Skoda Octavia review

Although still available in five-door hatchback or estate body styles, Skoda has pared back the available trim levels for the Octavia to include only SE Technology, SE L and SportLine. This means the car is well-equipped as standard, and starts from around £27,000. Higher-spec SE L and SportLine versions tip over the £35,000 mark.

Engines, performance & drive

The Skoda’s engine range is simple but still offers something for everyone. The most basic 114bhp 1.5-litre petrol is a great engine, but there’s also a more powerful 148bhp version too. There are diesels with the same two power outputs as the petrol, great for long-distance drivers, and sporty vRS models too. All models are smooth and easy to drive, as there’s a choice of slick manual or DSG automatic gearboxes. Read more about the Skoda Octavia's engine, performance and drive…

MPG, emissions & running costs

The most economical Octavia is the diesel, which can get 66.2mpg according to official figures. Petrol models are nearly as efficient, though, and the most economical of those is the mild hybrid, which returns 57.5mpg on the WLTP test. No version of the 2024 Octavia returns less than 50mpg, which is pretty impressive. Read more about the Skoda Octavia's MPG, emissions and running costs…

Interior, design & technology

The Octavia is as roomy as ever and the high-quality interior is present no matter which trim level you go for, although lesser models are a bit more dull to look at. All get a 13-inch screen with smartphone connectivity and heated seats are a fantastic addition to the standard kit list, too. Read more about the Skoda Octavia's interior, design and technology…

Boot space, comfort & practicality

The Octavia hatch is one of the most spacious cars of its type and has a gigantic 600-litre boot. There’s also an estate model that offers more vertical space, but all versions of this Skoda are hugely practical. There’s legroom for tall adults in the back; it’s no wonder they’re so popular as taxis around Europe. Read more about the Skoda Octavia's boot space, comfort and practicality…

Reliability & safety

Skoda had been a top performer in Driver Power surveys, although more recently the brand hasn’t performed as well. However as the Octavia shares many parts with models from SEAT, Audi and Volkswagen, there’s no reason to think it will be unreliable. Read more about the Skoda Octavia’s reliability and safety…

Should you buy a Skoda Octavia?

The Skoda Octavia remains one of our favourite family cars. There are cars that have a posher badge, more powerful engines or smarter looks, but the Octavia offers incredible value for money thanks to its well-judged ride and handling and efficient, smooth engines. You really couldn’t ask for much more than what’s available here at a pretty reasonable price.

The Skoda is available with petrol or diesel power, and while the latter is seen as old-fashioned by some, it’s still the top choice for long-distance drivers who spend a lot of time on the motorway. It’ll be incredibly economical, but even the petrol versions are efficient and have enough power for daily driving. There’s loads of space inside for passengers and luggage, plus the tech is excellent even on entry-level models.