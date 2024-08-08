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In-depth reviews

Mercedes E-Class review

The Mercedes E-Class brings more tech than ever before, and it’s still a great long-distance cruiser

By:Dean Gibson, Shane Wilkinson
23 Sep 2026
Mercedes E-Class - front tracking12
Overall Auto Express rating

4.0

How we review cars
RRP
£57,230 £87,870
Pros
  • Fantastic for long trips
  • Hi-tech interior
  • Excellent fuel economy
Cons
  • PHEV has an inconsistent brake pedal feel
  • The BMW 5 Series is still better to drive
  • E 220 d diesel engine can be noisy
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Our opinion on the Mercedes E-Class

The Mercedes E-Class is something of a lifeline for buyers needing a car that can travel huge distances in comfort and without having to stop often for fuel. The E 220 d diesel version isn’t as quiet as we’d like, but its impressive economy and respectable performance are perfect for a long trip, as are the plug-in hybrid models. 

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The on-board tech is a high point, and the cabin is packed with screens and gadgets, especially when equipped with the Superscreen option. The plug-in hybrid versions lose out on boot space compared with rivals because their sizable battery packs take up valuable luggage capacity. There’s an estate version available for those needing greater practicality, though.

About the Mercedes E-Class 

The E-Class has been around for over 30 years in all manner of different forms and roles. It’s been a consummate executive express, a classy cargo haulier in the form of the estate (of which we have a dedicated Mercedes E-Class Estate review you can read following the link provided), a posh coupe, and even a wind-in-your-hair convertible. But it’s the regular saloon we’re concerned about here.

As per its predecessors, the E-Class goes up against the Audi A6 and BMW 5 Series, and is available in petrol, diesel and plug-in hybrid forms. There are also some high-performance AMG versions, although they now come in plug-in hybrid form instead of a fire-breathing turbocharged V8.

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We’ve driven the E-Class both at home and abroad, and even lined it up against its chief rival, the 5 Series, in a twin test. The E-Class lost out to the 5 Series because we found it isn’t as good to drive, and it has an unforgivably small boot in plug-in hybrid form.

Performance & driving experience

There’s no shortage of power across the line-up, but driving in town can be a challenge
Mercedes E-Class - front cornering

Pros

  • Every engine is respectably powerful
  • Lots of fuelling options
  • Plenty of PHEV electric range

Cons

  • The BMW 5 Series is better to drive
  • Sheer size can be a nuisance in town
  • No more V8 entertainment in the AMG models

The engine range in the Mercedes E-Class begins with the E 200 petrol. It’s a mild-hybrid, four-cylinder motor with 201bhp (plus a little tiny electric helper motor as part of the mild-hybrid system). It’s also torquey with 320Nm on tap, so despite being the cheapest model, it’s still a good option for most people.

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The E 220 d is a better fit for this type of car as it’s excellent for keeping fuel economy high while taking long motorway trips. It’s only a little less powerful than the petrol, with 194bhp, but it has more torque - 440Nm - so it feels a bit more muscular when you put your foot down.

The next rung up on the ladder is the E 300 e. It’s a plug-in rather than a mild-hybrid like the E 200 and E 220 d, using a four-cylinder petrol engine that’s mated to an electric motor to boost total power to 309bhp. Plus, you get 70 miles of driving on purely electric power, which is really impressive. 

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The E 300 de uses the same-sized battery, so the electric range is pretty much identical, and the total power is also the same at 309bhp. The only difference is that it uses a diesel engine, which will be more efficient than the petrol engine in the E 300 e.

The E 450 d is the most expensive non-AMG model in the E-Class range. The six-cylinder diesel engine has mild hybrid technology to provide some electrical assistance to improve fuel economy and emissions, and provide a small performance boost when accelerating. 362bhp gets to the ground through a standard four-wheel drive system.

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At the top of the range is the Mercedes-AMG E 53 Hybrid 4Matic+. It’s the replacement for the old E 63 models but, controversially, does away with a thundering V8 engine for a six-cylinder petrol engine and an electric motor. The combined power output is 577bhp and 750Nm of torque, so it’s clearly a match for the old V8 when it comes to power, but car fans will probably miss the old car’s characterful engine and soundtrack.

All E-Class models use a nine-speed automatic gearbox, although the AMG model has different software that's tuned more for performance.

Model Power0-62mphTop speed
Mercedes E 220 d194bhp7.6 seconds148mph
Mercedes E 300 e309bhp6.4 seconds147mph
Mercedes E 450 d362bhp4.8 seconds155mph

Performance, 0-60mph acceleration and top speed

The E-Class engine range has strong performance across the board. The E 200 petrol manages 0-62mph in 7.5 seconds, while the E 220 d does the same in 7.6 seconds. The top speeds of 149 and 148mph, respectively, reflect their home-country usage on the Autobahn; they’re great as high-speed cruisers despite being entry-level cars.

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The E 450 d is the fastest non-hybrid in the range, and takes 4.8 seconds to go from 0-62mph. It can hit a limited top speed of 155mph. 

The E 300 e and E 300 de are the economy-focused hybrids in the E-Class range, and can go from 0 to 62mph in 6.4 seconds. The petrol E 300 e has a top speed of 147mph, and the diesel E 300 de tops out at 146mph.

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The high-performance Mercedes-AMG goes from 0-62mph in just four seconds and has a limited top speed of 155mph.

Town driving, visibility and parking

The Mercedes E-Class is a large car, so it will never be as relaxing to drive as a smaller city car through narrow streets. However, it’s incredibly quiet at low speeds, especially in hybrid models that can drive using near-silent electric power without waking the engine.

The suspension is fantastic at masking bumps and potholes, plus the automatic gearbox is smooth in traffic. So as long as you don’t need to park in a tight car park, the E-Class is excellent around town.

Country road driving and handling

The Mercedes E-Class is competent on twisty roads, but the BMW 5 Series is nicer to drive. The brakes on plug-in hybrid models are effective, but they don't provide the same level of confidence as the 5 Series. There’s also an inconsistent pedal feel. The steering is numb - like many cars in this class - but light and quite quick, which can cause the car to feel a bit unsettled as you turn into bends.

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There’s more body roll than a 5 Series in tight corners, but things improve once on an open A-road. The suspension in the E-Class smoothes out bumps very well (even in models with large alloy wheels and not much tyre sidewall). It does a fantastic job of providing a comfortable feel without jostling you and your passengers when travelling along a bumpy road.

Motorway driving and long-distance comfort 

The E-Class excels on the motorway. Its smooth suspension and powerful engines make it effortless to spend time here, while the low-drag bodywork keeps wind noise low and economy high. The diesel engine in the E 220 d is a little noisy under hard acceleration, but overall refinement is superb, and we could hardly hear the engine in the E 300 e model we tested.

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“While the steering is light and responds quickly, and the chassis has good grip, the car's weight discourages really keen driving.” - Dean Gibson, senior road test editor.

MPG & running costs

Two PHEVs are up for grabs, but it’s only the AMG that can be described as thirsty
Mercedes E-Class - grille

Pros

  • All normal models are good on fuel 
  • Diesel PHEV is an unusual but useful option

Cons

  • Luxury car tax will bite
  • Insurance premiums will be steep

The plug-in hybrid E 300 e and E 300 de are the most economical models on paper, but don’t expect to get near the advertised WLTP fuel economy figures in the real world, especially if you’re driving with a flat battery. The plug-in models also have a smaller 50-litre fuel tank compared with the larger 66-litre tanks fitted to all non-plug-in petrol and diesel models.

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The E-Class line-up is economical compared with rivals. We’d recommend going for the E 220 d because of its excellent 58.9mpg fuel economy, which is great for those who do a lot of motorway miles. The entry-level E 200 petrol provides a reasonable 43.5mpg, and is probably the better choice if you mainly do short trips and don’t need the company car tax savings of the plug-in models.

The most powerful model without full-hybrid assistance is the E 450 d, which returns 47.9mpg. With over 360bhp, it’s really fast and luxurious yet still manages to be pretty economical overall, if not quite at the level of the E 220 d.

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The two diesel engines produce emissions ranging from 126g/km to 165g/km, while the petrol E 200 sits between the two with a 146g/km figure.

Model MPGCO2Insurance group
Mercedes E 200 AMG Line Premium42.2mpg151g/km44
Mercedes E 220 d AMG Line Premium57.7mpg128g/km44
Mercedes E 300 e AMG Line Premium134.5mpg49g/km50

Electric range, battery life and charge time

The Mercedes E-Class plug-in models have a stand-out electric driving range thanks to a large - by PHEV standards - 25.4kWh usable battery. This provides around 70 miles of range before the petrol or diesel engines in the E 300 e and E 300 de models are needed. There’s even a near 60-mile range in the high-performance AMG E 53 model, too.

The battery can be charged at a maximum rate of 55kW (60kW for the AMG E 53), which allows a 10-80 per cent top-up from a public charger capable of delivering such speeds in around 20 minutes. Most will prefer to charge at home using a cheaper overnight tariff, though. Using a typical 7.4kW wallbox charger, Mercedes quotes a 10 to 100 per cent charge to take three hours. Most other manufacturers quote a 0 to 100 per cent charge time, so we anticipate it’ll take around four hours to fully replenish a flat battery.

Model Battery sizeRangeInsurance group
Mercedes E 300 de AMG Line Premium Plus 25.4kWh usable69 miles50
Mercedes E 300 e AMG Line Premium Plus25.4kWh usable69 miles50
Mercedes-AMG E 53 Premium25.4kWh usable60 miles50

Insurance groups

Insurance groups in the E-Class go from 41 for the entry-level petrol model up to a maximum of 50 for the E 300 e, E 300 de, E 450 d, and high-performance AMG E 53 model. The BMW 5 Series will be cheaper to insure, because that starts in group 35 and goes up to group 44 for the quickest 550e plug-in hybrid version.

Tax

All versions of the E-Class are subject to the luxury car tax because every model costs over £40,000 when new. This means a surcharge will be added from the second time the vehicle is taxed until it is six years old. The plug-in hybrid models won’t cost as much to tax in the first year because they have lower emissions than their petrol and diesel counterparts.

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Company car tax will also be lower for the plug-in models than for the regular petrol or diesel cars. However, a fully electric car will attract the very lowest Benefit-in-Kind (BiK) rates. The Mercedes E-Class Electric hasn’t arrived just yet, so for now the closest alternative is the Mercedes EQE.

Depreciation

Our market data shows that the E-Class Saloon holds on to between 41 and 48 per cent of its original value after a period of three years or 36,000 miles. This is pretty much on par with the BMW 5 Series, as that retains 40 to 46 per cent. The Audi A6 is the weakest at 38 to 42 per cent.

To get an accurate valuation for a specific model, check out our free car valuation tool... 

Interior, design & technology

The Mercedes E-Class interior is packed so full of technology and screens that some might be overwhelmed by it
Mercedes E-Class - dashboard

Pros

  • Tonnes of new technology
  • Very comfortable seats
  • Excellent build quality

Cons

  • Enormous screens won’t be to everyone’s tastes
  • The superscreen is expensive, but the car looks odd without it
  • Electric memory seats don’t come as standard

The latest Mercedes E-Class isn’t a huge departure from the previous version in terms of exterior design, but Mercedes probably made the right call because it’s still a handsome, understated executive saloon. Under the skin, there’s loads of new tech.

All models have a 12.3-inch digital driver’s instrument cluster and a 14.4-inch central touchscreen. The example in the pictures has the optional MBUX Superscreen that covers the entire dash, providing the passenger with an additional 12.3-inch display to access apps or watch a movie. It means that where there was once high-quality upholstery and easy-to-use buttons, there’s now just a huge screen. Some may love that, while others may hate it.

Interior and dashboard design

The Mercedes E-Class still features excellent seats that are very comfortable and supportive, with all models including four-way electric lumbar adjustment. You will have to upgrade to the AMG Line Premium model to gain electric memory front seats. 

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All the basic equipment you could need is included as standard, including climate control, smartphone connectivity, keyless go, sat-nav with live traffic info, and artificial leather upholstery called Artico. A natural leather alternative is available, while plusher Nappa Leather is reserved for Exclusive Premium Plus models.

Materials and build quality

The standard of the materials you can see is very good, and the build quality is excellent. The screens take up a lot of space on the dash, and the centre console is quite high up, so you feel quite cocooned as the driver.

Infotainment, sat-nav and stereo

The Superscreen in the E-Class is the headline event for the interior of the car. It’s not on every model - the standard set-up is a 14.4-inch central touchscreen - but even on cars without, the dash is clearly designed to accommodate it and looks quite bare if it’s not there.

The Superscreen costs around £1,500, and although we’re not huge fans of it, models without it look a little odd, so we’d probably still order it. It completes the look of the cabin, and allows passengers to use their own screen for music and apps. The pack even contains a camera on top of the dashboard for video conferencing and selfies.

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The Superscreen set-up supplements a central display of 14.4 inches with a 12.3-inch passenger display. The driver shouldn’t be able to see the passenger screen as it has a ‘visual shield’ for safety to prevent them from being distracted while driving. Smartphone connectivity is standard in all versions of the E-Class, so you’ve got Apple CarPlay and Android Auto as standard, even without the Superscreen option.

When we tested Mercedes’ MBUX infotainment tech as part of our infotainment head-to-head test, we were impressed with the sheer level of functionality on offer as well as the visual appearance of the graphics. However, we couldn’t help but feel a tad overwhelmed with the amount of information displayed in one go. Some of the shortcut toggles were also a bit tiny for our fingers. Overall, though, we calculated it as the second least-distracting system out of the ten that were tested.

“The interior lights add to the upmarket ambience, but the illuminated grille up front is a bit chintzy to our eyes.” - Dean Gibson, senior road test editor.

Boot space & practicality

The E-Class is a big car, and it is pretty roomy for the most part.
Alex Ingram sitting in the Mercedes E-Class&#039;s rear seat

Pros

  • Estate car option
  • Plenty of room for four
  • Isofix is easy to access

Cons

  • Middle-seat passengers will be snug
  • Rear headroom isn’t as plentiful as in the 5 Series
  • PHEV versions have smaller boots than regular E-Class models

The Mercedes E-Class comes with five seats, although the middle seat is only suitable for short trips. The outer seats are much more comfortable, and provide a little more legroom than its closest rival, the BMW 5 Series, although rear headroom could be better. Up front, the high centre console and supportive seats mean you feel enclosed as a driver and front passenger. Despite having a lower dashboard line than the electric Mercedes EQE, the E-Class doesn’t quite have as much forward visibility as the 5 Series. 

Dimensions and size

The Mercedes E-Class is a big car at nearly 5m in length and 1.9m in width. However, being a saloon and not an SUV, it isn’t high off the ground, but it is nice and easy to get into.

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It’s virtually the same size as its closest rival, the 5 Series. There are a few millimetres of difference here and there, but if you’re considering one of these two cars, then you can be sure the other isn’t significantly bigger or smaller.

Dimensions comparison 
ModelMercedes E-ClassBMW 5 SeriesAudi A6
Length4,949mm5,060mm4,999mm
Width 1,880mm1,900mm2,099mm
Height1,480mm1,515mm1,470mm
Wheelbase2,960mm3,000mm2,932mm
Boot space 370 to 540 litres520 litres354 to 492 litres

Seats & passenger space

The front seats are comfortable and supportive, plus the driving position is very good too. It doesn’t feel hugely roomy up front thanks to the high centre console, but it’s a pleasant place to spend time, and we’d be happy to spend a whole day driving the E-Class on a long trip.

The latest Mercedes E-Class is a suitably big car and can take three across the back seat, although the middle passenger has to straddle a large central tunnel and a raised seating position, so they won’t want to be there for more than short trips. 

Fortunately, the outer positions offer more legroom than those in a BMW 5 Series. Rear headroom isn’t quite so good due to the sloping roofline of the saloon, but you can solve this by opting for the Mercedes E-Class Estate version. You can fit a child’s car seat in the outer rear positions using the easily accessible Isofix mounting points behind some rubber covers.

Boot space

The petrol E 200 and diesel E 220 d and E 450 d models all have a spacious 540 litre boot. The narrower boot opening of a saloon body style means it’s harder to load taller items, but you can still fit a decent number of suitcases and bags in the back. If you need greater versatility, then you can always look at a Mercedes E-Class Estate instead.

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However, the E 300 e, E 300 de and AMG E 53 models have a large battery pack on board, which reduces space down to a rather small 370 litres in the case of the high-performance AMG E 53 hybrid. That’s less than in a family hatchback like a Volkswagen Golf. What’s more, the plug-in models don’t have space below the boot floor for the charging cables, which means they have to live in a bag that takes up space in the already reduced luggage area. Not ideal for family holidays.

All versions come with a more versatile 40:20:40 split folding rear seat, so you can extend the luggage area if you need to carry longer items.

“While many would assume they need an SUV to tow a caravan, it transpires you really don’t because every version of the Mercedes E-Class can handle up to 2,100kg (braked), whether you go with the entry-level petrol, six-cylinder diesel, or plug-in hybrid.”  – Max Adams, online reviews editor. 

Reliability & safety

The E-Class carries a five-star NCAP rating, plus Mercedes boasts a very strong Driver Power score
Mercedes E-Class - headlight

Pros

  • Five star safety rating
  • Mercedes’ excellent Driver Power performance

Cons

  • The standard manufacturer’s warranty time period could be longer

Mercedes topped the charts in the most recent Driver Power owner satisfaction survey, with a first-place finish on the best manufacturer scoreboard. Merc drivers have been left feeling very happy with their cars’ driving enjoyment, powertrains, comfort and several other crucial factors. Perhaps unsurprisingly, running costs were the only real drawback.

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Euro NCAP tested the E-Class in 2024 and gave it a five-star rating for safety. It scored 92 per cent in the Adult Occupant category and 90 per cent for children, plus an impressive 87 per cent score for safety tech. All results are superior to the 5 Series, making the E-Class a safe place to put your family.

The standard kit includes adaptive high beams, traffic sign assist, adaptive cruise control, parking assist, pedestrian protection and a reversing camera.

Euro NCAP safety ratings
Euro NCAP safety rating Five stars (2024)
Adult occupant protection92%
Child occupant protection90%
Vulnerable road user protection84%
Safety assist87%

Buying, prices and deals

Best buy: Mercedes E 220 d AMG Line Premium

The entry point into the E-Class line-up is the E 200 Urban Edition from £57,200. However, in order to benefit from increased efficiency and more kit — this is a premium car, after all — we’d opt for the E 220 d diesel in AMG Line Premium from £62,000. While the plug-in hybrids do offer electric-only driving and further-boosted efficiency, this all comes with a chunky price premium.

If you’re considering a Mercedes as your next car, you can build a new Mercedes E-Class via the Auto Express Buy A Car service and save on the list price. You’ll also find a variety of both new and used E-Class deals.

Mercedes E-Class alternatives

As ever, the Mercedes E-Class is a direct rival for the Audi A6 and BMW 5 Series, as well as some left-field choices such as the Genesis G80. All are large executive cars and are aimed at wealthy private buyers and company car drivers looking for something ultra-comfortable, luxurious and still offers plenty of practicality and efficiency.

Within the Mercedes range, the E-Class sits between the smaller Mercedes C-Class and larger Mercedes S-Class saloon cars in terms of size and price. There’s also the E-Class’s electric counterpart, the Mercedes EQE, which itself is a rival for the Audi A6 e-tron and BMW i5.

Mercedes E-Class pictures

Mercedes E-Class - front tracking12

Key updates of the Mercedes E-Class review

  • 23 September 2026: Latest pricing and model information.

Frequently Asked Questions

Mercedes offers a three-year unlimited mileage warranty on all of its new cars.

Deals on the E-Class and alternatives

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Which Is Best

Cheapest

  • Name
    E200 Urban Edition 4dr 9G-Tronic
  • Gearbox type
    Semi-auto
  • RRP
    £57,230
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Most Economical

  • Name
    E300e Urban Edition 4dr 9G-Tronic
  • Gearbox type
    Semi-auto
  • RRP
    £66,200
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Fastest

  • Name
    E450d 4M AMG Line Premium 4dr 9G-Tronic [Pan Roof]
  • Gearbox type
    Semi-auto
  • RRP
    £80,995
Select car
Dean Gibson
Senior test editor

Dean has been part of the Auto Express team for more than 20 years, and has worked across nearly all departments, starting on magazine production, then moving to road tests and reviews. He's our resident van expert, but covers everything from scooters and motorbikes to supercars and consumer products.

New & used car deals

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New Mercedes-AMG E 53 Estate 2025 review: understated looks disguise its pace

The new Mercedes-AMG E 53 Estate is a competent all-rounder, with stylish looks, a premium finish and impressive performance
Road tests
13 May 2025
Muscle-bound new Brabus 700 makes Mercedes-AMG E 63 S look weedy
Brabus 700 - front 3/4 static

Muscle-bound new Brabus 700 makes Mercedes-AMG E 63 S look weedy

Even the 671bhp Mercedes-AMG C 63 can’t match Brabus’ latest creation
News
24 Apr 2025
New vs used estate cars: Skoda Superb or Mercedes E-Class?
New Skoda Superb Estate vs used Mercede E-Class Estate - header

New vs used estate cars: Skoda Superb or Mercedes E-Class?

Which estate car offers mammoth savings as well as enormous practicality? We find out
Car group tests
4 Apr 2025
Used Car Hunter: roomy, classy convertibles for £24,000
Car Hunter: Help! I need an upmarket convertible for £24,000 - header image

Used Car Hunter: roomy, classy convertibles for £24,000

Our car hunter has £24,000 for an upmarket cabrio that’s suitable for a family
Features
1 Mar 2025
Three car garage: £30k for a Mercedes E-Class, Abarth 595 and Dacia Duster
Three-car garage for under £30,000

Three car garage: £30k for a Mercedes E-Class, Abarth 595 and Dacia Duster

There's £30,000 to spend, and three parking spaces to fill. We take a look into the depths of the Auto Express used car classifieds to see what we can…
Features
21 Feb 2025
Cars with the biggest boots 2026
Cars with the biggest boots - header image

Cars with the biggest boots 2026

These cars are winning the space race
Best cars & vans
3 Dec 2024
Best used tow cars 2026
Best used tow cars - header image

Best used tow cars 2026

Navigating the used tow car market? These top contenders are well worth a look…
Best cars & vans
11 Nov 2024
Mercedes E 220 d review: a technical tour de force
Mercedes E-Class UK - front

Mercedes E 220 d review: a technical tour de force

The all-new Mercedes E-Class executive saloon piles on the tech to take on the BMW 5 Series and Audi A6
Road tests
8 Aug 2024
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