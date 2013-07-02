New Volkswagen Golf Estate facelift 2024 review: better but still not perfect

The Golf’s Life trim is a world away from the likes of the performance-oriented R-Line, which sits atop a simpler regular range structure than the hatchback’s (there’s also mid-range Style, but no Match or, of course, GTE). The standard-kit list looks as sensibly judged as it has on Golfs over the generations. You get single-zone air-conditioning, auto lights and wipers, front and rear parking sensors, 16-inch alloy wheels, comfort front seats with manual height adjustment and lumbar support, and a pair of USB-C ports in both the front and rear cabins.

Just as on the hatchback, the main difference inside the Mk8.5 Golf over its predecessor is the new infotainment system – and because it’s standard right across the line-up, it’s present and correct even on Life trim. It’s based on a 12.9-inch hi-res touchscreen, housed in an enclosure that incorporates the latest take on VW’s controversial slider control system. This is now backlit, at least, so it’s easier to use in the dark, but although the touch-sensitive strip itself is more responsive than before, it’s still an answer to a question that was never posed by anyone familiar with a volume knob and rotary heating controls. The new infotainment software tries its best to ease the pain further, with an improved interface and more shortcuts than before.

On the road, the diesel engine quickly shows why it’s a travesty that this tech has been so swiftly abandoned. There’s a bit of clatter at start-up, but it soon calms down, and once you’re up and running, the Golf is genuinely nice to drive. You don’t need to dance up and down the gear ratios; you can let the torque reserves (which kick in below 1,500rpm) do the work, pulling you strongly up to speed even when you’re in fifth or sixth. And if you do need to change gear, the transmission is slick and smooth.