Car Deal of the Day: new Omoda 5, with all the kit you might need, for less than £200 per month

Distinctive-looking family SUV

Range-topping model with extensive kit list

£193 per month with £2,675 initial payment

The Omoda 5 arrived in the UK just last year, in the hope of tempting customers away from the ever-popular Nissan Qashqai by going big on value. That’s especially true now, because you can get a range-topping model of the rather snazzy-looking SUV for less than £200 per month through the Auto Express Find A Car service.

This two-year lease deal we found for the new petrol Omoda 5 Noble comes from Leasing Options and it requires an initial payment of £2,675, followed by monthly payments of £193. The deal is based on a 5,000-mile annual limit, which should be plenty if you’re just pottering around town, but bumping it up to 8,000 miles per year costs less than an extra £20 per month.

In top-flight Noble trim, the Omoda 5 features dual 10.25-inch displays, wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, an eight-speaker Sony sound system, 50W wireless charging pad, a sunroof, a powered tailgate, heated seats, heated steering wheel and keyless entry.

On top of all that, you also get a well equipped driver-assistance suite, including a 360-degree surround-view camera system, adaptive cruise control, blind-spot detection and traffic-jam assist.

Meanwhile, under the bonnet is a 1.6-litre turbo petrol engine that produces 183bhp and 275Nm of torque, and is paired with a seven-speed dual-clutch gearbox. It’s not the most powerful car in its class, but has enough oomph to get from 0-62mph in 7.9 seconds. Although the car does without any level of hybrid assistance, Omoda says you’ll average up to 31.4mpg at best.

Terms and conditions apply, while prices and offers are subject to change and limited availability.

