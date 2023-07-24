Mercedes E 220 d review: a technical tour de force

Verdict

The latest Mercedes E-Class is a technical tour de force, and it continues to be a comfortable and upmarket cruiser that will leave you relaxed even after spending a whole day at the wheel. But it's not without issues. It feels as if the car's tech is taking over inside, and it's not as spacious as you might expect, particularly in the rear. The mild-hybrid E 220 d is certainly efficient, but it's also noisy when pushed, spoiling the cabin ambience.

It's been 30 years since Mercedes added a prefix to its medium-sized saloon car to create the E-Class. Since then, the model has morphed from a family-friendly machine to one that's a byword for executive comfort. And with the arrival of the latest version, that executive appeal has been boosted by a raft of cutting-edge tech.

Under the skin, the new E-Class uses the same MRA II platform system as the C-Class and even the S-Class, so all models now come with mild-hybrid technology at the very least. For the E 220 d driven here, that means a 48-volt lithium-ion battery is fitted, which takes some load off of the engine and helps to smooth its power delivery. There's 197bhp on tap, with an additional 23bhp offered by the electric system, while drive is sent to the rear wheels via a nine-speed automatic gearbox.