The E-Class line-up is economical compared with rivals. We’d recommend going for the E 220 d because of its excellent 58.9mpg fuel economy, which is great for those who do a lot of motorway miles. The entry-level E 200 petrol provides a reasonable 43.5mpg, and is probably the better choice if you mainly do short trips and don’t need the company car tax savings of the plug-in models.

The most powerful model without full-hybrid assistance is the E 450 d, which returns 47.9mpg. With over 360bhp, it’s really fast and luxurious yet still manages to be pretty economical overall, if not quite at the level of the E 220 d.

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The two diesel engines produce emissions ranging from 126g/km to 165g/km, while the petrol E 200 sits between the two with a 146g/km figure.

Model MPG CO2 Insurance group Mercedes E 200 AMG Line Premium 42.2mpg 151g/km 44 Mercedes E 220 d AMG Line Premium 57.7mpg 128g/km 44 Mercedes E 300 e AMG Line Premium 134.5mpg 49g/km 50

Electric range, battery life and charge time

The Mercedes E-Class plug-in models have a stand-out electric driving range thanks to a large - by PHEV standards - 25.4kWh usable battery. This provides around 70 miles of range before the petrol or diesel engines in the E 300 e and E 300 de models are needed. There’s even a near 60-mile range in the high-performance AMG E 53 model, too.

The battery can be charged at a maximum rate of 55kW (60kW for the AMG E 53), which allows a 10-80 per cent top-up from a public charger capable of delivering such speeds in around 20 minutes. Most will prefer to charge at home using a cheaper overnight tariff, though. Using a typical 7.4kW wallbox charger, Mercedes quotes a 10 to 100 per cent charge to take three hours. Most other manufacturers quote a 0 to 100 per cent charge time, so we anticipate it’ll take around four hours to fully replenish a flat battery.

Model Battery size Range Insurance group Mercedes E 300 de AMG Line Premium Plus 25.4kWh usable 69 miles 50 Mercedes E 300 e AMG Line Premium Plus 25.4kWh usable 69 miles 50 Mercedes-AMG E 53 Premium 25.4kWh usable 60 miles 50

Insurance groups

Insurance groups in the E-Class go from 41 for the entry-level petrol model up to a maximum of 50 for the E 300 e, E 300 de, E 450 d, and high-performance AMG E 53 model. The BMW 5 Series will be cheaper to insure, because that starts in group 35 and goes up to group 44 for the quickest 550e plug-in hybrid version.

Tax

All versions of the E-Class are subject to the luxury car tax because every model costs over £40,000 when new. This means a surcharge will be added from the second time the vehicle is taxed until it is six years old. The plug-in hybrid models won’t cost as much to tax in the first year because they have lower emissions than their petrol and diesel counterparts.