Best estate cars to buy 2025

They might be less popular than they once were, but the best estate cars are still hugely spacious family-focused models that offer plenty of practicality. These cars are often very good to drive, too, and there’s now plenty of choice when it comes to fuel, with petrol, diesel, hybrid, plug-in hybrid and fully electric estates all up for grabs.

Our expert road testers have driven all of the estate cars that you can buy in the UK, and have carefully evaluated every crucial factor including space, fuel efficiency, on-board technology, comfort and the purchase price.

Whether you want carrying capacity, style, dog-friendliness, towing ability, performance or simply a great all-rounder, you’ll find an ideal choice among the top 10 best estate cars you can buy right here.

1. Skoda Superb Estate

Pros Cons Huge interior and boot

Smart design

Long EV range for plug-in hybrid Not exciting to drive

Highest trim level isn’t great value

Plug-in hybrid could be cheaper

Prices from £37,000

The Skoda Superb Estate offers sharp styling, enormous practicality and enough tech to easily compete with a number of its executive car rivals, yet it costs thousands less.

The main selling point of the Skoda Superb is its unrivalled practicality. The boot provides a cavernous 690-litre load area (increasing to 1,920 litres with the seats down), and these are figures that few rivals come close to matching. It’s a very similar story for passengers, too, as there’s enough head and leg room in both the front and rear for even the very tallest of occupants to stretch out and relax.