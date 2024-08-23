Mercedes GLS gearing up for yet another facelift

Just last year we saw the Mercedes GLS receive its mid-life update with new exterior design, interior technology and revised powertrains –- now it seems like the German firm isn’t finished with its BMW X7 rival as it looks to tweak the GLS even further.

These spy shots indicate the 2025 GLS will acquire a new front end, but in a similar fashion to the AMG GT 4-Door facelift earlier this year, that looks to be all for the exterior changes. We can see the new headlights clusters are a little more angular than the current car’s, mimicking the GLC and GLE’s front end design language.

While there’s camouflage over the grille and lower section of the front bumper, we expect these assets to be altered for the 2025 facelift as well. Around to the side and rear there are no changes, although a new set of alloy wheel designs usually arrives with an updated Mercedes model.

Advertisement - Article continues below

Despite being the flagship SUV of Mercedes’ internal-combustion engine range (G-Class aside), starting at just over £100,000 and rising to over £200,000 for the most expensive Maybach-badged version, the GLS hasn’t adopted the brand's latest interior technology. There’s no ‘Hyperscreen’ like we’ve seen in the all-electric equivalent to the GLS, the EQS SUV, nor is there a ‘Superscreen’ from the E-Class. With this new facelift it’s possible Mercedes will look to replace the twin 12.3-inch displays with a more impressive set up.

As for the engine range, we suspect this will be unchanged from before with the 350 diesel and 480 petrol still omitted from the range. In the UK choices are limited to the entry-level 450 d –- a 3.0-litre six-cylinder diesel with mild-hybrid technology – and a 450 petrol (again, a six-cylinder with hybrid assistance). The Maybach version gets a 557bhp 4.0-litre V8 mild-hybrid while the AMG 63 version has an even more powerful V8 with 612bhp.

Are you excited for the facelifted Mercedes GLS? Let us know in the comments section below…