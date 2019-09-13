Mercedes GLS review

The E-Active system is also at its best on motorways and fast, flowing A-roads, where it gives the feeling of a high speed train; smooth and stable.

“Few vehicles on the road could so ably subdue bumps while simultaneously limiting excessive rebound and body motions.” - James Riswick, contributor.

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MPG & running costs The GLS is a big, heavy car; even with a capable diesel engine it will cost a pretty penny at the pumps

Pros Large fuel tank

Mild-hybrid technology Cons Every model will attract big fuel bills

High tax and insurance

There’s only so much a combustion engine – no matter how efficient – can do to offset the need to haul around a 2.5-tonne SUV. So while the 3.0-litre V6 diesel is a capable unit that’s mated to a mild-hybrid system, at best it achieves 35.8mpg in official WLTP tests. Spend time driving in town, though, and that number will drop quite significantly.

Despite the relative thirst, an enormous 90-litre fuel tank means that, should you match the official economy figures, the GLS will cover about 600 miles on a tank.

As expected, the powerful Mercedes-AMG GLS 63 trades economy for performance. The result is a claimed maximum of just 20.9mpg. The V8-powered Maybach sits ever so slightly higher at 21.1mpg. Again, these figures could quickly drop in the real world if you do a lot of sitting around in traffic or pootling around town.

Model MPG CO2 Insurance group Mercedes GLS 450d AMG Line Premium Plus 34.9mpg 212g/km 50 Mercedes-AMG GLS 63 Premium 20.9mpg 308g/km 50 Mercedes-Maybach GLS 680 21.1mpg 306g/km 50

Insurance groups

This is a flagship Mercedes SUV with a six-figure price, so if you guessed that insurance premiums would be on the high side, you guessed correctly. Every model sits in group 50 out of 50, though it’s the same story with the BMW X7 and Range Rover. You might be able to save a tiny amount with the Audi Q7, though, as some variants sit in group 49.

Tax

High emissions and even higher pricing mean the Mercedes GLS takes a hammering from both the VED road tax and luxury car tax. That being said, this isn’t a problem that’s exclusive to the GLS, as several other large luxury SUVs also face some eye-watering bills. If you’d rather keep these costs under control, you’ll be far better off with an electric SUV. The most obvious option here is the Mercedes EQS SUV, but the BMW iX, Porsche Cayenne Electric and Range Rover Electric are also worth a look.

Depreciation

According to our market data, the Mercedes GLS will hold on to 38 to 48 per cent of its original value after three years or 36,000 miles. The Maybach and AMG models are generally the stronger investments here, but the entire BMW X7 line-up is generally more resistant at 45 to 48 per cent.

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Interior, design & technology The cabin follows an older Mercedes design, but this’ll be good news for those who dislike massive screens

Pros Screen graphics look great

Software is fast and easy to fathom

Still has plenty of buttons Cons Older design compared to a number of other Mercedes cars

Full rear-seat entertainment system is an optional extra

While there was originally an aura of understatement about the GLS, Mercedes’ midlife facelift has made it into a much more striking machine. A new look front end with seemingly countless illuminated stars has brought this older model in line with its younger siblings, and the changes carry over to the inside, too.

Interior and dashboard design

A fresh infotainment system and Supercomputer operating system mean the GLS’s tech is bang up-to-date. However, perhaps the biggest upside of this revamp is that Mercedes didn’t purge physical buttons from the interior in favour of absolutely enormous screens — something which has happened with several other models. Instead, the GLS follows a much more traditional balance between screens and switches, and this is something that we definitely approve of.

Materials and build quality

It’d be pretty disastrous if a German luxury car had anything less than impeccable build quality. Fortunately, the Mercedes GLS feels very well put together, and there’s no shortage of top-shelf materials throughout. Have a trawl through the options list and you can find plenty of extra adornments, too, including multiple options for the leather and wood.

Infotainment, sat-nav and stereo

The facelifted GLS uses three 12.3-inch displays, rather than the one-piece Hyperscreen that you’ll find in some other Mercedes models. All three run the latest MBUX interface, and this includes AI-powered voice control, and a Google data-driven sat-nav system.