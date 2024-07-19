New Volkswagen Golf 2024 facelift review: updates are a step in the right direction

Verdict

The Volkswagen Golf doesn’t quite define the family-car segment in the way that it used to – a Skoda Octavia is more practical, and it remains better value – but there’s no denying that some well-judged tweaks have made VW’s icon better aligned with its own values that it has been for some time. It’s not exactly cheap, but it is well equipped, generally comfortable, neatly finished and, for many people, just the right size. The mild-hybrid powertrain does a good job

Volkswagen might be pushing ahead with its plans for all-electric vehicles, but the German brand can’t afford to forget the bread-and-butter models needed to keep the sales figures up in the meantime. And they don’t come any more ‘core’ than the Golf, which has received a nip and a tuck to nudge it from Mk8 to Mk8.5, timed beautifully to coincide with the car’s 50th birthday.

And boy, are the stakes high with this one – because it’s widely accepted that VW made a few key errors with the eighth-generation Golf, in areas, such as usability, that have been central to the model’s DNA over the past five decades. These gaffes, in turn, coincided with doubts about the model’s long-term future that have only recently been settled by the company CEO. There will be a Mk9 Golf. It will be electric. But for the time being, there’s probably never been an iteration of the iconic hatch as crucial as this Mk8.5. And now it’s our first chance to see if the changes have managed to get it back on track.