,056mm5,181mm
Width 2,030mm2,205mm2,000mm
Height1,825mm1,757mm1,835mm
Wheelbase3,135mm2,998mm3,015mm
Boot space 355 - 2,420 litres581 - 1,980 litres300 - 2,120 litres

Seats & passenger space 

If passenger space is the number one priority, then look no further than the GLS. Many cars offer space for seven, but in reality the rear seats are only good for children. Not so the GLS: in the third row, Mercedes claims that anyone up to six feet four inches tall will fit just fine. Those seats are heated, too, and each passenger has access to their own USB charging points. They may seem a long way behind the driver, but thanks to a microphone system, it’s still easy enough to hold a conversation without raised voices.

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The majority of the GLS line-up comes with seven seats, but the Maybach model is also available with six seats that include individual captain’s chairs for the middle row.

If the optional Rear Comfort Package Plus is equipped, this allows the centre seat to fold down into a wide armrest, featuring a removable tablet for controlling the comfort and entertainment functions. The middle seats can slide and recline and, like those in the back, offer acres of head- and legroom.

The GLS is the perfect place to carry kids, and plenty of them: four Isofix locations mean that there’s plenty of choice when it comes to child seats.

Boot space

The GLS’s vast exterior dimensions translate to not just impressive passenger space, but plenty of load-carrying ability, too. Even with all seven seats in place, the GLS has a 355-litre boot. That’s 55 litres more than you’ll find in the BMW X7, and comfortably bigger than the average family hatchback. Alternatively, drop the seats and there’s 2,420 litres on offer. Each of the five rear seats can be lowered at the flick of a switch, and save for a slight angle on the middle row, lie completely flat.

The huge rear door makes access easy as well, and the air suspension can be dropped slightly at the rear so it’s a little easier to load heavy objects. A parcel shelf can be fitted behind the third row to hide away certain items and when it’s not in use there’s space to store it beneath the boot floor.

Towing

You’d expect the GLS, complete with a torquey diesel engine, advanced air suspension and a long, stable wheelbase, to be an excellent tow car – and you’d be right. In fact, both the diesel and V8 petrol GLS models can tow a braked trailer weighing up to 3,500kg.

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The GLS also features a system called Trailer Assist. All the driver needs to do is select an area on the touchscreen in which to position the trailer, and the system instructs the required steering inputs to achieve them. In our experience – with a driver who had never towed a trailer previously – it was very intuitive to use.

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Reliability & safety

There’s no official NCAP score, but the GLS has a very wide array of safety tech
Mercedes GLS - headlight

Pros

  • Lots of standard safety kit
  • Mercedes’ excellent Driver Power score

Cons

  • Some of the very best tech only comes with fancier trim levels

Due to the Mercedes GLS being a pretty low-volume seller, it’s unlikely that it’ll be tested by Euro NCAP. However, we wouldn’t be too concerned about safety as there’s plenty of advanced technology fitted to protect you.

Every model comes as standard with what Mercedes calls the MB. Drive Package. Features of this package include distance assist, blind-spot assist, lane-keeping assist, traffic sign assist, brake assist and an emergency stop function, just to name a few.

Premium Plus models and above also include Pre-Safe Impulse Side. This utilises a wide range of external sensors to help to mitigate damage if the car is involved in a side impact that’s caused by another vehicle. It achieves this by using active seat elements to position the occupants in a manner that reduces the risk of injury.

The Mercedes ownership experience should be a reassuring one, too, as the brand managed first place in the Driver Power best manufacturer results. Drivers have been left feeling satisfied in just about every area, although running costs were a bit of a sensitive topic.

Buying, prices and deals

Best buy: Mercedes GLS 450d AMG Line Premium Plus

In entry-level 450d AMG Line Premium trim, the Mercedes GLS commands a price of no less than £100,000, and that’s before you add any options. You’ll certainly have to pay top dollar for this luxury SUV, but given that the diesel provides plenty of power, we wouldn’t really bother with the V8 AMG or Maybach unless you’re absolutely determined to own one. 

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Instead, We’d go for the AMG Line Premium Plus, as this provides a solid amount of kit while sticking towards the lower end of the pricing spectrum at around £105,000. Additional goodies include the Pre-Safe Impulse Side system, augmented reality sat-nav, heated armrests and laminated side windows.

You can, of course, save by building your dream Mercedes GLS with the Auto Express Buy A Car service. We also have a range of used GLS models in stock and ready to hit the road.

Mercedes GLS alternatives

As always, there are rivals from Audi and BMW for this Mercedes to compete with. The latest Audi Q7 is a very recent arrival that comes with plenty of excellent technology, while the BMW X7 leans more towards the sportier side of things. Both are available with seven seats.

Elsewhere, the Range Rover is still a king of the luxury SUV world, while Mercedes’ own G-Class treads an unusually fine line between retro and lavish.

The electric luxury car market continues to grow, too, and these models could save you an absolute fortune on running costs. The Mercedes EQS SUV is the most direct alternative to the GLS, and this car's rivals include the BMW iX and Range Rover Electric.

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Mercedes GLS pictures

Mercedes GLS - front static16

Key updates of the Mercedes GLS review

  • 16 November 2026: Facelift model driving impressions and data.

Frequently Asked Questions

Mercedes offers a three-year, unlimited mileage warranty with each of its cars. Some manufacturers offer longer warranties now, but this cover is a match for what BMW offers and superior to Audi’s, which is limited to 60,000 miles. It’s also possible to pay extra for an extended warranty.

Deals on the GLS and alternatives

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Shane Wilkinson senior content editor auto express
Shane Wilkinson

Shane is responsible for looking after the day-to-day running of the Auto Express website and social media channels. Prior to joining Auto Express in 2021, he worked as a radio producer and presenter for outlets such as the BBC.

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