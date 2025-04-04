Estate cars have fallen by the wayside a little since the influx of SUVs hit the UK market. This certainly doesn’t mean they deserve to be overlooked, though, as these more traditional family cars still offer plenty of practicality, style and even a rather pleasant driving experience. For a budget of around £37,000, you can find a range of estate cars on both the new and used car markets, but picking the right one might prove challenging.

Advertisement - Article continues below

While some estate cars focus on durability, there are others that take a more luxurious approach. Some even add an aura of sportiness into the equation. In order to make your car buying experience as easy as possible, our experts have done the hard work for you and picked out two brilliant buys — one brand-new and one used — from the Auto Express Find a Car service.

So is a new or used estate car the best choice for your budget? Find out below.

New: Skoda Superb