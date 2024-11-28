Volkswagen Golf alternatives: great options for family hatch buyers

The Volkswagen Golf has been around for more than 50 years, and ever since the first generation hit the road back in 1974, the German model has been one of the best family cars you can buy. The fact it’s been around for so long and has remained relevant for the whole time means the Golf is often considered to be the default choice for anyone looking for a practical new family car.

Advertisement - Article continues below

Yet the Volkswagen Golf won’t be the ideal choice for everyone. By virtue of being a great all-rounder, the VW isn’t perfect and has compromises in certain areas. For example, It’s not as stylish as some of its rivals, but remains more practical. It’s not as good to drive as certain others, but rides more smoothly because it has a very balanced suspension set-up. It would be unfair to describe the Golf as a Jack of all trades and master of none, but it certainly does most things well, rather than one thing exceptionally so.

You might simply be looking for an alternative to the Volkswagen Golf because you don’t like the car’s styling, particularly the interior. The Mk8 model doesn’t live up to expectations on that front and we reckon it’s actually worse than the previous Mk7.5 Golf’s cabin for quality. Even the infotainment is inferior to the old model’s set-up, because it lacks physical buttons to quickly control the climate functions. Thankfully, Volkswagen recently facelifted the Golf and the manufacturer has listened to customer feedback and reverted back to physical buttons in most areas, but some niggles still persist.

Best new Volkswagen Golf alternatives

The current Golf is still a fantastic car with a wide range of efficient engines, a comfortable ride, great technology and smart, classless looks. If you’re looking for something different, though, you can read on below to find out our picks for the best alternatives.

Skoda Octavia

Prices from £27,415