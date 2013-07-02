New Volkswagen Golf Estate facelift 2024 review: better but still not perfect
The updated Volkswagen Golf Estate is an improvement but still lags behind rivals when it comes to practicality
Verdict
The Volkswagen Golf Estate is certainly on its way back to being at its best with the Mk8.5, which does correct many of the flaws of the pre-facelift model. And this diesel example shows just how relevant this fuel choice can still be. While the Golf Estate is accomplished dynamically, however, it’s still not the last word in practicality – which is surely what a wagon should be all about.
The Volkswagen Golf has always had a slight whiff of premium to go along with its mainstream appeal. But what happens when you twist the dial fully in the direction of practicality and value? You end up with the Golf Estate TDI – no hybrid boost or electrified tech, just long-distance diesel economy and a whopping boot.
And that’s what we’re trying here: the Golf Estate in base Life trim, complete with the most modest of the diesel options in the recently updated Mk8.5 line-up. The engine is a 2.0-litre four-cylinder, producing 114bhp (115PS) and 300Nm, and it’s paired with a six-speed manual gearbox; the more powerful diesel, with 148bhp, gets the Volkswagen Group’s seven-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission. There’s no plug-in hybrid available, as on Skoda’s latest Octavia Estate.
The Golf’s Life trim is a world away from the likes of the performance-oriented R-Line, which sits atop a simpler regular range structure than the hatchback’s (there’s also mid-range Style, but no Match or, of course, GTE). The standard-kit list looks as sensibly judged as it has on Golfs over the generations. You get single-zone air-conditioning, auto lights and wipers, front and rear parking sensors, 16-inch alloy wheels, comfort front seats with manual height adjustment and lumbar support, and a pair of USB-C ports in both the front and rear cabins.
Just as on the hatchback, the main difference inside the Mk8.5 Golf over its predecessor is the new infotainment system – and because it’s standard right across the line-up, it’s present and correct even on Life trim. It’s based on a 12.9-inch hi-res touchscreen, housed in an enclosure that incorporates the latest take on VW’s controversial slider control system. This is now backlit, at least, so it’s easier to use in the dark, but although the touch-sensitive strip itself is more responsive than before, it’s still an answer to a question that was never posed by anyone familiar with a volume knob and rotary heating controls. The new infotainment software tries its best to ease the pain further, with an improved interface and more shortcuts than before.
On the road, the diesel engine quickly shows why it’s a travesty that this tech has been so swiftly abandoned. There’s a bit of clatter at start-up, but it soon calms down, and once you’re up and running, the Golf is genuinely nice to drive. You don’t need to dance up and down the gear ratios; you can let the torque reserves (which kick in below 1,500rpm) do the work, pulling you strongly up to speed even when you’re in fifth or sixth. And if you do need to change gear, the transmission is slick and smooth.
That low-down pull means the Estate feels more comfortable than its modest power figure would suggest, and at a steady 70mph it is an impressively refined cruiser. The standard wheels might even dial down a little of the tyre roar that’s noticeable from the optional 17-inch rims, but even then it’s not intrusive.
As a sub-150PS model, the entry-level diesel makes do with a torsion-beam rear-suspension configuration, instead of the more sophisticated multi-link arrangement that features on versions with extra power. But you’re hardly likely to complain about a lack of composure here; the focus is on compliance and control, rather than out-and-out agility, as it ought to be for a practicality-focused variant.
And in the most part, the Estate delivers; there’s perhaps a touch more laziness to its responses compared with the higher-powered hatch’s, but it remains faithful, easy to place on the road and resistant enough to body roll. It’s comfortable, too – helped, no doubt, by a wheelbase that’s nearly 50mm longer than the hatchback’s.
The VW’s luggage area measures 611 litres with the rear seats in place, and 1,642 litres with the second row folded down – figures that beat the likes of Vauxhall’s Astra Sports Tourer but fall short of the Octavia’s. At least the Golf Estate has a variable-height boot floor, which means you can maintain a flat load bay even when you’ve folded down the second row. In addition, there are useful hooks and tie-down points that will help you to make maximum use of the space on offer.
|Model:
|VW Golf Estate Life 2.0 TDI 115PS
|Price:
|£29,095
|Powertrain:
|2.0-litre 4cyl turbodiesel
|Power/torque:
|114bhp/300Nm
|Transmission:
|Six-speed manual, front-wheel drive
|0-62mph:
|10.5 seconds
|Top speed:
|126mph
|Economy/CO2:
|64.3mpg/115g/km
|Size (L/W/H):
|4,631/1,789/1,487mm
|On sale:
|Now