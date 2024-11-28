Skip to ContentSkip to Footer

Search

Menu

How can we help you?
Buy a CarSell My Car
Skip advert
Advertisement
Best cars & vans

Volkswagen Golf alternatives: great options for family hatch buyers

The Volkswagen Golf is often thought of as the default family car, but there are plenty of other models to consider in this class

By:Ryan Birch
10 Jun 2025
Volkswagen Golf alternatives - header image10

The Volkswagen Golf has been around for more than 50 years, and ever since the first generation hit the road back in 1974, the German model has been one of the best family cars you can buy. The fact it’s been around for so long and has remained relevant for the whole time means the Golf is often considered to be the default choice for anyone looking for a practical new family car.

Advertisement - Article continues below

Yet the Volkswagen Golf won’t be the ideal choice for everyone. By virtue of being a great all-rounder, the VW isn’t perfect and has compromises in certain areas. For example, It’s not as stylish as some of its rivals, but remains more practical. It’s not as good to drive as certain others, but rides more smoothly because it has a very balanced suspension set-up. It would be unfair to describe the Golf as a Jack of all trades and master of none, but it certainly does most things well, rather than one thing exceptionally so.

You might simply be looking for an alternative to the Volkswagen Golf because you don’t like the car’s styling, particularly the interior. The Mk8 model doesn’t live up to expectations on that front and we reckon it’s actually worse than the previous Mk7.5 Golf’s cabin for quality. Even the infotainment is inferior to the old model’s set-up, because it lacks physical buttons to quickly control the climate functions. Thankfully, Volkswagen recently facelifted the Golf and the manufacturer has listened to customer feedback and reverted back to physical buttons in most areas, but some niggles still persist.

Best new Volkswagen Golf alternatives

The current Golf is still a fantastic car with a wide range of efficient engines, a comfortable ride, great technology and smart, classless looks. If you’re looking for something different, though, you can read on below to find out our picks for the best alternatives.

Skoda Octavia

Skoda Octavia - front10
  • Prices from £27,415
Advertisement - Article continues below
Skip advert
Advertisement
Skip advert
Advertisement - Article continues below

The Skoda Octavia is a brilliant alternative to the Volkswagen Golf, because it uses many of the same engines and lots of other tech from the Golf, yet it’s more practical and better value for money as well. 

Skoda’s Octavia is just as comfortable as the Volkswagen Golf, too, and although it doesn’t handle quite as well down a twisty road, it’s not far off. Overall, the Octavia is brilliantly equipped and a great all-rounder, just like the VW. There’s also an estate model if you need more boot space and practicality.

Latest Skoda Octavia deals

BMW 1 Series

BMW 1 Series 2024 facelift - front10
  • Prices from £32,290

The BMW 1 Series might not be as roomy as the Golf, but it more than makes up for that if you’re looking for a premium hatchback that has a high-quality interior. 

The current-generation 1 Series is no longer a rear-wheel-drive car, but that doesn’t matter because BMW has made sure the model remains one of the best cars to drive in its class. On the road, the 1 Series has loads of grip, nimble handling and a comfortable ride, even over bumpy B-roads. It’s a little more expensive than the Golf, but enthusiasts may think it’s worth spending a little extra for something that’s more fun to drive.

Advertisement - Article continues below
Skip advert
Advertisement
Skip advert
Advertisement - Article continues below

Latest BMW 1 Series deals

Vauxhall Astra

Vauxhall Astra UK - front10
  • Prices from £26,090

Vauxhall has offered an alternative to the Golf for almost as long as the VW has been around, but most of these rivals weren’t as good for one reason or another. With the current-generation Vauxhall Astra though, the gap is closer than ever before, and the Astra is certainly a more interesting car to look at compared with the understated Golf. 

On the inside, the Astra has nearly all the kit you could want, plus it’s relatively comfortable on pitted British roads, while offering good value for money. However, it’s not as practical or as good to drive as the Volkswagen.

Latest Vauxhall Astra deals 

Mazda 3

Mazda 3 - front tracking10
  • Prices from £24,730

While most family hatchbacks use turbocharged engines to deliver low CO2 emissions with strong performance, Mazda treads a different path with its large-capacity non-turbo petrol engines. These are smooth and make the driving experience more involving for certain people, while bringing excellent real-world fuel economy, considering their capacity. 

It’s the other aspects of the Mazda 3 that impress most, though: the interior is fantastic, it’s comfortable yet fun to drive, it has all the tech you need, and it looks great. Only the poor rear-seat space lets it down.

Advertisement - Article continues below
Skip advert
Advertisement
Skip advert
Advertisement - Article continues below

Latest Mazda 3 deals

Volkswagen ID.3

Volkswagen ID.3 - front tracking10
  • Prices from £30,860

If you like the Volkswagen Golf but are looking to make the switch to an electric car, then you might be disappointed to hear that the e-Golf was discontinued a few years ago and replaced by the Volkswagen ID.3.

But the Volkswagen ID.3 is a great alternative to the Golf due to the likeness between the two cars. Similarities range from the interior design and build quality to the comfortable ride and refined handling. The differences come with the electric-only powertrain and the futuristic exterior looks. 

Latest Volkswagen ID.3 deals

Best used Volkswagen Golf alternatives

You can get a used Volkswagen Golf at around three years old and with less than 50,000 miles for around £10k to £14k, depending on specification and condition. There are plenty of used alternatives at around the same price, and some look excellent value for money. Here we take a look at the best used Volkswagen Golf alternatives.

Mercedes A-Class

Mercedes A-Class - front tracking10

The Mercedes A-Class is a more upmarket car than the Golf, but on the used car market you can grab a similar-condition example for around the same price as a Golf. That’s thanks to depreciation and the fact the Mercedes is likely to cost a little more to run than the VW. 

Advertisement - Article continues below
Skip advert
Advertisement
Skip advert
Advertisement - Article continues below

Many will think that extra is well worth paying for the high-quality interior and smart looks, although be aware that the Mercedes doesn’t drive or ride as well as the Golf, and it’s a bit less practical, especially in the rear seats and the boot.

Used Mercedes A-Class deals 

Ford Focus

Ford Focus - front tracking10

The Ford Focus has been a key rival for the Golf for decades and it has always been a close battle between the two. The Focus is brilliant to drive no matter which version you choose, with enjoyable handling and a smooth ride, and the engines offer a good blend of power and economy.

The 1.0-litre models have become known for having serious issues, so choose one that has been looked after according to the official service schedule to avoid premature failure. This reputation has hit values, so you can grab a bargain if you buy a good example.

Used Ford Focus deals 

Honda Civic

Honda Civic - front tracking10

If practicality is key for you, then the Honda Civic is one of the best cars in its class, because it has a huge boot and loads of space for rear-seat passengers. It’s also really good to drive, comfortable and efficient, so it makes a great all-rounder. 

The interior and infotainment aren’t as modern-looking as the Golf’s, and there isn’t as much choice when it comes to engines and trim levels, but the Civic is well equipped and great value as a used car.

Used Honda Civic deals 

Toyota Corolla

Toyota Corolla - front tracking10

Reliability is key when choosing a used car, and the Toyota Corolla is one of the top options here. The Japanese brand is known for its dependable models and the Corolla mixes that with smart looks, efficient fuel-sipping hybrid powertrains, a surprisingly enjoyable driving experience and plenty of on-board tech. It’s not the most practical family car, especially in 2.0-litre guise, because the hybrid batteries can eat into rear boot space. If the Corolla takes your fancy but you need more room for cargo, there’s a roomier estate version available, too.

Used Toyota Corolla deals

Looking for even more options? These are the best hatchbacks to buy...

Skip advert
Advertisement
Ryan Birch
Content editor

Ryan is responsible for looking after the day-to-day running of the Auto Express website and social media channels. Prior to joining Auto Express in 2023, he worked at a global OEM automotive manufacturer, as well as a specialist automotive PR and marketing agency.

Skip advert
Advertisement

Recommended

Volkswagen ID.3 review
Volkswagen ID.3 - main image

Volkswagen ID.3 review

The Volkswagen ID.3 is a decent electric hatchback with a few niggles that hold it back
In-depth reviews
6 Jun 2025
Ford Focus alternatives: ten cars to consider instead of the family hatch icon
Ford Focus alternatives - header image

Ford Focus alternatives: ten cars to consider instead of the family hatch icon

As the Ford Focus prepares to bow out, we suggest some other great cars worthy of your attention
Best cars & vans
6 Jun 2025
Vauxhall Astra Griffin jumps in price but still costs just £26k
Vauxhall Astra Griffin - front

Vauxhall Astra Griffin jumps in price but still costs just £26k

Some subtle revisions have arrived on the cheapest Vauxhall Astra, including the addition of a new 143bhp hybrid powertrain
News
4 Jun 2025
Toyota GR Corolla to be built in the UK, but British buyers still can’t have one
Toyota GR Corolla - front cornering

Toyota GR Corolla to be built in the UK, but British buyers still can’t have one

The GR Yaris’ bigger brother comes with 295bhp and four-wheel drive, and will roll off the line in Burnaston in 2026
News
30 May 2025

Most Popular

Car Deal of the Day: A Volkswagen Golf R Estate for less than a GTI
VW Golf R Estate - front cornering

Car Deal of the Day: A Volkswagen Golf R Estate for less than a GTI

The Golf R Estate is one of the best performance estates around – and right now it’s criminally cheap. It’s our Deal of the Day for 9 June.
News
9 Jun 2025
Should Citroen make a new 2CV? Some say oui, others say non
Opinion - should they do a new 2CV

Should Citroen make a new 2CV? Some say oui, others say non

A new Citroen 2CV could be inbound, but would this be a French fancy or a financial flop?
Opinion
8 Jun 2025
Avoid using car finance claim firms, says financial watchdog
Finance agreement

Avoid using car finance claim firms, says financial watchdog

FCA warns that using a claim firm could see consumers lose up to 30 per cent of their winnings if car finance redress scheme is implemented
News
6 Jun 2025
Skip to HeaderSkip to Content