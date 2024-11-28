Volkswagen Golf alternatives: great options for family hatch buyers
The Volkswagen Golf is often thought of as the default family car, but there are plenty of other models to consider in this class
The Volkswagen Golf has been around for more than 50 years, and ever since the first generation hit the road back in 1974, the German model has been one of the best family cars you can buy. The fact it’s been around for so long and has remained relevant for the whole time means the Golf is often considered to be the default choice for anyone looking for a practical new family car.
Yet the Volkswagen Golf won’t be the ideal choice for everyone. By virtue of being a great all-rounder, the VW isn’t perfect and has compromises in certain areas. For example, It’s not as stylish as some of its rivals, but remains more practical. It’s not as good to drive as certain others, but rides more smoothly because it has a very balanced suspension set-up. It would be unfair to describe the Golf as a Jack of all trades and master of none, but it certainly does most things well, rather than one thing exceptionally so.
You might simply be looking for an alternative to the Volkswagen Golf because you don’t like the car’s styling, particularly the interior. The Mk8 model doesn’t live up to expectations on that front and we reckon it’s actually worse than the previous Mk7.5 Golf’s cabin for quality. Even the infotainment is inferior to the old model’s set-up, because it lacks physical buttons to quickly control the climate functions. Thankfully, Volkswagen recently facelifted the Golf and the manufacturer has listened to customer feedback and reverted back to physical buttons in most areas, but some niggles still persist.
Best new Volkswagen Golf alternatives
The current Golf is still a fantastic car with a wide range of efficient engines, a comfortable ride, great technology and smart, classless looks. If you’re looking for something different, though, you can read on below to find out our picks for the best alternatives.
Skoda Octavia
- Prices from £27,415
The Skoda Octavia is a brilliant alternative to the Volkswagen Golf, because it uses many of the same engines and lots of other tech from the Golf, yet it’s more practical and better value for money as well.
Skoda’s Octavia is just as comfortable as the Volkswagen Golf, too, and although it doesn’t handle quite as well down a twisty road, it’s not far off. Overall, the Octavia is brilliantly equipped and a great all-rounder, just like the VW. There’s also an estate model if you need more boot space and practicality.
BMW 1 Series
- Prices from £32,290
The BMW 1 Series might not be as roomy as the Golf, but it more than makes up for that if you’re looking for a premium hatchback that has a high-quality interior.
The current-generation 1 Series is no longer a rear-wheel-drive car, but that doesn’t matter because BMW has made sure the model remains one of the best cars to drive in its class. On the road, the 1 Series has loads of grip, nimble handling and a comfortable ride, even over bumpy B-roads. It’s a little more expensive than the Golf, but enthusiasts may think it’s worth spending a little extra for something that’s more fun to drive.
Vauxhall Astra
- Prices from £26,090
Vauxhall has offered an alternative to the Golf for almost as long as the VW has been around, but most of these rivals weren’t as good for one reason or another. With the current-generation Vauxhall Astra though, the gap is closer than ever before, and the Astra is certainly a more interesting car to look at compared with the understated Golf.
On the inside, the Astra has nearly all the kit you could want, plus it’s relatively comfortable on pitted British roads, while offering good value for money. However, it’s not as practical or as good to drive as the Volkswagen.
Mazda 3
- Prices from £24,730
While most family hatchbacks use turbocharged engines to deliver low CO2 emissions with strong performance, Mazda treads a different path with its large-capacity non-turbo petrol engines. These are smooth and make the driving experience more involving for certain people, while bringing excellent real-world fuel economy, considering their capacity.
It’s the other aspects of the Mazda 3 that impress most, though: the interior is fantastic, it’s comfortable yet fun to drive, it has all the tech you need, and it looks great. Only the poor rear-seat space lets it down.
Volkswagen ID.3
- Prices from £30,860
If you like the Volkswagen Golf but are looking to make the switch to an electric car, then you might be disappointed to hear that the e-Golf was discontinued a few years ago and replaced by the Volkswagen ID.3.
But the Volkswagen ID.3 is a great alternative to the Golf due to the likeness between the two cars. Similarities range from the interior design and build quality to the comfortable ride and refined handling. The differences come with the electric-only powertrain and the futuristic exterior looks.
Best used Volkswagen Golf alternatives
You can get a used Volkswagen Golf at around three years old and with less than 50,000 miles for around £10k to £14k, depending on specification and condition. There are plenty of used alternatives at around the same price, and some look excellent value for money. Here we take a look at the best used Volkswagen Golf alternatives.
Mercedes A-Class
The Mercedes A-Class is a more upmarket car than the Golf, but on the used car market you can grab a similar-condition example for around the same price as a Golf. That’s thanks to depreciation and the fact the Mercedes is likely to cost a little more to run than the VW.
Many will think that extra is well worth paying for the high-quality interior and smart looks, although be aware that the Mercedes doesn’t drive or ride as well as the Golf, and it’s a bit less practical, especially in the rear seats and the boot.
Ford Focus
The Ford Focus has been a key rival for the Golf for decades and it has always been a close battle between the two. The Focus is brilliant to drive no matter which version you choose, with enjoyable handling and a smooth ride, and the engines offer a good blend of power and economy.
The 1.0-litre models have become known for having serious issues, so choose one that has been looked after according to the official service schedule to avoid premature failure. This reputation has hit values, so you can grab a bargain if you buy a good example.
Honda Civic
If practicality is key for you, then the Honda Civic is one of the best cars in its class, because it has a huge boot and loads of space for rear-seat passengers. It’s also really good to drive, comfortable and efficient, so it makes a great all-rounder.
The interior and infotainment aren’t as modern-looking as the Golf’s, and there isn’t as much choice when it comes to engines and trim levels, but the Civic is well equipped and great value as a used car.
Toyota Corolla
Reliability is key when choosing a used car, and the Toyota Corolla is one of the top options here. The Japanese brand is known for its dependable models and the Corolla mixes that with smart looks, efficient fuel-sipping hybrid powertrains, a surprisingly enjoyable driving experience and plenty of on-board tech. It’s not the most practical family car, especially in 2.0-litre guise, because the hybrid batteries can eat into rear boot space. If the Corolla takes your fancy but you need more room for cargo, there’s a roomier estate version available, too.
