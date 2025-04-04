Skip to ContentSkip to Footer

Search

Menu

How can we help you?
Buy a CarSell My Car
Skip advert
Advertisement
Car group tests

New vs used estate cars: Skoda Superb or Mercedes E-Class?

Which estate car offers mammoth savings as well as enormous practicality? We find out

By:Alex Ingram
4 Apr 2025
New Skoda Superb Estate vs used Mercede E-Class Estate - header15

Estate cars have fallen by the wayside a little since the influx of SUVs hit the UK market. This certainly doesn’t mean they deserve to be overlooked, though, as these more traditional family cars still offer plenty of practicality, style and even a rather pleasant driving experience. For a budget of around £37,000, you can find a range of estate cars on both the new and used car markets, but picking the right one might prove challenging.

Advertisement - Article continues below

While some estate cars focus on durability, there are others that take a more luxurious approach. Some even add an aura of sportiness into the equation. In order to make your car buying experience as easy as possible, our experts have done the hard work for you and picked out two brilliant buys — one brand-new and one used — from the Auto Express Find a Car service.

So is a new or used estate car the best choice for your budget? Find out below.

New: Skoda Superb

Skoda Superb Estate - front tracking15
  • Our pick: Skoda Superb Estate 1.5 TSI e-TEC SE Technology  
  • Price: £36,995
  • Standard kit includes: 17-inch wheels, rear parking camera, heated seats
  • Key stats: 52.3mpg, 122g/km CO2, 9.3secs 0-62mph  
  • Road tax: £220 in first year, then £190  
  • Insurance group: 24  
  • Warranty: Three years/60,000 miles
Skip advert
Advertisement
Skip advert
Advertisement - Article continues below

Used - available now

AMG A35

2022 Mercedes

AMG A35

21,000 milesAutomaticPetrol2.0L

Cash £31,278
View AMG A35
Sportage

2022 Kia

Sportage

21,899 milesManualPetrol1.6L

Cash £22,495
View Sportage
Bayon

2023 Hyundai

Bayon

11,129 milesManualPetrol1.0L

Cash £12,750
View Bayon
Grandland

2023 Vauxhall

Grandland

63,878 milesAutomaticPetrol1.6L

Cash £15,300
View Grandland

Few cars are as fittingly named as the Skoda Superb, especially in cavernous estate guise, because it combines incredible space and practicality with grown-up driving dynamics, cutting edge tech and plenty of premium appeal.

The latest Superb made its debut last year and scooped the Estate Car of the Year trophy in our 2024 New Car Awards. As ever, its vast interior is a major selling point. 

Not only do rear-seat passengers enjoy limousine legroom, in estate guise there’s an impressive 690 litres of boot space. Fold the rear seats flat and this increases to 1,920 litres. 

Advertisement - Article continues below

The slickly designed and robustly built cabin is also packed with handy storage, plus features such as the hidden umbrellas in the doors and electrically powered load cover. 

It also comes with an excellent dashboard layout that features the firm’s trademark configurable ‘Smart Dials’ that allow quick and easy access to frequently used functions. Better still, the 13-inch touchscreen infotainment system is packed with features, not least wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto.

Skoda Superb Estate - interior15

There’s a good choice of efficient powertrains, including a diesel as well as a plug-in hybrid that claims an impressive EV range of 84 miles. But we’d recommend the refined and punchy 148bhp 1.5-litre TSI petrol engine that uses cylinder-deactivation tech to return 52.3mpg. Like all the powertrain options, it’s mated to Skoda’s smooth and swift DSG twin-clutch gearbox.

Skip advert
Advertisement
Skip advert
Advertisement - Article continues below

The Superb is underpinned by the tried and tested MQB architecture, which serves up surprising poise and precision for such a big car. Yet with its hushed refinement and plush ride, the Skoda is most at home tackling long-haul motorway trips.

You’re spoiled for choice when it comes to trim levels, but the entry-level SE Technology’s blend of generous kit and sub-£40,000 price makes it the pick of the line-up. It’s also crammed with advanced driver aids, ensuring the Superb picked up a five-star rating from Euro NCAP.

Advertisement - Article continues below

New Skoda Superb Estate deals

Used: Mercedes E-class

Mercedes E-Class Estate - front tracking15
  • One we found: Mercedes E 220 d Estate AMG Line Night Edition 
  • Price: £36,200  
  • Mileage/year: 12,000/2020  
  • Standard kit: 20-inch alloys, panoramic roof, leather trim  
  • Key stats: 50.4mpg, 161g/km CO2, 7.8secs 0-62mph 
  • VED: £600  
  • Insurance group: 37

With a rich estate car history stretching back almost 40 years, Mercedes knows a thing or two about desirable load-luggers – and this previous-generation E-Class is one the brand’s best ever.

For starters, the lure of the three-pointed star means few family estate cars can match the Merc for car park kudos. This is especially true for the 12,500 mile 70-plate E 220 d AMG Line Night Edition model we found, which was around £50,000 new, and featured stylish 20-inch alloys, a panoramic roof and smart-looking gloss black trim. One-nil to the E-Class.

Skip advert
Advertisement
Skip advert
Advertisement - Article continues below

It’s a similar story inside, where the Merc’s mix of top-notch quality and a lavish specification – with leather seats, dark wood trim and the brand’s excellent 12.3-inch MBUX infotainment system – makes it feel a cut above the Superb. There’s little to choose between the two for passenger space and comfort, with both easily accommodating five adults in comfort.

Mercedes E-Class Estate - rear tracking15

Outright carrying capacity favours the Skoda, but the Mercedes’ 640 litres isn’t to be sniffed at. Lower the rear bench and you’ll liberate a handy 1,820 litres of space.

Advertisement - Article continues below

On the move our pair are closely matched again. Both cars deliver impressive comfort and low noise levels, while the E-Class’ traditional rear-wheel-drive layout provides balanced and composed handling.

The 194bhp 2.0-litre four-cylinder diesel in the E 220 d remains the pick of the engine line-up. It’s a little gruff at low revs, but generates 400Nm of torque and has an average economy figure of 50.4mpg. Better still, as well as combining effortless pace and penny-pinching efficiency, it meets Euro 6 emissions regulations, so can enter most clean-air zones.

As you’d expect, the Mercedes is bursting with the firm’s cutting-edge safety kit, which earned it full marks from Euro NCAP in 2016. 

More surprising is the fact that neither Skoda or Mercedes fared well in our 2024 Driver Power satisfaction poll, finishing 23rd and 25th respectively out of 32 brands.

Used Mercedes E-Class Estate deals

Used - available now

E-Class

2020 Mercedes

E-Class

46,584 milesAutomaticPetrol2.0L

Cash £28,151
View E-Class
E-Class

2020 Mercedes

E-Class

59,063 milesAutomaticDiesel2.0L

Cash £22,995
View E-Class
E-Class

2019 Mercedes

E-Class

54,297 milesAutomaticDiesel2.0L

Cash £14,200
View E-Class

Estate car buying advice

There's no denying the Merc’s style, sophistication and image are hard to resist, especially in classy AMG Line trim. 

However, the Skoda matches the E-Class for comfort, quality and driver appeal, while it sneaks ahead for space and running costs. Factor in its three-year warranty, and by the narrowest of margins the win goes to the Czech machine.

Looking for a new or used estate car? All of our latest deals are here...

Skip advert
Advertisement
Alex Ingram
Chief reviewer

Alex joined Auto Express as staff writer in early 2018, helping out with news, drives, features, and the occasional sports report. His current role of Chief reviewer sees him head up our road test team, which gives readers the full lowdown on our comparison tests.

New & used car deals

Toyota Yaris Cross

Toyota Yaris Cross

RRP £26,495Avg. savings £1,879 off RRP*Used from £16,127
New Toyota Yaris CrossUsed Toyota Yaris Cross
MG MG4

MG MG4

RRP £27,005Avg. savings £8,352 off RRP*Used from £12,495
New MG MG4Used MG MG4
Nissan Juke

Nissan Juke

RRP £18,185Avg. savings £3,331 off RRP*Used from £10,300
New Nissan JukeUsed Nissan Juke
Volkswagen Golf

Volkswagen Golf

RRP £24,625Avg. savings £2,261 off RRP*Used from £12,300
New Volkswagen GolfUsed Volkswagen Golf
* Average savings are calculated daily based on the best dealer prices on Auto Express vs manufacturer RRP
Skip advert
Advertisement

Most Popular

Car Deal of the Day: BYD Seal – signed, sealed and delivered for less than £305 a month
BYD Seal - front cornering

Car Deal of the Day: BYD Seal – signed, sealed and delivered for less than £305 a month

The BYD Seal is a Tesla Model 3 rival, and a very good one at that. It’s our Deal of the Day for 31 March
News
31 Mar 2025
Best April Fools' Day jokes by car companies 2025
Best April Fools&#039; day jokes 2025

Best April Fools' Day jokes by car companies 2025

We round up this year’s best car-related April Fools’ jokes, along with a few of the more famous japes from years gone by
Features
1 Apr 2025
SEAT Ibiza, Arona, Leon and Ateca get sporty upgrades thanks to new Black Editions
SEAT Black Editions

SEAT Ibiza, Arona, Leon and Ateca get sporty upgrades thanks to new Black Editions

This could be the final change ahead of updates to Ibiza and Arona later this year
News
1 Apr 2025
Skip to HeaderSkip to Content